Quick Links
You last visited December 18, 2019, 7:38 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Nearly $9 million of Mississippi Lottery tickets sold in first 6 days
Mississippi Lottery: Nearly $9 million of Mississippi Lottery tickets sold in first 6 days
54Rating:
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Lottery sold nearly $9 million in tickets during its first six days of operation.
About $3.8 million of the money was awarded in prizes, and nearly $2 million of it will go into the state budget to help pay for roads and bridges.
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation started selling tickets Nov. 25, and it announced the initial sales figures in a news release Wednesday.
The corporation says the largest prize awarded has been $15,000. It says most people who are collecting money so far are choosing to remain anonymous.
Mississippi had been one of six states without a lottery, but people from the state were driving to Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee to buy tickets. Mississippi legislators voted in 2018 to create the games of chance as a way to generate money for infrastructure. Hiring staff, vetting retailers and starting games took more than a year.
For now, only single-state games are available in Mississippi. The multi-state games Powerball and Mega Millions will be available in Mississippi starting in late January.
AP
Navy Veteran USN
Fresno, California
United States
Member #157851
August 2, 2014
3648 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 5, 2019, 10:35 am - IP Logged
Congratulations to the Mississippi Lottery! Applause for allowing the winners to remain anonymous. This should help with the sales.
I bet the players of MM & PB can't wait until the end of January and are traveling to neighboring States that offer the games.
The 23rd President of the USA was Benjamin Harrison March 1889 - 1893
President Harrison signed into law the banning of all lottery games.
Chasing the Dream.
White Shores- California
United States
Member #136473
December 12, 2012
5916 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 5, 2019, 10:46 pm - IP Logged
....and to think that the Mississippi politicians were saying that the lottery would bring in....wait for it : $40 Mil THE FIRST YEAR. Well the players have turned that projection on it's head. As Little Richard once said " Whoa, you make me scream like a white woman in church."
* Voice of Reason *
People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.
New Member
marietta
United States
Member #150658
December 28, 2013
15 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 5, 2019, 10:58 pm - IP Logged
nice alabama need to do the same thing, what I like about georgia lottery a lot of the revenue goes to the hope scholarship!
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163184
January 22, 2015
2000 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 6, 2019, 9:39 am - IP Logged
Spoke with one of the 'regulars' @ the casino in S. Ind last night. I thought he lived in Memphis, said no, outside of Jackson, Mississippi. Then I said am so glad you guys finally got a lottery and he just smiled with a huge grin. Then said about the MM & PB coming next month and another big grin.
We're all excited BTW for the brand new casino one of the major chains is building. Indiana got rid of that stupid, near sighted law that all of their casinos must be on water. One by one they will all be landbased I'm sure.
100
Cordova,Al.
United States
Member #104478
January 15, 2011
10341 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 6, 2019, 10:22 am - IP Logged
Congratulation on the launch of the Mississippi Lottery. Still hope AL. will have one soon.
100
Zeta Reticuli Star System
United States
Member #30469
January 17, 2006
11421 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 6, 2019, 2:34 pm - IP Logged
Makes one wonder if the drugstores in Mississippi are selling as whole bunch of Lanacane and itching creams with all that scratching going on!
Those who run the lotteries love it when players look for consistency in something that's designed not to have any. So many systems, so many theories, so few jackpot winners.
There is one and only one 'proven' system, and that is to book the action. No matter the game, let the players pick their own losers.
Northern Beaches
Australia
Member #187037
January 9, 2018
91 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 6, 2019, 6:12 pm - IP Logged
The Mississippi Lottery follow the United Kingdom's National Lottery, and given people the opportunity to subscribe online and pay by direct debit, from their bank account.
The British Lottery, one of the most successful, raising billions of British Pounds for community projects across the UK, offers players the convenience of paying by monthly direct debit.
Also small prizes are automatically credited to the same bank account, so you don't have to worry if you forget to check your ticket.
Chasing the Dream.
White Shores- California
United States
Member #136473
December 12, 2012
5916 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 6, 2019, 10:55 pm - IP Logged
The Mississippi Lottery follow the United Kingdom's National Lottery, and given people the opportunity to subscribe online and pay by direct debit, from their bank account.
