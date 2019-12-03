 
Lottery winner never showed up to claim $14.6 million jackpot in Arizona

A lottery player sitting on a $14.6 million jackpot had until the end of Monday to come forward in Arizona — or lose it all, officials said. The winner never showed up.

Monday's 5 p.m. deadline came and went and officials still don't know who purchased the ticket, they said.

"It's hard to see that not get claimed," Arizona lottery spokeswoman Jacqueline Keidel Martinez said Monday evening.

The ticket holder nailed all six numbers of an in-state game, The Pick, on June 5 setting a 180-day clock for that winning ticket to be claimed.

The jackpot sets a record for largest unclaimed jackpot, according to John Gilliland, Arizona Lottery spokesperson, who said the previous record was a $4 million The Pick jackpot that was drawn in 1999.

Lottery officials had held out hope that the winner would've come forward by the close of business on Monday.

"There is nothing more exciting for Arizona Lottery than to award a large jackpot, like this $14.6 million prize, so we are always a little sad when we see one of these prizes expire unclaimed," Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar said in a prepared statement on Monday.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K store at 315 N. Litchfield Road in Goodyear, about 18 miles west of downtown Phoenix. A representative of Circle K's corporate owners in Laval, Quebec, could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday.

Because the winner did not act, the $14.6 million will be used for other games and to fund state programs benefiting abused children and Native American education, officials said.

"These dollars will be utilized now to enhance our player's experiences with future games and fund a variety of beneficiaries that have tremendous impact for our community," Edgar said.

NBC

Raven62
Raven62's avatar - binary
25
New Jersey
United States
Member #17842
June 28, 2005
113590 Posts
Offline
Posted: December 3, 2019, 9:25 am - IP Logged

No Pity! Easy Come, Easy Go! Thud

    music*
    music*'s avatar - Lottery-035.jpg
    Navy Veteran USN
    Fresno, California
    United States
    Member #157851
    August 2, 2014
    3648 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: December 3, 2019, 10:16 am - IP Logged

    Arizona games, charities, and abused children thanks to the winner/s.

     

     What if the ticket holder/s finds the ticket now. That would be a terrible feeling.

      Big Joey
      Avatar
      Louisiana
      United States
      Member #191895
      August 27, 2018
      408 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: December 3, 2019, 10:27 am - IP Logged

       I wonder if the person was discouraged by the cashier?

       I once had a cashier tell me I wasn't going to win a few years back. She was very irritating to me, and I never went back to that store.

        paymentplan-man
        Avatar
        DMV
        United States
        Member #183847
        August 18, 2017
        273 Posts
        Offline
        Posted: December 3, 2019, 11:11 am - IP Logged

        Never showed up because the winner was a .........ROBOT.....dun dun dun.

          noise-gate
          noise-gate's avatar - images q=tbn:ANd9GcR91HDs4UJhjxO7cmeMQWZ5lB_FOcMLOGicau4V74R45tDgPWrr
          Chasing the Dream.
          White Shores- California
          United States
          Member #136473
          December 12, 2012
          5916 Posts
          Offline
          Posted: December 3, 2019, 11:39 am - IP Logged

          Never showed up because the winner was a .........ROBOT.....dun dun dun.

          State your source that a " robot" won.

          Next you going to tell the forum that the Mars Rover discovered an unworkable washing machine on Mars left by Martians who have since moved on...

            Fabs
            Fabs's avatar - batman38
            New Member
            NJ
            United States
            Member #202640
            December 3, 2019
            1 Posts
            Offline
            Posted: December 3, 2019, 11:42 am - IP Logged

            Why bother playing if you plan to lose No No or maybe the winner is in prison or .. err .. dead Unhappy

              CDanaT
              CDanaT's avatar - Nolz june15.jpg
              Central TN
              United States
              Member #121189
              January 4, 2012
              4197 Posts
              Online
              Posted: December 3, 2019, 12:25 pm - IP Logged

              $9.3 Million Cash Value...........................................Gone  !!!!.........OUCH 

                jjtheprince14
                Avatar

                United States
                Member #180549
                March 12, 2017
                176 Posts
                Offline
                Posted: December 3, 2019, 3:22 pm - IP Logged

                The sad part about it was that it was way too easy for them to win & they didn't even get to claim it.

                  grwurston
                  grwurston's avatar - Lottery-012.jpg
                  Win Today.
                  bel air maryland
                  United States
                  Member #90247
                  April 24, 2010
                  8438 Posts
                  Offline
                  Posted: December 3, 2019, 5:31 pm - IP Logged

                  It might have been bought on a whim by someone "just passing though," forgotten about, then found and trashed weeks or months later without ever being checked.

                    hearsetrax
                    hearsetrax's avatar - 0118

                    United States
                    Member #52343
                    May 21, 2007
                    3178 Posts
                    Offline
                    Posted: December 3, 2019, 5:53 pm - IP Logged

                      noise-gate
                      noise-gate's avatar - images q=tbn:ANd9GcR91HDs4UJhjxO7cmeMQWZ5lB_FOcMLOGicau4V74R45tDgPWrr
                      Chasing the Dream.
                      White Shores- California
                      United States
                      Member #136473
                      December 12, 2012
                      5916 Posts
                      Offline
                      Posted: December 3, 2019, 6:27 pm - IP Logged

                      It might have been bought on a whim by someone "just passing though," forgotten about, then found and trashed weeks or months later without ever being checked.

                      On the other hand : What if Tommy Tipton came forward with the winning ticket G, but said he forgot about the deadline? Would you consider the Arizona lottery tainted? Approve

                      *Tommy served only 75 days incarceration & is now a free man. 

                        noise-gate
                        noise-gate's avatar - images q=tbn:ANd9GcR91HDs4UJhjxO7cmeMQWZ5lB_FOcMLOGicau4V74R45tDgPWrr
                        Chasing the Dream.
                        White Shores- California
                        United States
                        Member #136473
                        December 12, 2012
                        5916 Posts
                        Offline
                        Posted: December 3, 2019, 6:29 pm - IP Logged

                        The sad part about it was that it was way too easy for them to win & they didn't even get to claim it.

                        Yeah- only a thief would know.

                          grwurston
                          grwurston's avatar - Lottery-012.jpg
                          Win Today.
                          bel air maryland
                          United States
                          Member #90247
                          April 24, 2010
                          8438 Posts
                          Offline
                          Posted: December 3, 2019, 6:47 pm - IP Logged

                          On the other hand : What if Tommy Tipton came forward with the winning ticket G, but said he forgot about the deadline? Would you consider the Arizona lottery tainted? Approve

                          *Tommy served only 75 days incarceration & is now a free man. 

                          I don't think he's gonna open that can of worms if it was him. Besides, if it's past the deadline he's sol.

                            Stack47
                            Avatar
                            Kentucky
                            United States
                            Member #32651
                            February 14, 2006
                            8716 Posts
                            Offline
                            Posted: December 3, 2019, 8:00 pm - IP Logged

                            The good news (if there is some) is whomever bought the ticket doesn't know they had a jackpot winner.

                               
