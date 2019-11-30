 
Unclaimed $14.6 million Arizona Lottery ticket expires Monday

If you played the Arizona Lottery this past summer, look around the house for lottery tickets you might have missed; you might be sitting on $14.6 million.

The Arizona Lottery said the multimillion dollar The Pick jackpot has still not been claimed since the June 5 drawing. The winning numbers drawn that evening were 4, 14, 22, 24, 28, and 43.

The winning ticket was sold at the Circle K at Litchfield Road and Van Buren Street in Goodyear. 

If the ticket is yours, don't delay one moment before you cash it in: It expires on Dec. 2. 

If the winnings are not claimed, part of the money will instead be split among three state programs, in accordance with state statutes. 

  • Thirty percent of the unclaimed money goes to Court Appointed Special Advocates, a program where volunteers are appointed by a judge to speak on behalf of abused and neglected children in court.
  • Up to $250,000 goes to the Dual Tribal Enrollment Fund, a program that gives thousands of Native American high school students the opportunity to take college courses for both high school and college credit.
  • Up to $835,000 goes to the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, which helps state and local law enforcers locate, prosecute and imprison suspects accused of sexually exploiting children.

The remaining unclaimed money is used to fund prizes for new games as well as several second-chance drawings.

Lottery Post Staff

19 comments.
music*
music*'s avatar - Lottery-035.jpg
Navy Veteran USN
Fresno, California
United States
Member #157851
August 2, 2014
3648 Posts
Offline
Posted: November 30, 2019, 9:20 pm

$14.6 million is a decent amount to win. Of course taxes will reduce the size of that jackpot.

 The ticket expires at the end of the working day on Monday Dec. 2.

 Handling of tickets is an important lesson to learn. 

 The 23rd President of the USA was Benjamin Harrison  March 1889 - 1893  US Flag

 President Harrison signed into law the banning of all lottery games.

    American Indian
    American Indian's avatar - disney14
    Mesa, AZ USA
    United States
    Member #172123
    January 16, 2016
    194 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: December 1, 2019, 12:39 am

    Dang It, Why Bother Buying a Lottery ticket If You are Not going to check IT???

     

    Knew I should have won that.. Wasn't for lack of trying though Bang Head

     

    Had We won, That Money would have been In Our Possession A.S.A.P (Yes after taxes & Trust/Financial done of course!)

    But I check our Tickets as soon as I wake up after each drawing and they are Always kept in the same safe place before every draw... Guess that's Why We have not Won. YET :-))

    Patriot

      welington
      Avatar

      United States
      Member #189422
      April 19, 2018
      19 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: December 1, 2019, 6:47 am

      14.6 million a nice change for Christmas. I hate hearing these stories check your tickets if you gonna play the lottery. Hope Arizona heat not making folks not remember to check their tickets.

        NY10
        NY10's avatar - Lottery-057.jpg
        Billionaires Row 57th street Manhattan
        United States
        Member #197346
        April 9, 2019
        886 Posts
        Offline
        Posted: December 1, 2019, 11:46 am

        It won’t be claimed...You want to know why ?

        Because no one won that’s why...

        These jackpot games are fooling the masses

        They are going back to the states and getting split up among lawmakers 🤣🤣🤣

          Raven62
          Raven62's avatar - binary
          25
          New Jersey
          United States
          Member #17842
          June 28, 2005
          113590 Posts
          Offline
          Posted: December 1, 2019, 12:01 pm

          And So It Goes:

          A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

          Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

          Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

            music*
            music*'s avatar - Lottery-035.jpg
            Navy Veteran USN
            Fresno, California
            United States
            Member #157851
            August 2, 2014
            3648 Posts
            Offline
            Posted: December 1, 2019, 12:04 pm

            Governor Cuomo signed into law that all winners must come forth and be seen in New York. No anonymity. 

             How do you explain all the winners who are introduced to the World by Yolanda Vega? 

            Argue

             The 23rd President of the USA was Benjamin Harrison  March 1889 - 1893  US Flag

             President Harrison signed into law the banning of all lottery games.

              gy65
              Avatar

              United States
              Member #34930
              March 9, 2006
              207 Posts
              Offline
              Posted: December 1, 2019, 12:26 pm

              "Jackpot Payment Options

              If you win the jackpot, you have 60 days to choose a payment option:

              • 30-year annuity
              • Lump-sum cash payment - which will be approximately half the amount of the announced jackpot

              If you do not select cash or annuity within the 60 days, your prize will be paid as a lump sum of cash." . . The Pick

               

              "If I win the jackpot, can I remain anonymous?

