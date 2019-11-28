 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited December 18, 2019, 7:38 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Happy Thanksgiving

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Happy Thanksgiving!Happy Thanksgiving!: Happy Thanksgiving
57
Rating:

Happy Thanksgiving from the Lottery Post staff!

In our 20th year, we are thankful for all the tremendous support from lottery players around the world, and especially for those who participate in our friendly, unique community.

Have a wonderful day, filled with thoughts of all the things to be thankful for.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

21 comments. Last comment 19 days ago by Groppo.
Page 1 of 2
Previous TopicNext Topic
Raven62
Raven62's avatar - binary
25
New Jersey
United States
Member #17842
June 28, 2005
113590 Posts
Offline
Posted: November 28, 2019, 10:18 am - IP Logged

Party Happy Thanksgiving! Party

PS: Other Countries That Celebrate Thanksgiving:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thanksgiving

A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

    sully16
    sully16's avatar - sharan
    25
    Ringleader
    Michigan
    United States
    Member #81738
    October 28, 2009
    69349 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: November 28, 2019, 10:59 am - IP Logged

    Happy Thanksgiving everybody.Party

    Coffee

      hearsetrax
      hearsetrax's avatar - 0118

      United States
      Member #52343
      May 21, 2007
      3178 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: November 28, 2019, 11:04 am - IP Logged

      Remember to count all one's Blessings today

      preferably starting with the smallest and most easily overlooked 

      I am thankful poem

        quicksloth35
        Avatar
        Florida
        United States
        Member #171215
        January 3, 2016
        162 Posts
        Offline
        Posted: November 28, 2019, 11:57 am - IP Logged

        Happy Thanksgiving!

         

          cbr$
          cbr$'s avatar - maren
          100
          Cordova,Al.
          United States
          Member #104478
          January 15, 2011
          10341 Posts
          Offline
          Posted: November 28, 2019, 11:57 am - IP Logged

                          To all the Lottery Post staff , members &                         visitors. We have a lot to be grateful & thankful for . Start with the small things. Lovies

            rcbbuckeye
            rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
            Texas
            United States
            Member #55887
            October 23, 2007
            9396 Posts
            Offline
            Posted: November 28, 2019, 12:26 pm - IP Logged

            Thank you Todd.

            Happy Thanksgiving to you and all LP members!

            CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

            A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

              konane
              konane's avatar - wallace
              Atlanta, GA
              United States
              Member #1265
              March 13, 2003
              5417 Posts
              Offline
              Posted: November 28, 2019, 12:35 pm - IP Logged

              Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. Party

              Have fun and the best of luck to everyone! Sun Smiley

                REYKO OK
                REYKO OK's avatar - blank
                Havana Ohio
                United States
                Member #177726
                October 17, 2016
                289 Posts
                Offline
                Posted: November 28, 2019, 12:40 pm - IP Logged

                TurkeyThumbs Up

                Any fool can know.The point is to understand. AE

                  music*
                  music*'s avatar - Lottery-035.jpg
                  Navy Veteran USN
                  Fresno, California
                  United States
                  Member #157851
                  August 2, 2014
                  3648 Posts
                  Offline
                  Posted: November 28, 2019, 1:30 pm - IP Logged

                  Enjoy this Thanksgiving. Please be safe on the road and in the air.

                   The 23rd President of the USA was Benjamin Harrison  March 1889 - 1893  US Flag

                   President Harrison signed into law the banning of all lottery games.

                    Coin Toss
                    Coin Toss's avatar - shape barbed.jpg
                    100
                    Zeta Reticuli Star System
                    United States
                    Member #30469
                    January 17, 2006
                    11421 Posts
                    Offline
                    Posted: November 28, 2019, 2:13 pm - IP Logged

                    Happy Thanksgiving all.

                    My grandmother on my mother's side was from Italy, he first Thanksgiving in the U.S. she said, "What kinda a country is a this, make a such a bigga deal over some chickena's birthday?"

                    Those who run the lotteries love it when players look for consistency in something that's designed not to have any. So many systems, so many theories, so few jackpot winners. 

                    Lep

                    There is one and only one 'proven' system, and that is to book the action. No matter the game, let the players pick their own losers.

                      Droptop209
                      Droptop209's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
                      New Member
                      Modesto, California
                      United States
                      Member #193983
                      November 24, 2018
                      14 Posts
                      Offline
                      Posted: November 28, 2019, 3:51 pm - IP Logged

                      Happy thanksgiving LP members.

                        andycurry08873
                        andycurry08873's avatar - Lottery-013.jpg
                        New Member
                        NJ
                        United States
                        Member #140059
                        March 10, 2013
                        2 Posts
                        Offline
                        Posted: November 28, 2019, 3:59 pm - IP Logged

                        Thank you all👍🏾💝💖😍💘❤️🎉🎉🎉💐

                          CDanaT
                          CDanaT's avatar - Nolz june15.jpg
                          Central TN
                          United States
                          Member #121189
                          January 4, 2012
                          4197 Posts
                          Online
                          Posted: November 28, 2019, 4:36 pm - IP Logged

                          Happy Thanksgiving to all LP members and their families. 

                          To our GREAT soldiers stationed all over the world, Thank you for for protecting us and your sacrifice.

                          Integrity: There is just no substitute.

                            duckman
                            duckman's avatar - ducklogodrake64x64
                            Jacksonville Florida
                            United States
                            Member #23017
                            October 6, 2005
                            1054 Posts
                            Offline
                            Posted: November 28, 2019, 5:40 pm - IP Logged

                            Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!

                               
                              Page 1 of 2
                              1 - Current Page2 - Last Page