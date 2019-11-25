 
Mississippi residents line up to purchase lottery tickets in state for first time

Mississippi residents line up to purchase lottery tickets in state for first time
Scores of Mississippi residents made their way to convenience stores as early as 5 a.m. Monday as the state's first lottery tickets went on sale in over 1,000 locations.

It is the first time Mississippi residents don't have to leave the state to buy lottery tickets anymore. And to mark the historic day, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation took to social media to ask residents to post a picture of their purchase.

"Mississippians will no longer have to cross into neighboring states to participate in these drawing-style games," said Tom Shaheen, president of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. "They will soon have the opportunity for a chance to play big jackpot games four times per week, as well as many secondary prizes."

Prospective lottery players who want to find the closest Mississippi Lottery retailers to buy tickets can use the free  Lottery Places  app (www.lotteryplaces.com). Lottery Places is the only app available that can locate lottery retailers in every state and jurisdiction throughout the United States. It also finds lottery retailers in Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, and much of the Caribbean.

Lottery Places can pinpoint any of the nearly 1,200 lottery retailers already approved for selling Mississippi Lottery tickets.

However, for decades Mississippi was one of only six states without a lottery due to strong opposition from politically powerful churches.

Last year, that officially changed.

In 2018, lawmakers authorized a lottery as the state was forced to close hundreds of unsafe bridges. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation was established under the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law.

Proceeds from the sale of each ticket will go toward the state's infrastructure and education. The first $80 million a year from lottery revenue will go to the State Highway Fund, which will repair, renovate and maintain highways and bridges of the state, according to the corporation.

The rest will be sent to the Education Enhancement Fund, which helps fund pre-k and the classroom supply fund.

"There are some people for some reason who say they are Christians and they don't believe in the lottery but the thing about that, that really got to me was when you get to having the Powerball and any of the others where you're going to get to having the big money, if you go to your neighboring states, Louisiana, Tennessee or anywhere across the bridge most of the cars over there guess what tags they have on them, Mississippi," Rep. Alyce Clarke of Jackson told WJTV.

Mississippi is now among 44 other states to have a lottery.

The corporation was counting down the days leading up to the historic day on social media, telling residents to "get ready for fun."

While having fun themselves on the social media platform, the corporation also made sure to remind residents to play responsibly.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets will go on sale in the state in January.

Lottery Post Staff

5 comments. Last comment 23 days ago by sully16.
parlayman
parlayman's avatar - bb5EB5R
bliss
United States
Member #176320
July 31, 2016
6804 Posts
Online
Posted: November 25, 2019, 12:06 pm - IP Logged

I wonder if they are going to add state draw games like Pick 3 and Pick 4.

-p

    music*
    music*'s avatar - Lottery-035.jpg
    Navy Veteran USN
    Fresno, California
    United States
    Member #157851
    August 2, 2014
    3648 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: November 25, 2019, 1:36 pm - IP Logged

    I can't imagine losing hundreds of bridges. This is an emergency. How inconvenient that would be. Unsafe as well if your fire station is on the opposite side of a river.

      Congratulations to the Mississippi Lottery!

     The 23rd President of the USA was Benjamin Harrison  March 1889 - 1893  US Flag

     President Harrison signed into law the banning of all lottery games.

      noise-gate
      noise-gate's avatar - images q=tbn:ANd9GcR91HDs4UJhjxO7cmeMQWZ5lB_FOcMLOGicau4V74R45tDgPWrr
      Chasing the Dream.
      White Shores- California
      United States
      Member #136473
      December 12, 2012
      5916 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: November 25, 2019, 2:49 pm - IP Logged

      5:00 am? I seriously doubt Joel Osteen has had a crowd waiting at that hour to enter his Mega Church for service. The dream of being rich, you gotta love it.Yes Nod

       * Voice of Reason *   

       

      People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

        user34
        Avatar

        United States
        Member #198971
        June 16, 2019
        57 Posts
        Offline
        Posted: November 25, 2019, 7:27 pm - IP Logged

        5:00 am? I seriously doubt Joel Osteen has had a crowd waiting at that hour to enter his Mega Church for service. The dream of being rich, you gotta love it.Yes Nod

        In the future it will be seen/thought of as a historical moment.

          sully16
          sully16's avatar - sharan
          25
          Ringleader
          Michigan
          United States
          Member #81738
          October 28, 2009
          69349 Posts
          Offline
          Posted: November 25, 2019, 7:34 pm - IP Logged

          Congrats to all in Mississippi, win big!

          Coffee

             
            Page 1 of 1