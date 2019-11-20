Quick Links
You last visited December 18, 2019, 7:38 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Here's how much the average person spends on the lottery in every state
Insider Buzz: Here's how much the average person spends on the lottery in every state
53Rating:
Millions of Americans willingly spend their hard-earned money for a chance at an early retirement, lifelong financial security, and the extravagant lifestyle that a single lucky lottery ticket could provide.
Americans spent a staggering $71.8 billion on lottery tickets in 2017 — or about $285 per adult. Of course, lottery ticket spending is not the same across all states, and in some parts of the country, Americans appear much more willing to spend in the hopes of hitting the jackpot.
Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2017 Annual Survey of State Government Finances, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed total lottery spending per person 18 and over to identify how much the average adult spends on the lottery in every state.
Population figures and income data came from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2017 American Community survey. Per capita spending on the lottery ranges by state, from as little as $45 to as much nearly $927. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada, and Utah did not permit the sale of lottery tickets in 2017, the most recent year for which ticket sale data is available.
According to a 2016 Gallup poll, higher-income Americans are more likely to play the lottery than those on the lower end of the income spectrum, completely obliterating the oft-repeated myth that lotteries unfairly target the poor. In keeping with that finding, the majority of states with greater lottery spending per adult also have higher than average median household incomes.
For a number of state governments, the lottery is an important source of revenue. States collect far more in lottery ticket sales than they pay out to winners. After accounting for prize money and administrative costs, proceeds from state lotteries often total in the hundreds of millions and even billions of dollars. Still, most states get the largest portion of their annual revenue from either income or sales taxes. Here is a look at the states where Americans pay the most in taxes.
Lottery Spending by State in 2017
- AlabamaNo state lottery
- Lottery spending per adult: N/A
- Total lottery ticket sales: N/A
- Prize money awarded: N/A
- Median household income: $49,861 (6th lowest)
- AlaskaNo state lottery
- Lottery spending per adult: N/A
- Total lottery ticket sales: N/A
- Prize money awarded: N/A
- Median household income: $74,346 (8th highest)
- Arizona
- Lottery spending per adult: $150.79 (14th lowest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $811.8 million (22nd highest)
- Prize money awarded: $557.4 million ($103.55 per adult)
- Median household income: $59,246 (24th lowest)
- Arkansas
- Lottery spending per adult: $184.61 (16th lowest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $423.8 million (14th lowest)
- Prize money awarded: $306.4 million ($133.47 per adult)
- Median household income: $47,062 (3rd lowest)
- California
- Lottery spending per adult: $204.52 (17th lowest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $6.2 billion (2nd highest)
- Prize money awarded: $4 billion ($130.04 per adult)
- Median household income: $75,277 (6th highest)
- Colorado
- Lottery spending per adult: $118.44 (9th lowest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $514.6 million (18th lowest)
- Prize money awarded: $341.5 million ($78.60 per adult)
- Median household income: $71,953 (11th highest)
- Connecticut
- Lottery spending per adult: $403.48 (9th highest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $1.1 billion (18th highest)
- Prize money awarded: $756.3 million ($265.75 per adult)
- Median household income: $76,348 (5th highest)
- Delaware
- Lottery spending per adult: $607.34 (3rd highest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $460.1 million (16th lowest)
- Prize money awarded: $135 million ($178.13 per adult)
- Median household income: $64,805 (16th highest)
- Florida
- Lottery spending per adult: $346.73 (13th highest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $5.8 billion (3rd highest)
- Prize money awarded: $4 billion ($238.13 per adult)
- Median household income: $55,462 (14th lowest)
- Georgia
- Lottery spending per adult: $507.46 (5th highest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $4 billion (6th highest)
- Prize money awarded: $2.7 billion ($345.88 per adult)
- Median household income: $58,756 (23rd lowest)
- HawaiiNo state lottery
- Lottery spending per adult: N/A
- Total lottery ticket sales: N/A
- Prize money awarded: N/A
- Median household income: $80,212 (3rd highest)
- Idaho
- Lottery spending per adult: $173.90 (15th lowest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $221.5 million (9th lowest)
- Prize money awarded: $160.3 million ($125.86 per adult)
- Median household income: $55,583 (15th lowest)
- Illinois
- Lottery spending per adult: $287.07 (16th highest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $2.8 billion (10th highest)