The British Lottery, one of the most successful, raising billions of British Pounds for community projects across the UK, offers players the convenience of paying by monthly direct debit.
Also small prizes are automatically credited to the same bank account, so you don't have to worry if you forget to check your ticket.
Some States Dannyct, want nothing to do with subscriptions. I know mine treats subscriptions like the plague.
Btw- l would love Trump to testify, gotta clear your Good Name Big Guy. Step up, show them you have the stones. l know you do!
* Voice of Reason *
People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.
Kentucky
United States
Member #32651
February 14, 2006
8716 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 6, 2019, 11:24 pm - IP Logged
The Mississippi Lottery follow the United Kingdom's National Lottery, and given people the opportunity to subscribe online and pay by direct debit, from their bank account.
The British Lottery, one of the most successful, raising billions of British Pounds for community projects across the UK, offers players the convenience of paying by monthly direct debit.
Also small prizes are automatically credited to the same bank account, so you don't have to worry if you forget to check your ticket.
"The Mississippi Lottery follow the United Kingdom's National Lottery, and given people the opportunity to subscribe online and pay by direct debit, from their bank account."
The UK didn't have an Unlawful Internet Gambling Act and their Justice Department isn't trying to overturn the previous JD's ruling on Internet gambling either. Maybe it's because the UK and Australia don't have the same opposition to gambling we have in the U.S., but slowly we are getting "big brother" off our back.
Oh and currently the Mississippi Lottery has no Online sales or any games players could subscribe to. Apparently out of state players can purchase Massachusetts Lottery subscriptions, but Mass has no Online sales so if you're interested, check their web site.
BTW, the U.S. has no national lottery so any comparison to another country's lottery is irrelevant.
"Also small prizes are automatically credited to the same bank account, so you don't have to worry if you forget to check your ticket."
I prefer to deposit and withdraw money into an Online account rather than to trust someone to automatically withdraw and/or deposit money from a bank account. Maybe that's how people get scammed out of lots of money.
Kentucky
United States
Member #32651
February 14, 2006
8716 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 6, 2019, 11:29 pm - IP Logged
Spoke with one of the 'regulars' @ the casino in S. Ind last night. I thought he lived in Memphis, said no, outside of Jackson, Mississippi. Then I said am so glad you guys finally got a lottery and he just smiled with a huge grin. Then said about the MM & PB coming next month and another big grin.
We're all excited BTW for the brand new casino one of the major chains is building. Indiana got rid of that stupid, near sighted law that all of their casinos must be on water. One by one they will all be landbased I'm sure.
I thought you said you lived in Kentucky. If you do, isn't it rather hypocritical to rag on another state's casino laws when casino gambling is illegal in Kentucky?
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163184
January 22, 2015
2000 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 7, 2019, 7:46 am - IP Logged
This is in response to Stack 47 saying I was being hypocritical to the MS lottery:
No, it isn't. I wrote a physical letter to Mississippi lottery congratulating them on their lottery and suggested that after they get MM & PB that they might consider on-line sales. They wrote back thanking me for the nice letter. Beau Rivage, the Biloxi casino (MGM) was contacted by myself and another LP member and they will not offer lottery sales @ their casino sites. Had tried X2 for Borgata (AC=MGM) for in house lottery and they said they would not.
As for KY where this transplant lives they have three gaming facilities that I know of. One nearby in Louisville, Lexington area and S. KY. They do not have what are technically slot machines, though having played them they're basically the same. Here they just have Ainsworth machines and the bets are placed on old horse races, so they skirt the anti-casino laws that way. I heard, but do not know, if Derby City Gaming (Louisville) is owned by Churchill Downs...the property sits on a Churchill Downs property miles from CD.
As for MA-my home state-out of staters can only buy Mass Cash & Mega Bucks Doubler over the phone. This is the last year for that. They outsourced that department, so now a $13 shipping fee and 2.4% service charge for credit card orders. I have had my Brother and or friends get my PB, MM and L4L in years past when they have their sale twice/year.
