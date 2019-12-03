Quick Links
Lottery winner never showed up to claim $14.6 million jackpot in Arizona
A lottery player sitting on a $14.6 million jackpot had until the end of Monday to come forward in Arizona — or lose it all, officials said. The winner never showed up.
Monday's 5 p.m. deadline came and went and officials still don't know who purchased the ticket, they said.
"It's hard to see that not get claimed," Arizona lottery spokeswoman Jacqueline Keidel Martinez said Monday evening.
The ticket holder nailed all six numbers of an in-state game, The Pick, on June 5 setting a 180-day clock for that winning ticket to be claimed.
The jackpot sets a record for largest unclaimed jackpot, according to John Gilliland, Arizona Lottery spokesperson, who said the previous record was a $4 million The Pick jackpot that was drawn in 1999.
Lottery officials had held out hope that the winner would've come forward by the close of business on Monday.
"There is nothing more exciting for Arizona Lottery than to award a large jackpot, like this $14.6 million prize, so we are always a little sad when we see one of these prizes expire unclaimed," Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar said in a prepared statement on Monday.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K store at 315 N. Litchfield Road in Goodyear, about 18 miles west of downtown Phoenix. A representative of Circle K's corporate owners in Laval, Quebec, could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday.
Because the winner did not act, the $14.6 million will be used for other games and to fund state programs benefiting abused children and Native American education, officials said.
"These dollars will be utilized now to enhance our player's experiences with future games and fund a variety of beneficiaries that have tremendous impact for our community," Edgar said.
25
New Jersey
United States
Member #17842
June 28, 2005
113590 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 3, 2019, 9:25 am - IP Logged
Easy Come, Easy Go!
A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!
Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.
Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.
Navy Veteran USN
Fresno, California
United States
Member #157851
August 2, 2014
3648 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 3, 2019, 10:16 am - IP Logged
Arizona games, charities, and abused children thanks to the winner/s.
What if the ticket holder/s finds the ticket now. That would be a terrible feeling.
The 23rd President of the USA was Benjamin Harrison March 1889 - 1893
President Harrison signed into law the banning of all lottery games.
Louisiana
United States
Member #191895
August 27, 2018
408 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 3, 2019, 10:27 am - IP Logged
I wonder if the person was discouraged by the cashier?
I once had a cashier tell me I wasn't going to win a few years back. She was very irritating to me, and I never went back to that store.
All number sets are contenders until the drawing occurs.
DMV
United States
Member #183847
August 18, 2017
273 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 3, 2019, 11:11 am - IP Logged
Never showed up because the winner was a .........ROBOT.....dun dun dun.
Chasing the Dream.
White Shores- California
United States
Member #136473
December 12, 2012
5916 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 3, 2019, 11:39 am - IP Logged
Never showed up because the winner was a .........ROBOT.....dun dun dun.
State your source that a " robot" won.
Next you going to tell the forum that the Mars Rover discovered an unworkable washing machine on Mars left by Martians who have since moved on...
* Voice of Reason *
People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.
New Member
NJ
United States
Member #202640
December 3, 2019
1 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 3, 2019, 11:42 am - IP Logged
Why bother playing if you plan to lose or maybe the winner is in prison or .. err .. dead
Central TN
United States
Member #121189
January 4, 2012
4197 PostsOnline
|Posted: December 3, 2019, 12:25 pm - IP Logged
$9.3 Million Cash Value...........................................Gone !!!!.........OUCH
Integrity: There is just no substitute.
United States
Member #180549
March 12, 2017
176 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 3, 2019, 3:22 pm - IP Logged
The sad part about it was that it was way too easy for them to win & they didn't even get to claim it.
I am the Prince of Thieves!!!
Win Today.
bel air maryland
United States
Member #90247
April 24, 2010
8438 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 3, 2019, 5:31 pm - IP Logged
It might have been bought on a whim by someone "just passing though," forgotten about, then found and trashed weeks or months later without ever being checked.
"You can observe a lot just by watching." Yogi Berra, Hall of Fame baseball player.
The numbers will tell you what numbers to play. Pay attention to the numbers.
Every lottery system can be improved. If you're not winning almost every day, yours can be made better.
United States
Member #52343
May 21, 2007
3178 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 3, 2019, 5:53 pm - IP Logged
Chasing the Dream.
White Shores- California
United States
Member #136473
December 12, 2012
5916 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 3, 2019, 6:27 pm - IP Logged
It might have been bought on a whim by someone "just passing though," forgotten about, then found and trashed weeks or months later without ever being checked.
On the other hand : What if Tommy Tipton came forward with the winning ticket G, but said he forgot about the deadline? Would you consider the Arizona lottery tainted?
*Tommy served only 75 days incarceration & is now a free man.
* Voice of Reason *
People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.
Chasing the Dream.
White Shores- California
United States
Member #136473
December 12, 2012
5916 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 3, 2019, 6:29 pm - IP Logged
The sad part about it was that it was way too easy for them to win & they didn't even get to claim it.
Yeah- only a thief would know.
* Voice of Reason *
People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.
Win Today.
bel air maryland
United States
Member #90247
April 24, 2010
8438 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 3, 2019, 6:47 pm - IP Logged
On the other hand : What if Tommy Tipton came forward with the winning ticket G, but said he forgot about the deadline? Would you consider the Arizona lottery tainted?
*Tommy served only 75 days incarceration & is now a free man.
I don't think he's gonna open that can of worms if it was him. Besides, if it's past the deadline he's sol.
"You can observe a lot just by watching." Yogi Berra, Hall of Fame baseball player.
The numbers will tell you what numbers to play. Pay attention to the numbers.
Every lottery system can be improved. If you're not winning almost every day, yours can be made better.
Kentucky
United States
Member #32651
February 14, 2006
8716 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 3, 2019, 8:00 pm - IP Logged
The good news (if there is some) is whomever bought the ticket doesn't know they had a jackpot winner.