- Prize money awarded: $1.8 billion ($183.72 per adult)
- Median household income: $65,030 (15th highest)
- Indiana
- Lottery spending per adult: $222.19 (18th lowest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $1.1 billion (19th highest)
- Prize money awarded: $774.4 million ($152.06 per adult)
- Median household income: $55,746 (17th lowest)
- Iowa
- Lottery spending per adult: $145.83 (13th lowest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $352.2 million (13th lowest)
- Prize money awarded: $215.6 million ($89.27 per adult)
- Median household income: $59,955 (25th highest)
- Kansas
- Lottery spending per adult: $110.29 (6th lowest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $242.7 million (10th lowest)
- Prize money awarded: $149.7 million ($68.03 per adult)
- Median household income: $58,218 (21st lowest)
- Kentucky
- Lottery spending per adult: $269.01 (19th highest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $925.3 million (21st highest)
- Prize money awarded: $628.8 million ($182.82 per adult)
- Median household income: $50,247 (7th lowest)
- Louisiana
- Lottery spending per adult: $120.13 (11th lowest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $429.5 million (15th lowest)
- Prize money awarded: $242.9 million ($67.96 per adult)
- Median household income: $47,905 (5th lowest)
- Maine
- Lottery spending per adult: $229.56 (21st lowest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $248.3 million (11th lowest)
- Prize money awarded: $171.8 million ($158.79 per adult)
- Median household income: $55,602 (16th lowest)
- Maryland
- Lottery spending per adult: $409.77 (8th highest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $1.9 billion (13th highest)
- Prize money awarded: $1.3 billion ($286.88 per adult)
- Median household income: $83,242 (the highest)
- Massachusetts
- Lottery spending per adult: $926.71 (the highest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $5.1 billion (4th highest)
- Prize money awarded: $3.7 billion ($668.52 per adult)
- Median household income: $79,835 (4th highest)
- Michigan
- Lottery spending per adult: $387.72 (10th highest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $3 billion (8th highest)
- Prize money awarded: $2 billion ($262.52 per adult)
- Median household income: $56,697 (20th lowest)
- Minnesota
- Lottery spending per adult: $120.13 (10th lowest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $514 million (17th lowest)
- Prize money awarded: $351.7 million ($82.19 per adult)
- Median household income: $70,315 (13th highest)
- MississippiState lottery not in effect in 2017
- Lottery spending per adult: N/A
- Total lottery ticket sales: N/A
- Prize money awarded: N/A
- Median household income: $44,717 (2nd lowest)
- Missouri
- Lottery spending per adult: $267.50 (20th highest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $1.3 billion (17th highest)
- Prize money awarded: $932.1 million ($197.23 per adult)
- Median household income: $54,478 (12th lowest)
- Montana
- Lottery spending per adult: $77.05 (4th lowest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $63.2 million (3rd lowest)
- Prize money awarded: $33.7 million ($41.04 per adult)
- Median household income: $55,328 (13th lowest)
- Nebraska
- Lottery spending per adult: $112.55 (7th lowest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $162.7 million (8th lowest)
- Prize money awarded: $101.9 million ($70.50 per adult)
- Median household income: $59,566 (25th lowest)
- NevadaNo state lottery
- Lottery spending per adult: N/A
- Total lottery ticket sales: N/A
- Prize money awarded: N/A
- Median household income: $58,646 (22nd lowest)
- New Hampshire
- Lottery spending per adult: $264.63 (21st highest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $287 million (12th lowest)
- Prize money awarded: $191.8 million ($176.82 per adult)
- Median household income: $74,991 (7th highest)
- New Jersey
- Lottery spending per adult: $427.65 (6th highest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $3 billion (9th highest)
- Prize money awarded: $2 billion ($280.71 per adult)
- Median household income: $81,740 (2nd highest)
- New Mexico
- Lottery spending per adult: $78.86 (5th lowest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $126 million (5th lowest)
- Prize money awarded: $67.2 million ($42.03 per adult)
- Median household income: $47,169 (4th lowest)
- New York
- Lottery spending per adult: $530.72 (4th highest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $8.3 billion (the highest)
- Prize money awarded: $4.6 billion ($295.56 per adult)
- Median household income: $67,844 (14th highest)
- North Carolina
- Lottery spending per adult: $283.31 (18th highest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $2.3 billion (12th highest)
- Prize money awarded: $1.5 billion ($193.50 per adult)
- Median household income: $53,855 (11th lowest)
- North Dakota
- Lottery spending per adult: $45.27 (the lowest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $26.4 million (2nd lowest)
- Prize money awarded: $14.3 million ($24.60 per adult)
- Median household income: $63,837 (18th highest)
- Ohio
- Lottery spending per adult: $310.93 (14th highest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $2.8 billion (11th highest)
- Prize money awarded: $1.9 billion ($210.90 per adult)
