NJ Lottery kicks off 50th anniversary with mall event

By Todd Northrop

The New Jersey Lottery, one of the largest lotteries and the third-oldest in the United States, kicked off a year-long celebration of its 50th anniversary Thursday with a heavily-attended event at a mall in central New Jersey.

Contests, sports stars, giveaways, food, and photos we on tap Thursday at the Bridgewater Commons Mall in Bridgewater, New Jersey, all courtesy of the New Jersey Lottery.

The biggest attraction was the giant CA$HNADO machine — a life-size prize globe in which two contestants attempt to grab as much blowing confetti as possible.

While a DJ pumped out some loud music and an announcer emceed the event, attendees lined up down the massive mall corridors for a shot at cash prizes, giveaways, and a chance to enter the CA$HNADO machine. Others had autographs signed by athletes from New York-area teams.

Celebrities attending the event included:

Mike Ford, NY Yankee and New Jersey native

Wayne Chrebet, former New York Jets Wide Receiver

Grant Marshall, former New Jersey Devils alumni

Teggy French, Fashion Influencer

John Colaneri, HGTV, "Kitchen Cousins" Star

Lauren Berman, NJ Lottery Draw Host

James Carey, Executive Director of NJ Lottery

The next 50th anniversary event will take place Jan. 11 from 4-6 PM at Wild Wild West in Atlantic City.

"We have so many reasons to celebrate fifty years of success. Since 1970, the New Jersey Lottery has produced over $28 billion in revenue for the state and $42 billion in prizes for our players — making over 2,000 millionaires in the process. I can't wait to meet the next group of winners at our kickoff events," said James A. Carey, Acting Executive Director of the New Jersey Lottery.

The Lottery plans additional bonuses for its players in 2020 to celebrate the anniversary, including:

New touchscreen vending machines, making it easier than ever to buy Scratch-Off and draw game tickets at select retailers;

Celebrating Pick 3, New Jersey's oldest game, by offering Pick 3 players $40,000 additional instant cash prizes;

New Scratch off Prize Pool with 'The Multiplier': New Jersey's largest scratch-offs family prize pool ever, with more than $340 million in prizes in February;

Giving players a free collectible 50th Anniversary scratch coin with any Scratch-Off purchase at retailers in February;

New Rewards for Lottery's VIP Club members: A special 50-50-50 Promotion during 2020; 50 winners per week for 50 weeks each winning $50 in Scratch-Offs with different ways to win each week;

New Oversized 'Super 50 Ticket': New Jersey Lottery's biggest Scratch-Offs ticket ever — look for this oversized ticket loaded with prizes in stores in March.

"Fifty years ago, New Jersey voters took a chance and approved a state Lottery, which turned out to be a winner. The original hope was that the lottery would generate $12 million in profit annually. Last year, the New Jersey Lottery contributed over a billion dollars to the state," Carey said.

Launched in 1969, the lottery was born with the goal of raising funds to support education and state-run institutions. Today the New Jersey Lottery continues to stress its role in generating revenue to help protect the retirement benefits of those who serve our community, including New Jersey's teachers, police officers, firefighters, and other public employees.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) The NJ Lottery's 50th anniversary event at Bridgewater Commons Mall was a loud and raucous affair that took up an entire atrium and collected long lines of attendees to enter contests.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) The CA$HNADO machine was the star of the show, with competing players trying to catch the most confetti. A NJ Lottery employee is also present, keeping the machine fed with confetti.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) Attendees could snack to the heart's delight on cupcakes and other treats.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) Long lines of contestants stretched down the mall corridors.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) New York Yankee first baseman Mike Ford, a New Jersey native, signs a baseball for this lucky reporter.