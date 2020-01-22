 
NJ Lottery winners can now stay anonymous

Lottery tasked with developing the specifics of how it will work

TRENTON, N.J. — Lottery winners in New Jersey will have the option to remain anonymous under a new law Gov. Phil Murphy signed Tuesday.

The law directs the state lottery commission to set regulations permitting lottery players to keep their identities secret.

It takes effect immediately, but it's unclear how long it would take for the regulations to be written.

New Jersey is joining a growing list of states to permit lottery winners to remain anonymous. Last year, Arizona and Virginia joined at least eight other states allowing the practice.

The New Jersey law's sponsors say the bill is aimed at addressing what they called the "lottery curse."

New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney said in a statement that the curse amounts to harassment and threats that can happen after winners' identities become public.

"The winners should have the option of remaining anonymous if they want to stay out of the limelight and away from unwanted attention," Sweeney said.

New Jersey's bill passed the Legislature unanimously. Opponents argue requiring winners' names to be public promotes transparency.

Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas permit also permit anonymity, and many others have varying procedures and loopholes that lottery winners can exploit to at least partially hide their identities.

Lottery Post actively maintains a description of lottery winner anonymity options by state.

AP, Lottery Post Staff

Yea!!! I will add that to the anonymity update this weekend.

