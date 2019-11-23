Quick Links
$1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in Texas expires Monday
DALLAS — This holiday season someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Dallas this past Spring has a lot to be thankful for... but only for the next few days.
The unclaimed Powerball ticket purchased for the May 29 drawing is a $1 million winner, but will expire on Monday.
The Quick Pick ticket, purchased at the RS Dollar Plus Store in the 3300 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street in Dallas, matched all five of the white ball numbers. The winning numbers for the drawing were 3, 32, 34, 42, and 61, with Powerball number 7.
In the state of Texas, winning tickets are valid for 180 days. According to the Texas Lottery, the unclaimed $1 million ticket must be claimed in person at a lottery center by Monday, November 25 at 5 p.m.
According to records, more than $1 billion in unclaimed prizes has been given back to the state since the Texas Lottery began in 1992.
Lottery Post Staff
Brooklyn, NY
|Posted: November 23, 2019, 12:45 pm - IP Logged
It's a shame to see a prize of this amount go unclaimed.
Check your tickets people!
White Shores- California
|Posted: November 23, 2019, 1:46 pm - IP Logged
Monday huh? l will see if l can find the ticket, if not.... no big deal.
Navy Veteran USN
Fresno, California
|Posted: November 23, 2019, 6:06 pm - IP Logged
$1,000,000.00 less 37% = $630,000.00 TX does not tax winnings from the Lotto. That is still a wonderful amount of cash. $52,500.00 per month for the first and only year.
Or $31,500.00 per year for 20 years. It definitely would help with retirement funding.
Some lessons about ticket security and handling are never learned.
New Member
Rocky Mount, N.C.
|Posted: November 23, 2019, 10:57 pm - IP Logged
Why will the lotteries always take people thru every hoop much as possible to keep from paying us, but will do nothing to help finding the one's that haven't claimed their tickets? If they want to be looked upon in a good and honest light they should start finding the one's that have trouble keeping up with their tickets. Yet maybe there are 1 or 2 that doesn't want to be found? If they did go out of their way to find the unclaimed tickets i do think that that would be the best publicity a state could get for a lottery. It could possibly boost sales by 50% ? If by only 10% how much more would that be???
Texas
|Posted: November 24, 2019, 10:20 am - IP Logged
Personally, I think it's not the state's responsibility to find winners. They are publicizing the fact the ticket is expiring.
If someone takes the time and money to buy a ticket, it's that person's fault for not bothering to check it. And if they can't be bothered to check their ticket, they don't deserve the money.
|Posted: November 24, 2019, 10:26 am - IP Logged
Another moron that didn't deserve to win lol
Louisiana
|Posted: November 24, 2019, 6:46 pm - IP Logged
I don't understand the lackluster attitude of some lottery players. I anxiously await each nights drawing results to see if I won when playing. I seldom watch a live drawing, but check the lottery website later that night.
White Shores- California
|Posted: November 24, 2019, 7:11 pm - IP Logged
.. Which is one of the reasons l picked the nonchalant portrayal of BD lighting a cigarette. What l found startling is that according to the Texas lottery, players have left a Billion dollars on the table and simply walked away. That's a Billion, with a B. It's mindblowing to say the least.
Kentucky
|Posted: November 24, 2019, 11:41 pm - IP Logged
This is a news story I don't want to read!
But maybe Crawford Shaw will show up an hour before the ticket expires and claim the winning for the Hexam Investments Trust.
Kentucky
|Posted: November 24, 2019, 11:46 pm - IP Logged
Why will the lotteries always take people thru every hoop much as possible to keep from paying us, but will do nothing to help finding the one's that haven't claimed their tickets? If they want to be looked upon in a good and honest light they should start finding the one's that have trouble keeping up with their tickets. Yet maybe there are 1 or 2 that doesn't want to be found? If they did go out of their way to find the unclaimed tickets i do think that that would be the best publicity a state could get for a lottery. It could possibly boost sales by 50% ? If by only 10% how much more would that be???
But the majority here want anonymity that "looking for the winner" on a store security tape might prevent. I know what you're saying, but shouldn't the person buying a ticket be responsible for checking and cashing it?
Kentucky
|Posted: November 25, 2019, 6:58 pm - IP Logged
Wonder if Lucky Larry bought any tickets for that drawing?
South Carolina
|Posted: November 28, 2019, 9:58 am - IP Logged
Keep your tickets in a safe specific place
Life, love, family