 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited December 18, 2019, 7:38 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

After answering what he thought was a robocall, N.C. man learns he won $1 million lottery prize

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
North Carolina LotteryNorth Carolina Lottery: After answering what he thought was a robocall, N.C. man learns he won $1 million lottery prize
52
Rating:

Malek Dabwan of Goldsboro got a call from lottery officials telling him he had won a prize, but he was skeptical at first, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

"I thought it was a robocall for a minute," Dabwan told lottery officials of the phone call. "But then you said my name and I got excited."

He went to claim his prize Wednesday and found out he had won $1 million in the lottery's $300,000,000 Supreme Riches Second-Chance drawing, according to the lottery.

His ticket was chosen out of more than 600,000 entries, according to the lottery.

When he found out how much he had won, he hugged his mom as lottery staff "burst into cheers and applause," lottery officials say.

"I'm a millionaire!" Dabwan, who manages a convenience store, said when he got his big check. "Nothing like this has ever happened to me. You put your entries in and then forget it for two or three months. I never thought anything would come out of it, but it did. I'm a second-chance believer now."

Dabwan had the choice of taking home a lump sum of $600,000 or a $1 million annuity with "20 payments of $50,000 a year," the lottery says.

He chose the lump sum and took home $424,500 after taxes, according to the lottery.

He told lottery officials he plans to use the money to buy a house.

Dabwan's was the second of four second-chance drawings in the game, according to the lottery.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

7 comments. Last comment 1 day ago by db101.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
music*
music*'s avatar - Lottery-035.jpg
Navy Veteran USN
Fresno, California
United States
Member #157851
August 2, 2014
3648 Posts
Offline
Posted: December 14, 2019, 5:43 pm - IP Logged

Many congratulations to Malek Dabwan!  Enjoy home ownership. 

Christmas

 The 23rd President of the USA was Benjamin Harrison  March 1889 - 1893  US Flag

 President Harrison signed into law the banning of all lottery games.

    TheMeatman2005
    TheMeatman2005's avatar - lightening
    Brooklyn, NY
    United States
    Member #169719
    October 29, 2015
    1449 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: December 15, 2019, 10:06 am - IP Logged

    Congrats on the win.

    Why answer if he thought it was a robocall? That's what voice mail is for.

    The Meatman 🥩🍗🍔🍖🍤🌭

    “The quickest way to double your money is to fold it in half and put it in your back pocket.” Will Rogers

    Winning happens in a flash, Like A Bolt Of Lightning!  Patriot

      Bleudog101
      Avatar
      Simpsonville
      United States
      Member #163184
      January 22, 2015
      2000 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: December 15, 2019, 10:37 am - IP Logged

      Nice feel good story to start my Birthday out right with!   Congratulations Malek getting the phone call we'd all like to get!

        music*
        music*'s avatar - Lottery-035.jpg
        Navy Veteran USN
        Fresno, California
        United States
        Member #157851
        August 2, 2014
        3648 Posts
        Offline
        Posted: December 15, 2019, 12:31 pm - IP Logged

        Nice feel good story to start my Birthday out right with!   Congratulations Malek getting the phone call we'd all like to get!

        Party Happy Birthday Bleudog101!! May you have many more.

         The 23rd President of the USA was Benjamin Harrison  March 1889 - 1893  US Flag

         President Harrison signed into law the banning of all lottery games.

          GamblinGuy
          Avatar
          New Member

          United States
          Member #202949
          December 15, 2019
          1 Posts
          Offline
          Posted: December 15, 2019, 1:13 pm - IP Logged

          I love this website ,but never joined until now, I would wager big coin that this guys 2nd chance entries were ones he took out of the garbage daily since he runs the store, my opinion, usually it is the $30 tickets that are used for 2nd chance milly giveaways. Who can afford many 30 tickets on a store managers salary? Too bad we will neve rknow how many entries he had! IMO.....

            noise-gate
            noise-gate's avatar - images q=tbn:ANd9GcR91HDs4UJhjxO7cmeMQWZ5lB_FOcMLOGicau4V74R45tDgPWrr
            Chasing the Dream.
            White Shores- California
            United States
            Member #136473
            December 12, 2012
            5916 Posts
            Offline
            Posted: December 16, 2019, 12:36 am - IP Logged

            Nice feel good story to start my Birthday out right with!   Congratulations Malek getting the phone call we'd all like to get!

            Whoa- birthday huh Jeff? Congrats!

            Funny Raccoon refrigerator magnet 3 1/2 x 3 1/2 " | eBay Funny Animal Memes, Cute Funny Animals, Funny Monkeys, Animal Jokes, Super Cute Animals, Funny Dogs, Funny Cute, Haha Funny, Hilarious

             * Voice of Reason *   

             

            People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

              db101
              db101's avatar - Lottery-002.jpg
              New Member

              United States
              Member #202923
              December 14, 2019
              24 Posts
              Offline
              Posted: Yesterday, 12:40 am - IP Logged

              I love this website ,but never joined until now, I would wager big coin that this guys 2nd chance entries were ones he took out of the garbage daily since he runs the store, my opinion, usually it is the $30 tickets that are used for 2nd chance milly giveaways. Who can afford many 30 tickets on a store managers salary? Too bad we will neve rknow how many entries he had! IMO.....

              Gamblinguy we are on the same wavelength, that was my first thought too. And the lottery knows it too, but what are they going to do. It's all the same to them.

                 
                Page 1 of 1