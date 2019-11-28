Quick Links
Happy Thanksgiving
Happy Thanksgiving!: Happy Thanksgiving
Happy Thanksgiving from the Lottery Post staff!
In our 20th year, we are thankful for all the tremendous support from lottery players around the world, and especially for those who participate in our friendly, unique community.
Have a wonderful day, filled with thoughts of all the things to be thankful for.
Lottery Post Staff
Posted: November 28, 2019, 10:18 am
Happy Thanksgiving!
PS: Other Countries That Celebrate Thanksgiving:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thanksgiving
A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!
Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.
Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.
Posted: November 28, 2019, 10:59 am
Happy Thanksgiving everybody.
Posted: November 28, 2019, 11:04 am
Remember to count all one's Blessings today
preferably starting with the smallest and most easily overlooked
I am thankful poem
Posted: November 28, 2019, 11:57 am
Happy Thanksgiving!
Posted: November 28, 2019, 11:57 am
To all the Lottery Post staff , members & visitors. We have a lot to be grateful & thankful for . Start with the small things.
Posted: November 28, 2019, 12:26 pm
Thank you Todd.
Happy Thanksgiving to you and all LP members!
CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN
A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)
Posted: November 28, 2019, 12:35 pm
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone.
Have fun and the best of luck to everyone!
Posted: November 28, 2019, 12:40 pm
Any fool can know.The point is to understand. AE
Navy Veteran USN
Posted: November 28, 2019, 1:30 pm
Enjoy this Thanksgiving. Please be safe on the road and in the air.
The 23rd President of the USA was Benjamin Harrison March 1889 - 1893
President Harrison signed into law the banning of all lottery games.
Posted: November 28, 2019, 2:13 pm
Happy Thanksgiving all.
My grandmother on my mother's side was from Italy, he first Thanksgiving in the U.S. she said, "What kinda a country is a this, make a such a bigga deal over some chickena's birthday?"
Those who run the lotteries love it when players look for consistency in something that's designed not to have any. So many systems, so many theories, so few jackpot winners.
There is one and only one 'proven' system, and that is to book the action. No matter the game, let the players pick their own losers.
Posted: November 28, 2019, 3:51 pm
Happy thanksgiving LP members.
Posted: November 28, 2019, 3:59 pm
Thank you all👍🏾💝💖😍💘❤️🎉🎉🎉💐
Posted: November 28, 2019, 4:36 pm
Happy Thanksgiving to all LP members and their families.
To our GREAT soldiers stationed all over the world, Thank you for for protecting us and your sacrifice.
Integrity: There is just no substitute.
Posted: November 28, 2019, 5:40 pm
Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!