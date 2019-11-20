 
California man who stole roommate's $10 million lottery ticket received 8-month jail sentence

A 36-year-old Vacaville, California, man who police say stole his roommate's lottery ticket worth $10 million in late 2018 struck a plea deal earlier this year and was sentenced to eight months in Solano County Jail.

Court and Solano County Jail records on Monday indicated that Adul Saosongyang had been relegated to a "local commitment" under the state Penal Code, but, in a separate document, also indicated he pleaded no contest to attempted grand theft.

Judge Carlos R. Gutierrez had scheduled a jury trial for 9 a.m. June 26, but clerks with the Solano County Sheriff's Office said he had been released on June 25 but gave no other information about his whereabouts.

During previous proceedings, Deputy Public Defender Sara Johnson successfully argued a reduction in Saosongyang's bail, from $65,000 to $25,000. She noted the main allegation, grand theft, was a property crime, not a violent one.

With a Thai interpreter at his side, Saosongyang pleaded not guilty to the main charge and that of receiving stolen property.

According to Vacaville police, on Dec. 20, the victim bought a $30 Scratchers lottery ticket at the Lucky supermarket on Peabody Road in Vacaville, hoping to win some money for the holidays. It was a winner, indeed, and he thought the prize was worth $10,000.

After telling his roommates, including Saosongyang, about his good fortune, he stashed the ticket in a jacket pocket, then fell asleep.

The next morning the victim visited the California Lottery's district office in Sacramento only to find his ticket not only wasn't a winner but two of the numbers also had been altered, police said.

Suspecting his roommates of foul play while he slept, the victim notified Vacaville police.

The next day, Saosongyang attempted to claim the prize money at the same Sacramento lottery office, where he was told it was worth $10 million, not $10,000.

Following their custom and practice, lottery officials immediately began a routine investigation to verify all winnings over $600.

At the Vacaville Lucky store, a lottery investigator was told the ticket might be stolen. At that point, the investigator and a Vacaville police detective began working together on an apparent theft investigation, police said. 

Shortly afterward, lottery and police officials determined the roommate had purchased a similar Scratchers ticket, altered it, then swapped it with the multimillion-dollar winner.

The lottery investigator then invited Saosongyang to the Sacramento office to collect on the ticket. Once there, Vacaville detectives arrested him on a warrant for grand theft. He was booked into Sacramento County Jail, then transferred to Solano County Jail in Fairfield.

Mercury News

6 comments.
Cassie8620
Cassie8620's avatar - lR4Ovq
California
United States
Member #180566
March 13, 2017
3339 Posts
Offline
Posted: November 20, 2019, 4:07 pm

I know the area well,

before moving here to NC years ago, but i didn't think he would get a few long yrs.or longer. nope. some feel he should have.I know few several who are also following this in cali.He got almost a year, (only) smh.But,i know he is happy for a cake-in-the-walk punk sentence. Prison seemingly or so i hear isn't as hard anymore.'Heck, you're able to even sit back in your cell get an i-pod or tablet and email! so it's not that hard for most.He will be ok.

 

I am just hoping he "learned his lesson." 

 

Thanks for this update. I was following this story.Thank you. 

Another P4 wins$$$ Cassie's Total wins this year on p4 $22G's(so far!)

Hurray!Let's go! $ Time to Break the Bank, Baby$...0131 0116,1106,1018,1208, 1268, 1359 1516,1935,9135,0161,1034

2060,2222, 2746 7246 2955, 4774, 0999 4110, 4764,4444,7447 4477,4676,4777,,7664,7744

3533,6333, 5555,9159,9590,5599,9009,9099,9990, 3319,3159,5959,3633,6196,1177 1711, 2326,

0806,2680,1085,0850,1215,0815,1228,8062,8888,9082,9180,1359,1208,1228,3009,4949,5538 5593,5925 + 7447

    music*
    music*
    Navy Veteran USN
    Fresno, California
    United States
    Member #157851
    August 2, 2014
    3648 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: November 20, 2019, 5:54 pm

    Saoaongyang had a good public defender.  Reducing the bail from $65K to $25K. Because it was a property crime and not a violent one.

     He now has a police record for the rest of his life. 

     The lucky store employees helped in starting this investigation. The CA Lottery was on top of this all the way. KUDOs to them.

     The winner and everyone who has read or seen this story are that much smarter and know how to treat a potential winning ticket.

     I was just reading about Lerynne West from Iowa. Her major jackpot winning tickets ended up on the floor of her Sister's truck. 

     How about the man who put his ticket on his kitchen table and went on vacation for a week.

     I guess these types of stories will continue.

     The 23rd President of the USA was Benjamin Harrison  March 1889 - 1893  US Flag

     President Harrison signed into law the banning of all lottery games.

      noise-gate
      noise-gate's avatar - images q=tbn:ANd9GcR91HDs4UJhjxO7cmeMQWZ5lB_FOcMLOGicau4V74R45tDgPWrr
      Chasing the Dream.
      White Shores- California
      United States
      Member #136473
      December 12, 2012
      5916 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: November 20, 2019, 6:01 pm

      Cassie- l don't know where you getting your information from about folk who are incarcerated, being given permission to have iPads & tablets while in prison.l have read & heard that cellphones are smuggled into prisons. I guess NC is first in the nation to permit convicted felons such use.Roll Eyes 

      * " Hey Big Lou, could l borrow your iPad for a minute, l need to send an email, to get word to my boys that a " shipment " is arriving at the warehouse on 4th & Broadway, we need the entire team there to unload."

       * Voice of Reason *   

       

      People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

        ohiopick3
        ohiopick3's avatar - Lottery-063.jpg
        Ohio
        United States
        Member #3023
        December 14, 2003
        4233 Posts
        Offline
        Posted: November 20, 2019, 8:01 pm

        If I were the judge, I'd give him 10 years.

        One year for each Million, and that would be a light sentence!

        Possible parole after 3 years served minimum.

        Terrible "Person"!

          TheMeatman2005
          TheMeatman2005's avatar - lightening
          Brooklyn, NY
          United States
          Member #169719
          October 29, 2015
          1449 Posts
          Offline
          Posted: November 21, 2019, 9:52 am

          Again, crime doesn't pay! They never learn, do they?

          The story updates us on the sentencing of the criminal, but there's no mention of the original ticket purchaser receiving their rightful $10 mil prize. 

          I guess they're not friends / roommates any longer. 

          The Meatman 🥩🍗🍔🍖🍤🌭

          “The quickest way to double your money is to fold it in half and put it in your back pocket.” Will Rogers

          Winning happens in a flash, Like A Bolt Of Lightning!  Patriot

            cottoneyedjoe
            cottoneyedjoe's avatar - cuonvFT

            United States
            Member #197033
            March 28, 2019
            287 Posts
            Offline
            Posted: November 22, 2019, 2:43 am

            If Saosongyang hadn't stolen it, his newly-minted millionaire roommate might have given him a nice little gift $$$. Now all he's getting is 3 hots and a cot. 🤣

            Top secret winning numbers: 5 16 17 24 33 52

               
              Page 1 of 1