Quick Links
You last visited December 18, 2019, 7:38 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Unclaimed $14.6 million Arizona Lottery ticket expires Monday
Arizona Lottery: Unclaimed $14.6 million Arizona Lottery ticket expires Monday
51Rating:
If you played the Arizona Lottery this past summer, look around the house for lottery tickets you might have missed; you might be sitting on $14.6 million.
The Arizona Lottery said the multimillion dollar The Pick jackpot has still not been claimed since the June 5 drawing. The winning numbers drawn that evening were 4, 14, 22, 24, 28, and 43.
The winning ticket was sold at the Circle K at Litchfield Road and Van Buren Street in Goodyear.
If the ticket is yours, don't delay one moment before you cash it in: It expires on Dec. 2.
If the winnings are not claimed, part of the money will instead be split among three state programs, in accordance with state statutes.
- Thirty percent of the unclaimed money goes to Court Appointed Special Advocates, a program where volunteers are appointed by a judge to speak on behalf of abused and neglected children in court.
- Up to $250,000 goes to the Dual Tribal Enrollment Fund, a program that gives thousands of Native American high school students the opportunity to take college courses for both high school and college credit.
- Up to $835,000 goes to the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, which helps state and local law enforcers locate, prosecute and imprison suspects accused of sexually exploiting children.
The remaining unclaimed money is used to fund prizes for new games as well as several second-chance drawings.
Lottery Post Staff
Navy Veteran USN
Fresno, California
United States
Member #157851
August 2, 2014
3648 Posts
Offline
|Posted: November 30, 2019, 9:20 pm - IP Logged
$14.6 million is a decent amount to win. Of course taxes will reduce the size of that jackpot.
The ticket expires at the end of the working day on Monday Dec. 2.
Handling of tickets is an important lesson to learn.
The 23rd President of the USA was Benjamin Harrison March 1889 - 1893
President Harrison signed into law the banning of all lottery games.
Mesa, AZ USA
United States
Member #172123
January 16, 2016
194 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 1, 2019, 12:39 am - IP Logged
Dang It, Why Bother Buying a Lottery ticket If You are Not going to check IT???
Knew I should have won that.. Wasn't for lack of trying though
Had We won, That Money would have been In Our Possession A.S.A.P (Yes after taxes & Trust/Financial done of course!)
But I check our Tickets as soon as I wake up after each drawing and they are Always kept in the same safe place before every draw... Guess that's Why We have not Won. YET :-))
United States
Member #189422
April 19, 2018
19 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 1, 2019, 6:47 am - IP Logged
14.6 million a nice change for Christmas. I hate hearing these stories check your tickets if you gonna play the lottery. Hope Arizona heat not making folks not remember to check their tickets.
Billionaires Row 57th street Manhattan
United States
Member #197346
April 9, 2019
886 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 1, 2019, 11:46 am - IP Logged
It won’t be claimed...You want to know why ?
Because no one won that’s why...
These jackpot games are fooling the masses
They are going back to the states and getting split up among lawmakers 🤣🤣🤣
25
New Jersey
United States
Member #17842
June 28, 2005
113590 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 1, 2019, 12:01 pm - IP Logged
And So It Goes:
A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!
Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.
Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.
Navy Veteran USN
Fresno, California
United States
Member #157851
August 2, 2014
3648 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 1, 2019, 12:04 pm - IP Logged
Governor Cuomo signed into law that all winners must come forth and be seen in New York. No anonymity.
How do you explain all the winners who are introduced to the World by Yolanda Vega?
The 23rd President of the USA was Benjamin Harrison March 1889 - 1893
President Harrison signed into law the banning of all lottery games.
United States
Member #34930
March 9, 2006
207 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 1, 2019, 12:26 pm - IP Logged
"Jackpot Payment Options
If you win the jackpot, you have 60 days to choose a payment option:
- 30-year annuity
- Lump-sum cash payment - which will be approximately half the amount of the announced jackpot
If you do not select cash or annuity within the 60 days, your prize will be paid as a lump sum of cash." . . The Pick
"If I win the jackpot, can I remain anonymous?
