Cashier's mix-up ends in lottery jackpot win for man on his first visit to NC

A man on his first trip to North Carolina ended up with a $100,000 souvenir.

It was all thanks to a cashier who made a mistake, the N.C. Education Lottery said Monday in a news release.

Melvin Rose got the jackpot prize after he came from Tennessee to work on a painting and restoration project, according to the news release.

That's when he decided to stop by a store in Hickory, roughly 50 miles northwest of Charlotte.

Rose went to the Raceway gas station on U.S. 321 and asked for $5 lottery scratch-off tickets, officials say.

But the clerk accidentally gave him $20 tickets, which were for the 100X the Cash game, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

He paid for the more expensive tickets "because his instinct told him that that they were meant for him," the lottery's news release said.

And one of the three tickets he bought was a big winner, the news release said.

"There's a reason she gave those to me," Rose said, according to the lottery. "My luck's here in North Carolina."

Rose is from Waynesboro, Tennessee, roughly 100 miles southwest of Nashville.

He's taking home $70,756 after taxes, and he plans to use the money to treat his friends, the lottery says.

Rose says he also hopes to pay bills and go on a Caribbean cruise.

TheMeatman2005
Brooklyn, NY
Posted: December 12, 2019, 1:20 am

Congrats on the big hit!

If it's meant to be, it's meant to be.

The Meatman 🥩🍗🍔🍖🍤🌭

"The quickest way to double your money is to fold it in half and put it in your back pocket." Will Rogers

Winning happens in a flash, Like A Bolt Of Lightning!

    HaveABall
    Posted: December 12, 2019, 2:29 pm

    Whew! Big Grin Santa

    Having several millions of dollars in my financial accounts means receiving several valuable services each day!

    Disney

      noise-gate
      Chasing the Dream.
      Posted: December 12, 2019, 4:45 pm

      First visit to NC? Way to Easy.Approve

       * Voice of Reason *   

       

      People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

        music*
        Navy Veteran USN
        Posted: December 12, 2019, 6:54 pm

        Melvin Rose will soon be on a Caribbean cruise and debt free. Party

         The 23rd President of the USA was Benjamin Harrison  March 1889 - 1893

         President Harrison signed into law the banning of all lottery games.

          erica3578
          Posted: December 13, 2019, 10:11 am

          It's ALWAYS someone just visiting NC eh?Unhappy

            noise-gate
            Chasing the Dream.
            Posted: December 13, 2019, 7:54 pm

            l hear you erica3578. There have been quite a few winners from that State within the past year. What l found surprising is that the Carolina Corridor is 4th in the Nation in dealing with this...

            A jackpot win can help people rebuild.

             * Voice of Reason *   

             

            People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

               
