Happy New Year!
The Lottery Post staff wishes you a happy, successful, and lucky 2020!

Lottery Post Staff

3 comments.
four4me
Happy New Year to everyone. Party

Big John says. You don't hit the number. The number hits you!!!!

               I'm not Big John, I'm Four4me, Big John's a friend.
    Raven62
    01 January 2020

    Party Best Wishes for a Happy New Year! Party

    A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

    Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

    Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

      gr8ter
      Happy New Year Todd.

      Blessings to You and Your Family

      I am about to walk into the BEST time of MY LIFE 2020

      BLESSINGS TO ALL

         
