 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited December 18, 2019, 7:38 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

$1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in Texas expires Monday

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
PowerballPowerball: $1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in Texas expires Monday
53
Rating:

DALLAS — This holiday season someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Dallas this past Spring has a lot to be thankful for... but only for the next few days.

The unclaimed Powerball ticket purchased for the May 29 drawing is a $1 million winner, but will expire on Monday.

The Quick Pick ticket, purchased at the RS Dollar Plus Store in the 3300 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street in Dallas, matched all five of the white ball numbers. The winning numbers for the drawing were 3, 32, 34, 42, and 61, with Powerball number 7.

In the state of Texas, winning tickets are valid for 180 days. According to the Texas Lottery, the unclaimed $1 million ticket must be claimed in person at a lottery center by Monday, November 25 at 5 p.m.

According to records, more than $1 billion in unclaimed prizes has been given back to the state since the Texas Lottery began in 1992.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

12 comments. Last comment 20 days ago by sweetie7398.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
TheMeatman2005
TheMeatman2005's avatar - lightening
Brooklyn, NY
United States
Member #169719
October 29, 2015
1449 Posts
Offline
Posted: November 23, 2019, 12:45 pm - IP Logged

It's a shame to see a prize of this amount go unclaimed.

Check your tickets people!

The Meatman 🥩🍗🍔🍖🍤🌭

“The quickest way to double your money is to fold it in half and put it in your back pocket.” Will Rogers

Winning happens in a flash, Like A Bolt Of Lightning!  Patriot

    noise-gate
    noise-gate's avatar - images q=tbn:ANd9GcR91HDs4UJhjxO7cmeMQWZ5lB_FOcMLOGicau4V74R45tDgPWrr
    Chasing the Dream.
    White Shores- California
    United States
    Member #136473
    December 12, 2012
    5916 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: November 23, 2019, 1:46 pm - IP Logged

    bette davis GIF Monday huh? l will see if l can find the ticket, if not.... no big deal.

     * Voice of Reason *   

     

    People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

      music*
      music*'s avatar - Lottery-035.jpg
      Navy Veteran USN
      Fresno, California
      United States
      Member #157851
      August 2, 2014
      3648 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: November 23, 2019, 6:06 pm - IP Logged

      bette davis GIF Monday huh? l will see if l can find the ticket, if not.... no big deal.

       Betty Davis eyes!  "Smoke gets in your eyes".

       

       $1,000,000.00 less 37% = $630,000.00  TX does not tax winnings from the Lotto. That is still a wonderful amount of cash. $52,500.00 per month for the first and only year. 

       Or $31,500.00 per year for 20 years. It definitely would help with retirement funding.

       

        Some lessons about ticket security and handling are never learned.

       The 23rd President of the USA was Benjamin Harrison  March 1889 - 1893  US Flag

       President Harrison signed into law the banning of all lottery games.

        Goldrock$
        Goldrock$'s avatar - animated sphere.gif
        New Member
        Rocky Mount, N.C.
        United States
        Member #189156
        April 7, 2018
        5 Posts
        Offline
        Posted: November 23, 2019, 10:57 pm - IP Logged

        Why will the lotteries always take people thru every hoop much as possible to keep from paying us, but will do nothing to help finding the one's that haven't claimed their tickets? If they want to be looked upon in a good and honest light they should start finding the one's that have trouble keeping up with their tickets. Yet maybe there are 1 or 2 that doesn't want to be found? If they did go out of their way to find the unclaimed tickets i do think that that would be the best publicity a state could get for a lottery. It could possibly boost sales by 50% ? If by only 10% how much more would that be???

          rcbbuckeye
          rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
          Texas
          United States
          Member #55887
          October 23, 2007
          9396 Posts
          Offline
          Posted: November 24, 2019, 10:20 am - IP Logged

          Why will the lotteries always take people thru every hoop much as possible to keep from paying us, but will do nothing to help finding the one's that haven't claimed their tickets? If they want to be looked upon in a good and honest light they should start finding the one's that have trouble keeping up with their tickets. Yet maybe there are 1 or 2 that doesn't want to be found? If they did go out of their way to find the unclaimed tickets i do think that that would be the best publicity a state could get for a lottery. It could possibly boost sales by 50% ? If by only 10% how much more would that be???

