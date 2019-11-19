 
I won the lottery at 22, here's what happened next

"I got back in the truck, drove to a lay-by and scratched it off. There and then I won a million pounds."

Jamie Heavens, who's a roofer from Bournemouth, a town on the south coast of England, got lucky on a UK National Lottery scratchcard when he was 22.

And if you — or any of your friends — wouldn't want to be in his shoes, you're lying.

But then there's deciding what to spend it on — picking which friends would get some and which ones you'd have to disappoint.

Not to mention all those very real horror stories from people who say getting rich that quick didn't make them happy, it ruined their lives.

So what's it actually like winning big? And is it worth it?

On the 25th anniversary of the first ever National Lottery, the BBC gave Jamie a ring to find out.

"I was on my way to work and my uncle asked me to fill up the truck with some fuel," says Jamie, who's memorized most of the tiny details of that day.

"The first petrol station wasn't accepting fuel cards, so then I moved on to the next one.

"I got into the queue, realized I'd picked up the wrong flavor Lucozade, went back and picked a different one — and then the guy in front bought the same scratchcard as me."

A few minutes later, Jamie had that "guy in front" to thank for the fact he held a winning card in his hand.

"I didn't believe it at first. I scratched off the numbers and it said I'd won a million quid. I think the only other time I've felt more wowed was when my son was born."

But he had a decision to make.

"I couldn't ring the National Lottery because the phone lines don't open until nine, so I thought I'd go to work.

"Got to the job. No signal."

It wasn't until Jamie was on top of a roof that he got a signal, phoned the helpline and received the confirmation that he was a millionaire.

"It doesn't really sink in until the money hits your account. There's a sense of relief that you can go and do what you want to do."

But after a couple of early extravagances (a car and a wedding), Jamie insists he's been pretty sensible with his cash.

"People think I'm minted — that I'm cash rich and can just go and buy what I want every day. But it's not like that.

"I'm living a comfortable life now. I'm running my own business, I've got my own family, but it's not a case of if I want that £70,000 car, I'm just going to go out and spend it.

"I'm still money conscious about things. I live a normal day-to-day life, pay myself a normal wage and my wife goes to work two days a week.

"We bought a couple of properties, we don't have a mortgage on them. Money makes you more comfortable but it shouldn't change the way you live your life."

Jamie "helped out" a few of his friends and family with some money.

He admits things might have been different had he won more cash, but says he's "lucky" his win doesn't seem to have changed his relationship with his friends.

They still buy him rounds when they're in the pub.

"I think people respect the fact that, yes I've come into a lot of money — but the guy's still grafting hard.

And, if you're wondering, he still buys scratch cards.

"Yeah, yeah if someone buys one in front of me I'm straight on it.

"The wife keeps nagging me: 'Stop spending money on the lottery because you're not going to win it again.'

"I'm like hang on a minute you said that before and look where we are now!"

BBC

music*
Posted: November 19, 2019, 10:59 am

Congratulations to Jamie Heavens and his wife and child. Thank You for this story. Life is good for them.

    Raven62
    Posted: November 19, 2019, 11:20 am

    Congrats to Jamie Heavens, from Bournemouth, who bought himself a business after winning 1 million on a scratchcard on September 9 2016. The 26-year-old, who lives with his wife Danielle and their son Hughie, was working as a roofer for a family firm when he won.

      TheGameGrl
      Posted: November 19, 2019, 3:30 pm

      It's real when the money is in the bank account and the tax man has his cut. 

      What a sensible gent.

        Todd
        Posted: November 19, 2019, 3:39 pm

        Congrats to Jamie Heavens, from Bournemouth, who bought himself a business after winning 1 million on a scratchcard on September 9 2016. The 26-year-old, who lives with his wife Danielle and their son Hughie, was working as a roofer for a family firm when he won.

        Are you this guy's friend or something that you're aware of his family facts? 😂

         

          jackpotismine
          Posted: November 20, 2019, 7:09 am

          Are you this guy's friend or something that you're aware of his family facts? 😂

          ROFLROFLROFL

            CDanaT
            Posted: November 20, 2019, 7:23 am

            " The wife keeps nagging me".......lolol............ Well young man..... Hang onto your britches and welcome to the wonderful world of marriage.

            Integrity: There is just no substitute.

              Posted: November 20, 2019, 11:35 am

              Are you this guy's friend or something that you're aware of his family facts? 😂

              Some additional information that complements the excellent news story.

                mikeintexas
                Posted: November 20, 2019, 11:49 am

                It's real when the money is in the bank account and the tax man has his cut. 

                What a sensible gent.

                Yes, a very sensible young man.  I Agree!

                There are no taxes on lottery winnings in the UK.

                £1 million = $1,269,599 @ today's exchange rate.

                Epstein didn't kill himself.

                  KY Floyd
                  Posted: November 20, 2019, 2:00 pm

                  "Are you this guy's friend or something that you're aware of his family facts?"

                  The article here had a lot of stuff about one guy, while another news article had a short blurb about each of a bunch of winners. It was a cut & paste straight out of the other article.

                     