The names of persons or legally formed entities that are paid lottery prizes or winnings of $600 or more are held confidential for 90 days from the date the prize is awarded and are not a public record during that period. In accordance with Arizona Revised Statute (A.R.S.) §5-573(D), winners of $100,000 or greater may elect to keep their name permanently confidential. Information regarding the prize winner's city and county of residence is not confidential." . . FAQ's
Louisiana
United States
Member #191895
August 27, 2018
408 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 1, 2019, 8:26 pm - IP Logged
I treat lottery tickets same as cash, or legal documents. 💰⚡🔥
All number sets are contenders until the drawing occurs.
Texas
United States
Member #55887
October 23, 2007
9396 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 1, 2019, 10:12 pm - IP Logged
It won’t be claimed...You want to know why ?
Because no one won that’s why...
These jackpot games are fooling the masses
They are going back to the states and getting split up among lawmakers 🤣🤣🤣
Put the crack pipe down before you make a fool of yourself.....
ooops....too late.
CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN
A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163184
January 22, 2015
2000 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 2, 2019, 3:53 am - IP Logged
IMHO imagine how one would feel if they found the ticket on Tuesday vs CyberMonday? That's some good change going back to the Arizona coffers.
OTOH KY had 1234 last night...over $1.7 million payout...not that I'd ever be so lucky to be able to guess the right combination. Oh well, another $5K that isn't mine...LOL!!
Central TN
United States
Member #121189
January 4, 2012
4197 PostsOnline
|Posted: December 2, 2019, 8:19 am - IP Logged
Okaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay....So let me get this lil math problem in my head correct.....
30% of $14.6M izzzzzzzzzzzzz ??......$4,380,000.
Plus the $250,000 for Tribal dual enrollment...So that puts us up tooooooo $4.63Million
Now add the $835,000.....For a grand total offfffffffffffff $5,465,000
Subtract that from $14,600,000 and that leaves about $9,135,000 (for prize funding + 2nd chances draws)
Soooooooooooooo $14,600,000 Million, sitting and waiting to be claimed for 6 months at a reasonable 5% annual interest earnings in todays market.....should have generated around ohhhhhhhh somewhere in the $365,000 range.
Might be interesting to see if all of the $9.13M is put back into the prize(s) aspect..... Then again, if AZ is anything like TN ??......... I would be very cautious of that transpiring at 100%...
Integrity: There is just no substitute.
Chasing the Dream.
White Shores- California
United States
Member #136473
December 12, 2012
5916 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 2, 2019, 11:42 am - IP Logged
IMHO imagine how one would feel if they found the ticket on Tuesday vs CyberMonday? That's some good change going back to the Arizona coffers.
OTOH KY had 1234 last night...over $1.7 million payout...not that I'd ever be so lucky to be able to guess the right combination. Oh well, another $5K that isn't mine...LOL!!
" IMHO imagine how one would feel if "... l can't Jeff.l know l would never tell the wife, it's one thing l would take to the grave with me.
In a similar vein: l wonder if anyone came forward and claimed that ticket that expired in the Texas lottery last week?
* Voice of Reason *
People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.
DMV
United States
Member #183847
August 18, 2017
273 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 2, 2019, 12:35 pm - IP Logged
It won’t be claimed...You want to know why ?
Because no one won that’s why...
These jackpot games are fooling the masses
They are going back to the states and getting split up among lawmakers 🤣🤣🤣
You are certainly 100% right my friend. I feel bad for all those people who played hoping they'd get a piece of this pie. Too bad they had no idea the pie was never even baked to begin with.
United States
Member #180549
March 12, 2017
176 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 2, 2019, 12:45 pm - IP Logged
Another idiot who didn't deserve the win!🙄
I am the Prince of Thieves!!!