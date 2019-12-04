Michigan woman learns she won $5M lottery prize while scrolling Facebook

LANSING, MI — A woman from Grand Rapids, Michigan, says she had no idea she'd won a $5 million Lotto 47 prize until she was on Facebook the night after the drawing.

"I usually only buy Lotto 47 tickets when the jackpot gets over $10 million," said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. "When I was at the store, I saw the jackpot was only at $5 million, but I decided to get a ticket anyway.

"The night after the drawing, I was scrolling through Facebook when I saw a news station had posted that someone in Kent County won the big jackpot. I started reading the article and realized it was won at the same store where I'd purchased my ticket. I quickly pulled my ticket out to check my numbers and realized I was the big winner! I instantly felt numb."

The lucky winner bought her ticket at the D & W Fresh Market located at 6425 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids. She matched all six numbers drawn for the drawing held on Wednesday, Nov. 20 — 17, 18, 24, 26, 35, and 40 — to win the prize.

She recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim her jackpot. She elected to receive the money as a one-time lump sum payment of about $3.2 million. With her winnings, she plans on paying off debt, taking a few trips and saving the remainder.

"Winning a prize like this feels incredible," she said.