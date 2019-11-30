Unclaimed $14.6 million Arizona Lottery ticket expires Monday

If you played the Arizona Lottery this past summer, look around the house for lottery tickets you might have missed; you might be sitting on $14.6 million.

The Arizona Lottery said the multimillion dollar The Pick jackpot has still not been claimed since the June 5 drawing. The winning numbers drawn that evening were 4, 14, 22, 24, 28, and 43.

The winning ticket was sold at the Circle K at Litchfield Road and Van Buren Street in Goodyear.

If the ticket is yours, don't delay one moment before you cash it in: It expires on Dec. 2.

If the winnings are not claimed, part of the money will instead be split among three state programs, in accordance with state statutes.

Thirty percent of the unclaimed money goes to Court Appointed Special Advocates, a program where volunteers are appointed by a judge to speak on behalf of abused and neglected children in court.

Up to $250,000 goes to the Dual Tribal Enrollment Fund, a program that gives thousands of Native American high school students the opportunity to take college courses for both high school and college credit.

Up to $835,000 goes to the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, which helps state and local law enforcers locate, prosecute and imprison suspects accused of sexually exploiting children.

The remaining unclaimed money is used to fund prizes for new games as well as several second-chance drawings.