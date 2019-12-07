 
Georgia Lottery launches new Cash Pop draw game

Match only one number and win

The holiday season is getting even more festive with the launch of a new Georgia Lottery draw game. Starting Sunday, Dec. 8, the new Cash Pop game will offer players a chance to win cash prizes up to $1,250 five times a day, every day — by matching just one number.

Cash Pop is the first new Georgia Lottery game to be available at both retail and through iLottery channels.

"We are laser-focused on our mission to maximize revenues for HOPE and Pre-K," Georgia Lottery Corp. President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said. "Cash Pop is a great addition to our portfolio of games, providing a fun, fresh concept for players while generating profits for the important educational programs we fund."

Cash Pop is easy to play. Pick one number between 1 and 15 to play. Match that number and win.

Players can select one number up to all 15 numbers, or they can choose the Quik Pik option and have the computer randomly select for them.

Play for $1, $2, or $5 per play, and purchase up to five consecutive drawings.

When a ticket is purchased, the selected number(s) and a corresponding randomly-assigned prize amount will appear directly under the number. Because of the random nature of Cash Pop, different tickets may show the same selected number with different prize amounts.

All cash prize values start at five times the dollar amount played.

Win up to $250 for a single $1 play. Win up to $500 for a single $2 play. Win up to $1,250 for a single $5 play. The game is loaded with smaller prizes that can be cashed at retail.

Overall odds of matching your number to the winning number are 1 in 15.

Cash Pop drawings will be held five times daily with each draw assigned a unique name including: 8 a.m. (Early Bird); 1 p.m. (Matinee); 5 p.m. (Drive Time); 8 p.m. (Prime Time); and 11:59 p.m. (Night Owl).

Cash Pop tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide.

Players can find the nearest Georgia Lottery retailer locations using the free Lottery Places app (www.lotteryplaces.com). Lottery Places is the only app available that can locate lottery retailers in every state and jurisdiction throughout the United States. It also finds lottery retailers in Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, and much of the Caribbean.

Press Release, Lottery Post Staff

22 comments.
music*
Posted: December 7, 2019, 9:46 am

Congrats Georgia Lottery for "Cash Pop"!  Sounds like fun.

 I am comparing this game with MM & PB.  Cash Pop players need to match 1 number out of 15 and that appears to be difficult.  A MM or PB player needs to match 5 + 1 from a field of 69 +26 for PB 

  and 70 + 25 for MM  with odds of approximately 300,000,000 to 1. Green laugh

 The 23rd President of the USA was Benjamin Harrison  March 1889 - 1893  US Flag

 President Harrison signed into law the banning of all lottery games.

    billybucks
    Posted: December 7, 2019, 10:24 am

    overcome 15-1 odds just to get your number drawn and then probably get 5-1 payoff. the rare times you get a higher payout under your number posted will be frustrating when your number doesn't get pulled. game is designed to drain money from unsuspecting players who don't understand odds. you can play a one digit number in most states now (odds 10-1) and payout (in ma anyway) is between 7 and 10-1. they think that offering a pie in the sky payout once every 100 times you play it will lure in customers. i give this game 6 weeks before it's pulled.

      Bleudog101
      Posted: December 7, 2019, 11:11 am

      overcome 15-1 odds just to get your number drawn and then probably get 5-1 payoff. the rare times you get a higher payout under your number posted will be frustrating when your number doesn't get pulled. game is designed to drain money from unsuspecting players who don't understand odds. you can play a one digit number in most states now (odds 10-1) and payout (in ma anyway) is between 7 and 10-1. they think that offering a pie in the sky payout once every 100 times you play it will lure in customers. i give this game 6 weeks before it's pulled.

      IDK about any lottery pulling a game that fast.   They're not always noted for mea culpa.

      Here we have Quick Bucks which is terrible but the KLC asked me to try it which I did and that was it. 

      We have Fast Cash or whatever it is called and you win instantly from a retailer/lottery machine.  It gets up there fairly quickly.   Other states offer it too, a shame they don't all band together to get larger jackpots.  Also has varying wagering amounts.