- Median household income: $56,111 (18th lowest)
- Oklahoma
- Lottery spending per adult: $51.02 (2nd lowest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $151.5 million (6th lowest)
- Prize money awarded: $73.3 million ($24.70 per adult)
- Median household income: $51,924 (8th lowest)
- Oregon
- Lottery spending per adult: $308.15 (15th highest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $1 billion (20th highest)
- Prize money awarded: $217.2 million ($66.43 per adult)
- Median household income: $63,426 (19th highest)
- Pennsylvania
- Lottery spending per adult: $366.98 (12th highest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $3.7 billion (7th highest)
- Prize money awarded: $2.6 billion ($255.24 per adult)
- Median household income: $60,905 (21st highest)
- Rhode Island
- Lottery spending per adult: $622.50 (2nd highest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $530.8 million (19th lowest)
- Prize money awarded: $157 million ($184.16 per adult)
- Median household income: $64,340 (17th highest)
- South Carolina
- Lottery spending per adult: $387.57 (11th highest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $1.5 billion (15th highest)
- Prize money awarded: $1.1 billion ($276.90 per adult)
- Median household income: $52,306 (9th lowest)
- South Dakota
- Lottery spending per adult: $232.52 (22nd lowest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $152.6 million (7th lowest)
- Prize money awarded: $28.7 million ($43.78 per adult)
- Median household income: $56,274 (19th lowest)
- Tennessee
- Lottery spending per adult: $261.32 (22nd highest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $1.4 billion (16th highest)
- Prize money awarded: $948.3 million ($182.10 per adult)
- Median household income: $52,375 (10th lowest)
- Texas
- Lottery spending per adult: $229.29 (20th lowest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $4.8 billion (5th highest)
- Prize money awarded: $3.3 billion ($155.56 per adult)
- Median household income: $60,629 (24th highest)
- UtahNo state lottery
- Lottery spending per adult: N/A
- Total lottery ticket sales: N/A
- Prize money awarded: N/A
- Median household income: $71,414 (12th highest)
- Vermont
- Lottery spending per adult: $227.08 (19th lowest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $114.9 million (4th lowest)
- Prize money awarded: $79.6 million ($157.44 per adult)
- Median household income: $60,782 (22nd highest)
- Virginia
- Lottery spending per adult: $284.45 (17th highest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $1.9 billion (14th highest)
- Prize money awarded: $1.2 billion ($183.93 per adult)
- Median household income: $72,577 (10th highest)
- Washington
- Lottery spending per adult: $116.92 (8th lowest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $673.3 million (22nd lowest)
- Prize money awarded: $499.3 million ($86.70 per adult)
- Median household income: $74,073 (9th highest)
- West Virginia
- Lottery spending per adult: $422.99 (7th highest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $610.1 million (21st lowest)
- Prize money awarded: $512 million ($354.92 per adult)
- Median household income: $44,097 (the lowest)
- Wisconsin
- Lottery spending per adult: $125.96 (12th lowest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $568.9 million (20th lowest)
- Prize money awarded: $363 million ($80.37 per adult)
- Median household income: $60,773 (23rd highest)
- Wyoming
- Lottery spending per adult: $57.43 (3rd lowest)
- Total lottery ticket sales: $25.3 million (the lowest)
- Prize money awarded: $14.5 million ($32.85 per adult)
- Median household income: $61,584 (20th highest)
USA Today
Florida
United States
Member #186825
January 2, 2018
182 Posts
Offline
|Posted: November 20, 2019, 5:24 pm - IP Logged
I spend about $500 a year on lottery.
25
New Jersey
United States
Member #17842
June 28, 2005
113590 Posts
Offline
|Posted: November 20, 2019, 5:36 pm - IP Logged
In addition to Lottery Spending Sorted Alphabetically by State it would be nice to see a List of Lottery Spending Sorted by Lottery Spending per Adult!
A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!
Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.
Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.
Navy Veteran USN
Fresno, California
United States
Member #157851
August 2, 2014
3648 Posts
Offline
|Posted: November 20, 2019, 6:16 pm - IP Logged
Maryland has the highest Median Income. After a big win I might move there. Depends.
The 23rd President of the USA was Benjamin Harrison March 1889 - 1893
President Harrison signed into law the banning of all lottery games.
New Member
Eugene, OR
United States
Member #186914
January 5, 2018
4 Posts
Offline
|Posted: November 20, 2019, 7:24 pm - IP Logged
I moved from Oregon a few months back, so Oregon's "Total Lottery Ticket Sales" should go down dramatically next year
Win Today.
bel air maryland
United States
Member #90247
April 24, 2010
8438 Posts
Offline
|Posted: November 20, 2019, 7:40 pm - IP Logged
Maryland has the highest Median Income. After a big win I might move there. Depends.
Mass, W.Va. and Ga. have the three highest amounts paid to players. W.Va., and Ga. are the only states in the $300's and Mass. is over $600. WOW!
"You can observe a lot just by watching." Yogi Berra, Hall of Fame baseball player.
