Mover who plays the lottery in every state finally hits the jackpot in North Carolina

A stop in North Carolina paid off big for a mover from New York.

Iffetayo Adjele of Bronx, N.Y. said he's tried his luck all across America, but it wasn't until he stopped in North Carolina that it paid off with a $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot.

"I work for a moving company," Adjele said. "Every week, every day, I'm some place different. I play the lottery in every state I'm in, and hope that one day I'll get lucky."

The lucky day came Friday, Nov.1, when Adjele stopped at the TravelCenters of America on N.C. 61 in Whitsett and bought a Cash 5 ticket for that evening's drawing. He checked the numbers the next morning on his phone.

"I couldn't believe it," Adjele said. "For someone like me, this is incredible. That's the power of luck. You have to play to win. This is wonderful."

Adjele claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $70,756. Adjele said he plans to use the money to take care of his four children.

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery's website.

According to the NC Cash 5 Jackpot History, the average jackpot for the game is $157,676, although it has reached a high of $1.7 million in 2017.