       

      Well $10 won on Mega millions/Megaplier so on we plod.

        jjtheprince14
        Posted: December 7, 2019, 11:25 am

        Even this game would be way too hard for me to win. 😂

        I am the Prince of Thieves!!!

          NY10
          Posted: December 7, 2019, 12:02 pm

          Seems Georgia is broke needs money quicK 

            KAL035
            Posted: December 7, 2019, 4:31 pm

            Seems Georgia is broke needs money quicK 

            By no means is GLC broke! They are just a den of thieves.  Raking in tons of cash every day with the 3 daily draws and paying out next to nothing.

              EdG1955
              Posted: December 7, 2019, 5:24 pm

              Lotteries are becoming giant vacuum machines that suck money out of people's wallets.  PB/MM are $2 instead of $1.  Scratch-off tickets cost up to $50.  The new Georgia game costs up to $5.  The fun is rapidly dissipating as the cost continues to rise.

                cottoneyedjoe
                Posted: December 7, 2019, 6:13 pm

                When a ticket is purchased, the selected number(s) and a corresponding randomly-assigned prize amount will appear directly under the number.

                That's a "no thank you" from me.

                Top secret winning numbers: 5 16 17 24 33 52

                  Stack47
                  Posted: December 7, 2019, 6:30 pm

                  By no means is GLC broke! They are just a den of thieves.  Raking in tons of cash every day with the 3 daily draws and paying out next to nothing.

                  From the Georgia Lottery's 2019 Financial Report:

                  Prize expense for Cash 3 decreased $13.8 million in fiscal year 2018 as compared to 2017. This is consistent with the 5.1% decrease in gross sales over prior year. Prize expense for Cash 3 increased $3.4 million in fiscal year 2017 as compared to 2016. This is consistent with the 1.3% increase in gross sales over prior year. The actual prize payout experienced was approximately 46% and 49% for fiscal years 2018 and 2017 respectively. 

                  And considering Cash 3 pays $80 and $160 on $1 box bets, 46% payout is what is expected. And the 49% in 2017 is even better.

                    Mobile Merchant
                    Posted: December 7, 2019, 11:09 pm

                    You had me laughing my head off when I saw your meme. Maybe she's just tired of all those door to door lottery sales people!

                      JAMORA
                      Posted: December 8, 2019, 1:20 am

                      When a ticket is purchased, the selected number(s) and a corresponding randomly-assigned prize amount will appear directly under the number.

                      That's a "no thank you" from me.

                      lol....

                      and agreed...

                      "Don't waste time, it's the stuff life's made of..."

                        Nikkicute
                        Posted: December 8, 2019, 3:29 am

                        Lotteries are becoming giant vacuum machines that suck money out of people's wallets.  PB/MM are $2 instead of $1.  Scratch-off tickets cost up to $50.  The new Georgia game costs up to $5.  The fun is rapidly dissipating as the cost continues to rise.

                        Keep your wallets closed, as simple as that!No No

                        Everyone has a chose whether they want to play or not.

                        Lotteries or not forcing anyone to play.

                        Good Luck...

                          viceroy2
                          Posted: December 8, 2019, 4:24 am

                          Ok, for this GA Cash Pop... Odds are 1 in 15, according to the article, you can play all 15 numbers...at $5 each, that would be $75...and the winning number nabs you (edit: up to ) $1,250....and you can do that up to 5 consecutive draws.....

                          yeah...somebody said this would be gone in six weeks...and it looks like this won't last....

                          one reason, because the cash prize is not fixed, so it looks like the prize amount of $1,250 will be few and far between....because the "random amounts" would be skewed toward the LOWER end to keep the game going.....and people wouldn't want that.

                            Todd
                            Posted: December 8, 2019, 2:01 pm

                            I think it's actually kind of a neat twist to have the prize be one of nine random amounts.  Would it not be rather exciting to see a $1,250 prize on your ticket?  The wait before draw time might be somewhat agonizing when you know you have a 1-in-15 chance of winning $1,250!

                            Even for the $1 ticket price, it would be pretty great to have a 1-in-15 chance of winning $250.

                             