The numbers will tell you what numbers to play. Pay attention to the numbers.
Every lottery system can be improved. If you're not winning almost every day, yours can be made better.
Navy Veteran USN
Fresno, California
United States
Member #157851
August 2, 2014
3648 Posts
Offline
|Posted: November 20, 2019, 8:15 pm - IP Logged
Mass, W.Va. and Ga. have the three highest amounts paid to players. W.Va., and Ga. are the only states in the $300's and Mass. is over $600. WOW!
West Virginia is among the poorest States. Good Old Jack, Andrew Jackson "Jack" Whitaker and his family found that out the hard way.
Jack won a record amount but still did not have enough money to help everyone. Then they turned on him.
The 23rd President of the USA was Benjamin Harrison March 1889 - 1893
President Harrison signed into law the banning of all lottery games.
United States
Member #197033
March 28, 2019
287 Posts
Offline
|Posted: November 20, 2019, 8:21 pm - IP Logged
10 highest:
1. MA
2. RI
3. DE
4. NY
5. GA
6. NJ
7. WV
8. MD
9. CT
10. MI
Top secret winning numbers: 5 16 17 24 33 52
Texas Panhandle
United States
Member #136839
December 20, 2012
1660 Posts
Offline
|Posted: November 20, 2019, 8:47 pm - IP Logged
I moved from Oregon a few months back, so Oregon's "Total Lottery Ticket Sales" should go down dramatically next year
After my pop quit drinking, I think a couple of liquor stores here in town went out of business.
Epstein didn't kill himself.
Texas Panhandle
United States
Member #136839
December 20, 2012
1660 Posts
Offline
|Posted: November 20, 2019, 8:49 pm - IP Logged
Maryland has the highest Median Income. After a big win I might move there. Depends.
By the time I win, I will be needing Depends. At least I will be able to afford them.
Billionaires Row 57th street Manhattan
United States
Member #197346
April 9, 2019
886 Posts
Offline
|Posted: November 20, 2019, 9:14 pm - IP Logged
The percentage of Millionaires in US is just 5-6 percent of the entire population...Which is between 17-19 Million
How many millionaires the Lottery created in the US in its history...Any guesses ?? My guess is somewhere around 3,000-5,000 in US lotteries history including all games and scratchers
In 2018 US lottery revenue was I think $80 Billion
I will request Todd to do the same report for 2018 and for 2019 if possible at the end of the year
100
Zeta Reticuli Star System
United States
Member #30469
January 17, 2006
11421 Posts
Offline
|Posted: November 20, 2019, 9:54 pm - IP Logged
10 highest:
1. MA
2. RI
3. DE
4. NY
5. GA
6. NJ
7. WV
8. MD
9. CT
10. MI
Thanks for the list cottoneyesdJoe
Six of the 10 highest in the Northeast (counting NJ and DE as Northeast) no surprise there.
////////////////////
Raven62
More specific than this?
New Jersey
- Lottery spending per adult: $427.65 (6th highest)
Those who run the lotteries love it when players look for consistency in something that's designed not to have any. So many systems, so many theories, so few jackpot winners.
There is one and only one 'proven' system, and that is to book the action. No matter the game, let the players pick their own losers.
Kentucky
United States
Member #32651
February 14, 2006
8716 Posts
Offline
|Posted: November 20, 2019, 10:17 pm - IP Logged
10 highest:
1. MA
2. RI
3. DE
4. NY
5. GA
6. NJ
7. WV
8. MD
9. CT
10. MI
Was looking at the "average loss per year" and Wyoming wins by a landslide with $24.58. They average losing less than 18 cents a day.
New Member
Modesto, California
United States
Member #193983
November 24, 2018
14 Posts
Offline
|Posted: November 20, 2019, 10:57 pm - IP Logged
Brooklyn, NY
United States
Member #169719
October 29, 2015
1449 Posts
Offline
|Posted: November 21, 2019, 1:28 pm - IP Logged
If you figure that most (not all) people buy at least one ticket for each MM and PB draw at $2 each, that's $8 per week right there.
Then add another ticket or two for local state lottery drawing at $1-2 each.
And then possibly add tickets purchased for Cash4Life or Lucky-for-Life @ $2 each.
Then there's the occasional scratch ticket to boot.
The way I figure, it's about $20 or more per week. So $285 is a low per year estimate, but since it averages in those adults that don't play, it lowers the average amount spent on lottery by most people.
I would say the average amount spent on lottery tickets by those buying lottery tickets would be somewhere between $1,500 - $2,500 per year.
The Meatman 🥩🍗🍔🍖🍤🌭
“The quickest way to double your money is to fold it in half and put it in your back pocket.” Will Rogers
Winning happens in a flash, Like A Bolt Of Lightning!