          Personally, I think it's not the state's responsibility to find winners. They are publicizing the fact the ticket is expiring.

          If someone takes the time and money to buy a ticket, it's that person's fault for not bothering to check it. And if they can't be bothered to check their ticket, they don't deserve the money.

          CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

          A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

            jjtheprince14
            Avatar

            United States
            Member #180549
            March 12, 2017
            176 Posts
            Offline
            Posted: November 24, 2019, 10:26 am - IP Logged

            Another moron that didn't deserve to win lol

            I am the Prince of Thieves!!!

              Big Joey
              Avatar
              Louisiana
              United States
              Member #191895
              August 27, 2018
              408 Posts
              Offline
              Posted: November 24, 2019, 6:46 pm - IP Logged

               I don't understand the lackluster attitude of some lottery players. I anxiously await each nights drawing results to see if I won when playing. I seldom watch a live drawing, but check the lottery website later that night.

              All number sets are contenders until the drawing occurs.

                noise-gate
                noise-gate's avatar - images q=tbn:ANd9GcR91HDs4UJhjxO7cmeMQWZ5lB_FOcMLOGicau4V74R45tDgPWrr
                Chasing the Dream.
                White Shores- California
                United States
                Member #136473
                December 12, 2012
                5916 Posts
                Offline
                Posted: November 24, 2019, 7:11 pm - IP Logged

                 I don't understand the lackluster attitude of some lottery players. I anxiously await each nights drawing results to see if I won when playing. I seldom watch a live drawing, but check the lottery website later that night.

                I Agree!.. Which is one of the reasons l picked the nonchalant portrayal of BD lighting a cigarette. What l found startling is that according to the Texas lottery, players have left a Billion dollars on the table and simply walked away. That's a Billion, with a B. It's mindblowing to say the least.

                 * Voice of Reason *   

                 

                People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

                  Stack47
                  Avatar
                  Kentucky
                  United States
                  Member #32651
                  February 14, 2006
                  8716 Posts
                  Offline
                  Posted: November 24, 2019, 11:41 pm - IP Logged

                  This is a news story I don't want to read!

                  But maybe Crawford Shaw will show up an hour before the ticket expires and claim the winning for the Hexam Investments Trust.

                    Stack47
                    Avatar
                    Kentucky
                    United States
                    Member #32651
                    February 14, 2006
                    8716 Posts
                    Offline
                    Posted: November 24, 2019, 11:46 pm - IP Logged

                    Why will the lotteries always take people thru every hoop much as possible to keep from paying us, but will do nothing to help finding the one's that haven't claimed their tickets? If they want to be looked upon in a good and honest light they should start finding the one's that have trouble keeping up with their tickets. Yet maybe there are 1 or 2 that doesn't want to be found? If they did go out of their way to find the unclaimed tickets i do think that that would be the best publicity a state could get for a lottery. It could possibly boost sales by 50% ? If by only 10% how much more would that be???

                    But the majority here want anonymity that "looking for the winner" on a store security tape might prevent. I know what you're saying, but shouldn't the person buying a ticket be responsible for checking and cashing it?

                      Stack47
                      Avatar
                      Kentucky
                      United States
                      Member #32651
                      February 14, 2006
                      8716 Posts
                      Offline
                      Posted: November 25, 2019, 6:58 pm - IP Logged

                      Wonder if Lucky Larry bought any tickets for that drawing?

                        sweetie7398
                        sweetie7398's avatar - flower2
                        100
                        South Carolina
                        United States
                        Member #22701
                        September 30, 2005
                        12417 Posts
                        Offline
                        Posted: November 28, 2019, 9:58 am - IP Logged

                        Keep your tickets in a safe specific place

                        Life, love, family Love

                           
                          Page 1 of 1