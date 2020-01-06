 
Canada's Lotto Max jackpot sets game record

New rules lift jackpot cap to $70 million

By Todd Northrop

In the first days of the new year, records are already being broken in Lotto Max, one of Canada's nationwide lottery games.

Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot is a record-breaking $70 million, the biggest jackpot offered in Canadian history.

The record-breaking amount comes after changes to the lottery in May allowed for the lottery winnings to surpass $60 million.

Since the changes, jackpots of $65 million have been offered on three occasions: in June, in October, and on December 31.  The first Lotto Max jackpot of the new year — which was drawn on Friday — was the first to reach the game's new $70 million cap.

The $70 million isn't the only prize on the table. Tuesday's drawing will also include an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes — additional draws for prizes of $1 million each.

Friday's drawing included 26 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, and eight of them were won. They will be split amongst 13 winning ticket holders — eight in Ontario, two in the Prairies and one each in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and British Columbia.

Whenever the Lotto Max jackpot is finally won, it will return to its starting point of $10 million.

Lottery Post Staff

music*
music*'s avatar - Lottery-035.jpg
Navy Veteran USN
Fresno, California
United States
Member #157851
August 2, 2014
3678 Posts
Offline
Posted: Today, 2:58 pm

I wish our Northern friends good fortune hunting.  These jackpots must warm their hearts during Winter!

Coffee

Theodore Roosevelt,  26th President of the United States.  09/14/1901 - 03/04/1909    US Flag

    JADELottery
    JADELottery's avatar - 20180731 100x100.png
    Quantum Master
    West Concord, MN
    United States
    Member #21
    December 7, 2001
    4487 Posts
    Online
    Posted: Today, 3:26 pm

    From: https://www.lotterypost.com/lottomax

    Game Type: 7/50

    Drawing Days: Tue, Fri

    Drawing Time: 10:30 PM Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

    Draw Method: Computer Random Number Generator

    Participating Provinces: Atlantic Canada • British Columbia • Ontario • Québec • Western Canada

    Notes: Lotto Max changed from traditional ball drawings to computerized drawings and added one more number to the game matrix (changing it from 7/49 to 7/50) starting with the drawing on May 14, 2019. That was also the first Tuesday drawing for the game.

    Good Luck

    .

      Raven62
      Raven62's avatar - binary
      25
      New Jersey
      United States
      Member #17842
      June 28, 2005
      114678 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: Today, 3:42 pm

      CA$70 Million=US$53.97 Million

      A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

      Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

      Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

        cddvd
        cddvd's avatar - okxZlBR
        Victoria
        Canada
        Member #195694
        February 4, 2019
        226 Posts
        Online
        Posted: Today, 6:33 pm

        It was amusing when I went bought for my uncle, I noticed many buyers that aren't regular buyers they all were helped by the cashier at 7/11 on what to buy.

        Lottery Bible Pick-4 | Lottery Bible Pick-3 | Lottery Bible Associate Numbers | Lottery Numbers from Photos/Images

        Complementary P3/P4: Back Testing Tool | Rundown Comparison Tool
        I always itch to program/automate some systems, let me know..

          noise-gate
          noise-gate's avatar - images q=tbn:ANd9GcR91HDs4UJhjxO7cmeMQWZ5lB_FOcMLOGicau4V74R45tDgPWrr
          Chasing the Dream.
          White Shores- California
          United States
          Member #136473
          December 12, 2012
          5932 Posts
          Offline
          Posted: Today, 6:36 pm

          CA$70 Million=US$53.97 Million

          l would gladly cross the border, by air, boat, car or train to pick up $53mil. If you wouldn't, raise your hand!

           * Voice of Reason *   

           

          People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

             
            Page 1 of 1