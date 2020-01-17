Oregon man claims $8M lottery jackpot after accidentally putting winning ticket through the wash

SALEM, Ore. — Laundry day got very exciting for an Oregon man who accidentally washed his wallet, with a Megabucks ticket worth $8.4 million inside. Fortunately, it survived, even though two less-valuable tickets didn't.

"I washed my wallet — and then realized I had lottery tickets in there," said Scott Moe of Portland, who won the prize. "A couple of the tickets were destroyed, but not the jackpot ticket."

Moe was piecing together his laundered lottery tickets right before bed, and after utilizing the lottery's ticket-scanning app for the first time and realizing he had won the $8.4 million jackpot, it was midnight. Moe said that luckily, the ticket worth $8.4 million was the last one he bought and protected by other tickets in his wallet.

"I didn't sleep until later the next day," he said. "My mind was racing!"

Moe brought the ticket to the Oregon Lottery Friday, Jan. 10 to verify it was the winning ticket. Then he took advantage of leaving the ticket at the lottery, while he determined the best way to claim his prize.

Players can leave their validated tickets at the Oregon Lottery office for up to 60 days, while they decide how to take their prize, either in a one-time lump sum or 30 annual payments. When Moe came back Monday, he said he contacted a financial advisor and was working on a plan.

Moe took the bulk-sum option, which splits the prize in half to $4.2 million, and after taxes, Moe took home $2.85 million.

Moe purchased the ticket from the Buy2 on SW Oleson Road in Portland. Officials with the company said this was the first time one of their stores had sold a jackpot ticket, and they were very excited for Moe and to be a supporter of the Oregon Lottery.

"We are very happy to be able to help support such great state programs the Lottery helps to fund," said Emily Valentine, marketing manager for Buy2.

For selling the winning ticket, Buy2 will receive a 1-percent selling bonus of $84,000.

During the 2018 fiscal year, more than $90.1 million in Oregon Lottery proceeds were directed to economic development, parks, education, Outdoor School, Veterans services and watershed enhancement in Multnomah County, where Moe lives and purchased the ticket. Since 1985, Oregon Lottery players have won more than $38 billion in prizes.

The Oregon Lottery reminds players to always sign the back of their Lottery tickets, regardless of the game. In the event of winning a jackpot, they should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for their winnings. Prize winners of more than $50,000 are advised to contact the Lottery office and schedule an appointment to claim their prize.