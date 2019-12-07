Georgia Lottery launches new Cash Pop draw game

Match only one number and win

The holiday season is getting even more festive with the launch of a new Georgia Lottery draw game. Starting Sunday, Dec. 8, the new Cash Pop game will offer players a chance to win cash prizes up to $1,250 five times a day, every day — by matching just one number.

Cash Pop is the first new Georgia Lottery game to be available at both retail and through iLottery channels.

"We are laser-focused on our mission to maximize revenues for HOPE and Pre-K," Georgia Lottery Corp. President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said. "Cash Pop is a great addition to our portfolio of games, providing a fun, fresh concept for players while generating profits for the important educational programs we fund."

Cash Pop is easy to play. Pick one number between 1 and 15 to play. Match that number and win.

Players can select one number up to all 15 numbers, or they can choose the Quik Pik option and have the computer randomly select for them.

Play for $1, $2, or $5 per play, and purchase up to five consecutive drawings.

When a ticket is purchased, the selected number(s) and a corresponding randomly-assigned prize amount will appear directly under the number. Because of the random nature of Cash Pop, different tickets may show the same selected number with different prize amounts.

All cash prize values start at five times the dollar amount played.

Win up to $250 for a single $1 play. Win up to $500 for a single $2 play. Win up to $1,250 for a single $5 play. The game is loaded with smaller prizes that can be cashed at retail.

Overall odds of matching your number to the winning number are 1 in 15.

Cash Pop drawings will be held five times daily with each draw assigned a unique name including: 8 a.m. (Early Bird); 1 p.m. (Matinee); 5 p.m. (Drive Time); 8 p.m. (Prime Time); and 11:59 p.m. (Night Owl).

Cash Pop tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide.

Players can find the nearest Georgia Lottery retailer locations using the free Lottery Places app (www.lotteryplaces.com). Lottery Places is the only app available that can locate lottery retailers in every state and jurisdiction throughout the United States. It also finds lottery retailers in Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, and much of the Caribbean.