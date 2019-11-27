 
Mover who plays the lottery in every state finally hits the jackpot in North Carolina

North Carolina Lottery: Mover who plays the lottery in every state finally hits the jackpot in North Carolina
A stop in North Carolina paid off big for a mover from New York.

Iffetayo Adjele of Bronx, N.Y. said he's tried his luck all across America, but it wasn't until he stopped in North Carolina that it paid off with a $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot.

"I work for a moving company," Adjele said. "Every week, every day, I'm some place different. I play the lottery in every state I'm in, and hope that one day I'll get lucky."

The lucky day came Friday, Nov.1, when Adjele stopped at the TravelCenters of America on N.C. 61 in Whitsett and bought a Cash 5 ticket for that evening's drawing. He checked the numbers the next morning on his phone.

"I couldn't believe it," Adjele said. "For someone like me, this is incredible. That's the power of luck. You have to play to win. This is wonderful."

Adjele claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $70,756. Adjele said he plans to use the money to take care of his four children.

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery's website.

According to the NC Cash 5 Jackpot History, the average jackpot for the game is $157,676, although it has reached a high of $1.7 million in 2017.

Lottery Post Staff

10 comments.
paymentplan-man
Congrats dude, right on time for the holidays too.

    Congrats Iffe !!!   Enjoy your new treasure trove this holiday season.

      Raven62
      Party Congrats to the Winner! Party

        music*
        I like Iffetayo Adjele's system. Play in the State you are in. I guess it helps keep his job interesting. Now that he has won. Good Luck to him for future wins!

          AceKicka
          Hippy...just across the way from a friend of mine. Gonna hafta play there tonight.

            sully16
            Congrats to the lucky guy. Banana

              sdw1000
              He's gonna have to pay NC and NY taxes...lol

                TheMeatman2005
                He's gonna have to pay NC and NY taxes...lol

                He will have to pay NC taxes, but when it comes to file time, he will get to claim the NC taxes on his NY return and just pay the difference. He doesn't pay both.

                  sweetie7398
                  Congrats. 

                    Bleudog101
                    Nice Thanksgiving that will be!  Congratulations!

                    Glad there are others too that do as I do, play what ever state I might be in...state as in physical, not state of mind!

                    Many Blessings to all on Thanksgiving!

                       
