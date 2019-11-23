$1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in Texas expires Monday

DALLAS — This holiday season someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Dallas this past Spring has a lot to be thankful for... but only for the next few days.

The unclaimed Powerball ticket purchased for the May 29 drawing is a $1 million winner, but will expire on Monday.

The Quick Pick ticket, purchased at the RS Dollar Plus Store in the 3300 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street in Dallas, matched all five of the white ball numbers. The winning numbers for the drawing were 3, 32, 34, 42, and 61, with Powerball number 7.

In the state of Texas, winning tickets are valid for 180 days. According to the Texas Lottery, the unclaimed $1 million ticket must be claimed in person at a lottery center by Monday, November 25 at 5 p.m.

According to records, more than $1 billion in unclaimed prizes has been given back to the state since the Texas Lottery began in 1992.