- Mover who plays the lottery in every state finally hits the jackpot in North Carolina
Mover who plays the lottery in every state finally hits the jackpot in North Carolina
North Carolina Lottery: Mover who plays the lottery in every state finally hits the jackpot in North Carolina
A stop in North Carolina paid off big for a mover from New York.
Iffetayo Adjele of Bronx, N.Y. said he's tried his luck all across America, but it wasn't until he stopped in North Carolina that it paid off with a $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot.
"I work for a moving company," Adjele said. "Every week, every day, I'm some place different. I play the lottery in every state I'm in, and hope that one day I'll get lucky."
The lucky day came Friday, Nov.1, when Adjele stopped at the TravelCenters of America on N.C. 61 in Whitsett and bought a Cash 5 ticket for that evening's drawing. He checked the numbers the next morning on his phone.
"I couldn't believe it," Adjele said. "For someone like me, this is incredible. That's the power of luck. You have to play to win. This is wonderful."
Adjele claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $70,756. Adjele said he plans to use the money to take care of his four children.
Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery's website.
According to the NC Cash 5 Jackpot History, the average jackpot for the game is $157,676, although it has reached a high of $1.7 million in 2017.
Lottery Post Staff
DMV
United States
Member #183847
August 18, 2017
273 Posts
Offline
Posted: November 27, 2019, 9:26 am
Congrats dude, right on time for the holidays too.
Central TN
United States
Member #121189
January 4, 2012
4197 PostsOnline
Posted: November 27, 2019, 9:37 am
Congrats Iffe !!! Enjoy your new treasure trove this holiday season.
25
New Jersey
United States
Member #17842
June 28, 2005
113590 Posts
Offline
Posted: November 27, 2019, 9:52 am
Congrats to the Winner!
Navy Veteran USN
Fresno, California
United States
Member #157851
August 2, 2014
3648 Posts
Offline
Posted: November 27, 2019, 11:03 am
I like Iffetayo Adjele's system. Play in the State you are in. I guess it helps keep his job interesting. Now that he has won. Good Luck to him for future wins!
Triad, N Carolina
United States
Member #53115
June 24, 2007
6230 Posts
Offline
Posted: November 27, 2019, 12:11 pm
...just across the way from a friend of mine. Gonna hafta play there tonight.
...me and you both, Ace!
25
Ringleader
Michigan
United States
Member #81738
October 28, 2009
69349 Posts
Offline
Posted: November 27, 2019, 2:31 pm
Congrats to the lucky guy.
New Member
SC
United States
Member #197748
April 26, 2019
5 Posts
Offline
Posted: November 27, 2019, 3:41 pm
He's gonna have to pay NC and NY taxes...lol
Brooklyn, NY
United States
Member #169719
October 29, 2015
1449 Posts
Offline
Posted: November 27, 2019, 8:09 pm
He's gonna have to pay NC and NY taxes...lol
He will have to pay NC taxes, but when it comes to file time, he will get to claim the NC taxes on his NY return and just pay the difference. He doesn't pay both.
100
South Carolina
United States
Member #22701
September 30, 2005
12417 Posts
Offline
Posted: November 28, 2019, 7:29 am
Congrats.
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163184
January 22, 2015
2000 Posts
Offline
Posted: November 28, 2019, 11:59 am
Nice Thanksgiving that will be! Congratulations!
Glad there are others too that do as I do, play what ever state I might be in...state as in physical, not state of mind!
Many Blessings to all on Thanksgiving!