Kentucky
United States
Member #32651
February 14, 2006
8716 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 7, 2019, 5:49 pm - IP Logged
This is in response to Stack 47 saying I was being hypocritical to the MS lottery:
No, it isn't. I wrote a physical letter to Mississippi lottery congratulating them on their lottery and suggested that after they get MM & PB that they might consider on-line sales. They wrote back thanking me for the nice letter. Beau Rivage, the Biloxi casino (MGM) was contacted by myself and another LP member and they will not offer lottery sales @ their casino sites. Had tried X2 for Borgata (AC=MGM) for in house lottery and they said they would not.
As for KY where this transplant lives they have three gaming facilities that I know of. One nearby in Louisville, Lexington area and S. KY. They do not have what are technically slot machines, though having played them they're basically the same. Here they just have Ainsworth machines and the bets are placed on old horse races, so they skirt the anti-casino laws that way. I heard, but do not know, if Derby City Gaming (Louisville) is owned by Churchill Downs...the property sits on a Churchill Downs property miles from CD.
As for MA-my home state-out of staters can only buy Mass Cash & Mega Bucks Doubler over the phone. This is the last year for that. They outsourced that department, so now a $13 shipping fee and 2.4% service charge for credit card orders. I have had my Brother and or friends get my PB, MM and L4L in years past when they have their sale twice/year.
"No, it isn't. I wrote a physical letter to Mississippi lottery congratulating them on their lottery and suggested that after they get MM & PB that they might consider on-line sales."
Huh?
"Indiana got rid of that stupid, near sighted law that all of their casinos must be on water."
I was simply pointing out ragging on where another state (Indiana) builds their casinos is hypocritical when casino gambling is illegal in the state (Kentucky) where you live. Only you know why you brought up Indiana casino locations in a discussion about the Mississippi Lottery start-up.
Kentucky
United States
Member #32651
February 14, 2006
8716 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 7, 2019, 6:39 pm - IP Logged
The Mississippi Lottery sold nearly $9 million in tickets during its first six days of operation.
About $3.8 million of the money was awarded in prizes, and nearly $2 million of it will go into the state budget to help pay for roads and bridges.
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation started selling tickets Nov. 25, and it announced the initial sales figures in a news release Wednesday.
The corporation says the largest prize awarded has been $15,000. It says most people who are collecting money so far are choosing to remain anonymous.
Mississippi had been one of six states without a lottery, but people from the state were driving to Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee to buy tickets. Mississippi legislators voted in 2018 to create the games of chance as a way to generate money for infrastructure. Hiring staff, vetting retailers and starting games took more than a year.
For now, only single-state games are available in Mississippi. The multi-state games Powerball and Mega Millions will be available in Mississippi starting in late January.
Was looking at the Georgia Lottery financial report and saw where they average $1.8 million a day in scratch-off sales and only slightly higher than Mississippi's start-up. And really great considering Georgia's adult population is about three times more.
Wonder how much of the $9 million was spent by Alabama residence?
100
Zeta Reticuli Star System
United States
Member #30469
January 17, 2006
11421 Posts
Offline
|Posted: December 7, 2019, 9:46 pm - IP Logged
Guess folks here never heard of French Lick.
Casinos were there before they became legal, now that they are French Lick has made a comeback.
Read on;
Land Casinos In Indiana
Indiana casinos didn’t exist in their current form until the 1990s. Since then, the overall gambling industry within the state has grown at a slow rate to include a number of crowd-pleasing options.
To be clear, most of these casinos are Riverboat Casinos, but the state did authorize one strictly land-based casino, in French Lick, apparently having realized that the water rule is perhaps the stupidest thing in the world. Aside from that, the racetracks throughout the state are permitted to operate what are known as, “Racinos,” which means that they can have a limited number of slot machines. This is similar to the way that the racetrack racinos work in the State of Ohio and is essentially necessary for them to remain open.
https://www.realmoneyaction.com/us-casinos/indiana/
Those who run the lotteries love it when players look for consistency in something that's designed not to have any. So many systems, so many theories, so few jackpot winners.
There is one and only one 'proven' system, and that is to book the action. No matter the game, let the players pick their own losers.