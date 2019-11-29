 
$2.5 million in sales on 1st day of Mississippi lottery

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says people bought a total of $2.5 million in lottery tickets on the first day of sales.

In a news release, lottery officials said that translates into $570,000 for the state.

Tickets went on sale at 5 a.m. Monday. The tickets are available at nearly 1,200 retailers in 80 of the state's 82 counties.

Prospective lottery players who want to find the closest Mississippi Lottery retailers to buy tickets can use the free Lottery Places app (www.lotteryplaces.com). Lottery Places is the only app available that can locate lottery retailers in every state and jurisdiction throughout the United States. It also finds lottery retailers in Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, and much of the Caribbean.

Lottery Places can pinpoint any of the nearly 1,200 lottery retailers already approved for selling Mississippi Lottery tickets.

The lottery's president, Tom Shaheen, says the state has exceeded expectations.

For decades, the state resisted a lottery. But in 2018, lawmakers authorized it as a way to pay for road maintenance and infrastructure needs.

For 10 years, the first $80 million goes to infrastructure needs and when the 10 years is over, that money goes to the general fund. Anything over $80 million goes to education.

AP, Lottery Post Staff

9 comments.
Bleudog101
Kind of a back door feel good story.   Hope some of the folks there opt for the oversized lottery check for all to see.

Soon enough Powerball and Mega Millions will be offered.

Anyway great job Mississippi giving the voters what they want...perhaps that state to your East can wake up and smell the coffee too.

    Party

      Good first day sales. No mention about winners.

      I wonder if it will continue at that pace.

        Congratulations to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation!! 

         That $570,000.00 for the state is a good start.

          A state like Mississippi won’t be able to sustain this $2.5 Million sales per day 

             ...bought a total of $2.5 million in lottery tickets on the first day of sales. In a news release, lottery officials said that translates into $570,000 for the state.

             

            Forgive me, but wth is going on here? 570K is 22.8% of 2.5M. That's really all the state takes in? How is the other 77.2% distributed? I'm assuming 50% for prizes like most other states, so that leaves 27.2% to account for. Any Mississippians here who can enlighten me?

             

            Edit: Line 828 of the Alyce G. Clarke lottery law says 15% are for operating expenses of the lottery corporation. (and line 820 confirms prizes are 50%)

            http://billstatus.ls.state.ms.us/documents/20181E/pdf/SB/2001-2099/SB2001SG.pdf

            Still seems like the state should be taking in more than 570K from 2.5M.

            Top secret winning numbers: 5 16 17 24 33 52

              the rest 13 percent goes to lawmakers pockets through under the table 

                the rest 13 percent goes to lawmakers pockets through under the table 

                For sure NY10!

                The next two lines of the law say "However, this restriction shall not apply until after the first twelve (12) months of revenue generation."  I take it mean they are taking in more than 15% for operating expenses currently and will do so until 12 months are up. OK, I guess. I see room for some corruption and waste until the strict 15% kicks in.

                Top secret winning numbers: 5 16 17 24 33 52

                  The best part is unclaimed prizes that goes back to state crazy planet lol 😂 in Georgia someone never claimed $26 million Powerball

                     
