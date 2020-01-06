Canada's Lotto Max jackpot sets game record

New rules lift jackpot cap to $70 million

By Todd Northrop

In the first days of the new year, records are already being broken in Lotto Max, one of Canada's nationwide lottery games.

Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot is a record-breaking $70 million, the biggest jackpot offered in Canadian history.

The record-breaking amount comes after changes to the lottery in May allowed for the lottery winnings to surpass $60 million.

Since the changes, jackpots of $65 million have been offered on three occasions: in June, in October, and on December 31. The first Lotto Max jackpot of the new year — which was drawn on Friday — was the first to reach the game's new $70 million cap.

The $70 million isn't the only prize on the table. Tuesday's drawing will also include an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes — additional draws for prizes of $1 million each.

Friday's drawing included 26 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, and eight of them were won. They will be split amongst 13 winning ticket holders — eight in Ontario, two in the Prairies and one each in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and British Columbia.

Whenever the Lotto Max jackpot is finally won, it will return to its starting point of $10 million.