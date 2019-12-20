Winner claims prize for $150 million Powerball lottery ticket sold at CA/NV border

By Todd Northrop

A huge Powerball jackpot was claimed on a ticket sold at a famous lottery store on the border of California and Nevada.

Last month, one winning ticket for the $150 million Powerball was sold at Gold Ranch Lottery on the Nevada-California border near Verdi. On Monday, Bill Lawrence stepped forward as the winner, according to a press release issued by the California Lottery. Lawrence's residency was not disclosed.

The retiree and his wife, who just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, are frequent visitors to Gold Ranch. They purchased the winning ticket for the Nov. 2 draw as part of their routine.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers — 3, 23, 32, 37, and 58, with Powerball number 22 — in the November 2, 2019 draw.

"The numbers just kept matching, I couldn't believe it!" Lawrence said when describing how he felt when he checked his ticket.

Lawrence said he plans to buy a new home and help family members with the winnings.

"Everyone is going to have a lump (of money)," he said in the release.

Gold Ranch Lottery is also a winner of sorts, as the store will collect a retailer bonus of $750,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Powerball operates in 44 states as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The largest jackpot in its history, $1.59 billion, was drawn in January 2016.

Nevada is one of six states that do not participate in the Powerball lottery. The others are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi and Utah.

In January, the new Mississippi Lottery will become the 45th Powerball state, and overall the 48th jurisdiction to sell tickets for the game.