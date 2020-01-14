 
NJ lottery winners might soon be able to stay anonymous

Big jackpot winners and lucky scratch-off ticket holders in New Jersey are one step closer to keeping their winnings a secret after the state Assembly passed a bill that would shield the identity of lottery winners in the state.

The measure (S2267), sponsored by state Senate President Stephen Sweeney, D-Gloucester, and Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, would directly amend the state's lottery regulations.

Currently, the state requires the ticket holder to publicly come forward to claim their prize. The New Jersey State Lottery Commission can share the winner's photo, name, town and county, including Mega Millions and Powerball ticket holders.

Under the bill, while the winner's identity would be kept secret, the state could still be aware of their identity for reasons including child support collections, delinquent student loan payments, and other debts to state agencies.

The bill now heads to Gov. Phil Murphy's desk. The Democratic governor has until Jan. 21 to sign or veto the bill.

The legislation was introduced after a New Hampshire woman who won a $559.7 million Powerball jackpot filed a lawsuit seeking to remain anonymous when claiming her prize. Citing her "strong privacy interest," the court ruled in her favor and only released the woman's hometown.

Gov. Chris Christie vetoed a similar bill in 2013, which would have shielded winners' identities for one year. The Republican governor claimed it would "undermine the transparency" of the lottery.

If the bill is signed into law, New Jersey would join six other states — Delaware, Kansas, Maryland, Ohio, North Dakota and South Carolina — that allow winners to remain anonymous. Winners in Arizona, Georgia, Texas, and Virginia can remain anonymous if they win more than a certain amount of money.

Lottery Post maintains a forum thread dedicated to tracking the ability to claim lottery prizes anonymously within each state.

NJ, Lottery Post Staff

noise-gate
Chasing the Dream.
White Shores- California
United States
Member #136473
December 12, 2012
5941 Posts
Posted: Today, 9:48 am - IP Logged

Two words: Fair enough!

Hurray!

People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

    hearsetrax
    United States
    Member #52343
    May 21, 2007
    3194 Posts
    Posted: Today, 10:23 am - IP Logged

    Roll Eyes won't be much longer b4 every state passes such a law

      Bleudog101
      Simpsonville
      United States
      Member #163184
      January 22, 2015
      2015 Posts
      Posted: Today, 10:40 am - IP Logged

      Todd, were you behind this?  Seriously, I know this is something you'd like to see there.

      Hope it passes in New Jersey!

        TheGameGrl
        A long and winding road
        United States
        Member #17083
        June 10, 2005
        6178 Posts
        Posted: Today, 11:48 am - IP Logged

        Paranoid folks tend to conceal. If person's are big winners they can be resourceful in how they remain integrity driven and respecting of the system of checks and balances. 

        If this passes it's for the benefit of a lottery system that hides and makes fake news. No one can challenge it because it will be anonymous!  The state will just say....ohhh someone won it ...so take our word for it. Really?

          music*
          Navy Veteran USN
          Fresno, California
          United States
          Member #157851
          August 2, 2014
          3689 Posts
          Posted: Today, 3:46 pm - IP Logged

          There are crazies and criminals in prison and out of prison. Why help them do their evil deeds? 

           Being anonymous will be a choice. If a winner wants publicity than they are free to claim their fifteen minutes of fame.

            noise-gate
            Chasing the Dream.
            White Shores- California
            United States
            Member #136473
            December 12, 2012
            5941 Posts
            Posted: Today, 3:47 pm - IP Logged

            .. so you saying Stephen & Kristin are proposing a deceptive measure? What's in it for them? Are they in bed with the lottery, if you say yes- prove it gameygirl.

            People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

              Bleudog101
              Simpsonville
              United States
              Member #163184
              January 22, 2015
              2015 Posts
              Posted: Today, 5:00 pm - IP Logged

              I'd sure like to live in the fantasy world you do.   Have you not paid attention to folks killed over lottery wins?   One guy here in Louisville cashed in a paltry sum, thug knew he had some money and killed him right there and then as he left the store.  Don't forget about that poor soul in FL buried in concrete on his own property and then another one in GA killed the next day after his name/picture was posted.   So don't call folks paranoid, I call it being smart.

                 
