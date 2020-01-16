 
Credit risk manager claims record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation: Credit risk manager claims record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
TORONTO — A Canadian man is $70 million (US$53.7 million) richer after winning a record-breaking Lotto Max lottery jackpot in the Greater Toronto Area.

"I'm overwhelmed, excited, happy and shocked but mostly, I feel very, very blessed," winner Adlin Lewis said in a statement.

The check, which is the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history, was presented to the 49-year-old credit risk manager at the Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) Prize Centre in Toronto Monday.

Lewis said he scanned his ticket using the lottery's app, but at first he received an error message.

"I tried again and then I saw the words, 'Big Winner' and the number 70," he said.

"I was shocked and wanted to confirm what I saw so I went online to see the winning numbers and one by one they matched!"

Despite the news, he said that he went to work that day, and thought of how to share the news with his wife.

"I wanted to tell her in a special way — with a trip or something creative — but I couldn't keep this news to myself," he said, "I ended up waking her up in the wee hours of the morning on Thursday and just telling her outright."

Lewis said that he's been on a winning streak. A couple of years ago, he won a car, and more recently, he won first and second place prizes in a workplace holiday draw.

"When my colleagues found out that the winning $70 million... ticket was sold in Brampton, they were joking at the office 'Is Adlin here? Did Adlin call in sick today?'" he said.

Lewis said he has played the lottery for over 20 years and often buys an extra ticket or two when the jackpot is high.

He said that with the money, he's planning on making some investments, taking a few trips, and "enjoying life."

"My wife has always wanted to try those VIP $100 slots in Las Vegas and now I can make that dream come true for her," he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at George's Convenience on Mississauga Road in Brampton.

In 2015, the winning ticket of a $60 million Lotto Max draw was also sold in Brampton. At the time, it was the largest prize in Lotto Max history.

The OLG says that since Lotto Max's launch in 2009, Ontario players have won over $5 billion. Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The next Lotto Max jackpot on Friday is an estimated $50 million.

Thanks to ebrockerville for the tip.

CTV News, Lottery Post Staff

s5thomps
Posted: Today, 8:38 am

Congrats! Welcome to the Good Life and Good Luck in Vegas!

"We make a living by what you get, You make a LIFE by what you give!"

                                                               Sir Winston ChurchillSun Smiley

    TheMeatman2005
    Posted: Today, 8:54 am

    Congrats on the TAX FREE $70 mil win!

    Don't let your wife lose it all in LOST WAGES (Las Vegas)

    The Meatman 🥩🍗🍔🍖🍤🌭

    “The quickest way to double your money is to fold it in half and put it in your back pocket.” Will Rogers

    Winning happens in a flash, Like A Bolt Of Lightning!  Patriot

      Bleudog101
      Posted: Today, 9:20 am

      Third time is a charm; a new car, work 1 & 2nd prize and now $70 million tax free bucks.

      Congratulations and have fun in Las Vegas.

        partlycloudy07
        Posted: Today, 3:34 pm

        From one math whiz to another Congrats you deserve that trip to Vegas I would have probably done the same and went to work the next day too lol and then I would have been that person you used to know lol .

        “You cannot solve a problem at the same level it was created" .......Albert Einstein

         

        Throw it against the wall and see if it sticks (every time I send a deal to the banker ROFL

          "Wherever there is number, there is beauty." -- Proclus

        visit my blog 

         

        Pick 4 pets 1917 , 1921, 5509 , 1970

          music*
          Posted: Today, 5:05 pm

            Adlin Lewis a 49-year-old credit risk manager should know how to bank $53.7 million dollars. U.S.

           Adlin deserves to be very emotional now. This is life changing and revolutionary.

           I will now begin using the lottery's app. Here in California it is, "Check A Ticket" on my cell.

           Many congratulations to Mr. & Mrs. Adlin Lewis!!

           William Howard Taft  The 27th President of the US   1909 - 1913    US Flag

            music*
            Posted: Today, 5:33 pm

            In "Related Stories" above, Lottery winner recounts harassment after claiming prize May 8, 2012

             Craig Henshaw is interviewed. He was a Canadian teacher who quit is job because he could not remain anonymous.  His fellow teachers begged him to pay off their credit cards and more.

             During vacation he went to Europe and left his ticket on the side of his refrigerator. LOL!

             William Howard Taft  The 27th President of the US   1909 - 1913    US Flag

              music*
              Posted: Today, 5:45 pm

              In "Related Stories" above, Lottery winner recounts harassment after claiming prize May 8, 2012

               Craig Henshaw is interviewed. He was a Canadian teacher who quit is job because he could not remain anonymous.  His fellow teachers begged him to pay off their credit cards and more.

               During vacation he went to Europe and left his ticket on the side of his refrigerator. LOL!

              Also in Related Stories is another about Craig Henshaw. Toronto teacher claims $21.4 million

               Craig did not ask to remain anonymous. He had no idea what was in store for him.  Sept. 29, 2011

               William Howard Taft  The 27th President of the US   1909 - 1913    US Flag

                 