              The names of persons or legally formed entities that are paid lottery prizes or winnings of $600 or more are held confidential for 90 days from the date the prize is awarded and are not a public record during that period. In accordance with Arizona Revised Statute (A.R.S.) §5-573(D), winners of $100,000 or greater may elect to keep their name permanently confidential. Information regarding the prize winner's city and county of residence is not confidential." . . FAQ's

                Big Joey
                Avatar
                Louisiana
                United States
                Member #191895
                August 27, 2018
                408 Posts
                Offline
                Posted: December 1, 2019, 8:26 pm

                 I treat lottery tickets same as cash, or legal documents. 💰⚡🔥

                All number sets are contenders until the drawing occurs.

                  rcbbuckeye
                  rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
                  Texas
                  United States
                  Member #55887
                  October 23, 2007
                  9396 Posts
                  Offline
                  Posted: December 1, 2019, 10:12 pm

                  It won’t be claimed...You want to know why ?

                  Because no one won that’s why...

                  These jackpot games are fooling the masses

                  They are going back to the states and getting split up among lawmakers 🤣🤣🤣

                  Put the crack pipe down before you make a fool of yourself.....

                  ooops....too late.

                  Crazy

                  CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

                  A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

                    Bleudog101
                    Avatar
                    Simpsonville
                    United States
                    Member #163184
                    January 22, 2015
                    2000 Posts
                    Offline
                    Posted: December 2, 2019, 3:53 am

                    IMHO imagine how one would feel if they found the ticket on Tuesday vs CyberMonday?  That's some good change going back to the Arizona coffers.

                     

                    OTOH KY had 1234 last night...over $1.7 million payout...not that I'd ever be so lucky to be able to guess the right combination.  Oh well, another $5K that isn't mine...LOL!!

                      CDanaT
                      CDanaT's avatar - Nolz june15.jpg
                      Central TN
                      United States
                      Member #121189
                      January 4, 2012
                      4197 Posts
                      Online
                      Posted: December 2, 2019, 8:19 am

                      Okaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay....So let me get this lil math problem in my head correct.....

                      30% of $14.6M izzzzzzzzzzzzz ??......$4,380,000.

                      Plus the $250,000 for Tribal dual enrollment...So that puts us up tooooooo $4.63Million

                      Now add the $835,000.....For a grand total offfffffffffffff  $5,465,000

                      Subtract that from $14,600,000 and that leaves about $9,135,000  (for prize funding + 2nd chances draws)

                      Soooooooooooooo $14,600,000 Million, sitting and waiting to be claimed for 6 months at a reasonable 5% annual interest earnings in todays market.....should have generated around ohhhhhhhh somewhere in the $365,000 range.

                      Might be interesting to see if all of the $9.13M is put back into the prize(s) aspect..... Then again, if AZ is anything like TN ??......... I would be very cautious of that transpiring at 100%... 

                      Integrity: There is just no substitute.

                        noise-gate
                        noise-gate's avatar - images q=tbn:ANd9GcR91HDs4UJhjxO7cmeMQWZ5lB_FOcMLOGicau4V74R45tDgPWrr
                        Chasing the Dream.
                        White Shores- California
                        United States
                        Member #136473
                        December 12, 2012
                        5916 Posts
                        Offline
                        Posted: December 2, 2019, 11:42 am

                        IMHO imagine how one would feel if they found the ticket on Tuesday vs CyberMonday?  That's some good change going back to the Arizona coffers.

                         

                        OTOH KY had 1234 last night...over $1.7 million payout...not that I'd ever be so lucky to be able to guess the right combination.  Oh well, another $5K that isn't mine...LOL!!

                        " IMHO imagine how one would feel if "... l can't Jeff.l know l would never tell the wife, it's one thing l would take to the grave with me.

                        In a similar vein: l wonder if anyone came forward and claimed that ticket that expired in the Texas lottery last week?

                         * Voice of Reason *   

                         

                        People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

                          paymentplan-man
                          Avatar
                          DMV
                          United States
                          Member #183847
                          August 18, 2017
                          273 Posts
                          Offline
                          Posted: December 2, 2019, 12:35 pm

                          It won’t be claimed...You want to know why ?

                          Because no one won that’s why...

                          These jackpot games are fooling the masses

                          They are going back to the states and getting split up among lawmakers 🤣🤣🤣

                          You are certainly 100% right my friend. I feel bad for all those people who played hoping they'd get a piece of this pie. Too bad they had no idea the pie was never even baked to begin with. Hat

                            jjtheprince14
                            Avatar

                            United States
                            Member #180549
                            March 12, 2017
                            176 Posts
                            Offline
                            Posted: December 2, 2019, 12:45 pm

                            Another idiot who didn't deserve the win!🙄

                            I am the Prince of Thieves!!!

                               
