Lottery Post can now 'speak' lottery results

Popular lottery website adds exclusive new feature

By Todd Northrop

Speednet Group, a leading lottery technology company, today announced a new voice synthesis feature for the Lottery Post website that can speak the winning numbers at the tap of a button.

The new feature — the first of its kind among all major lottery websites — is not just a handy aid for having the numbers read aloud, but critical for people with eyesight deficiencies, as well as conditions such as dyslexia. It is immediately available for both mobile and desktop users.

On a computer or tablet, visitors to Lottery Post's results pages simply tap the link marked "Speak" adjacent to the winning numbers to have the numbers spoken aloud. The Speak link is available on most pages that show lottery results at Lottery Post.

For phone visitors, Lottery Post displays an icon resembling a loudspeaker next to the winning numbers. When the icon is tapped, the results are spoken aloud.

Speaking can be stopped at any time by tapping the link or icon again.

The new feature goes beyond the assistive technologies built-in to modern web browsers.

"Speech on web pages is a critical feature for many people," said Todd Northrop, founder of Lottery Post. "Although web browsers do have built-in screen reader capabilities, they are notoriously inaccurate and difficult to use, and they rely on websites appropriately coding their content — which they often do not — leading to a very poor experience."

Another problem with screen readers is that content viewed on a screen often does not translate well if it is spoken exactly as it appears.

"Lottery Post's new Speak feature goes beyond screen readers by analyzing all the results in real-time and re-wording them to be pronounced correctly in a speaking context," Northrop explained. "The feature even slows down its rate of speech at appropriate points for clarity, if supported by the visitor's web browser."

Lottery Post is the world's most popular lottery-related website, and home to the web's most accurate and complete lottery results database. Because more people check their lottery results every day at Lottery Post than any other website, we make it our mission to provide the best experience with the most timely and accurate data — and serving every person equally, regardless of special needs.

Lottery Post celebrates its 20th anniversary this May.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) A split screen view of typical lottery results pages Lottery Post, illustrating the new Speak links circled in red.