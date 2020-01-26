 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited January 27, 2020, 12:14 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Lottery Post can now 'speak' lottery results

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Lottery Post Site NewsLottery Post Site News: Lottery Post can now 'speak' lottery results
53
Rating:

Popular lottery website adds exclusive new feature

By Todd Northrop

Speednet Group, a leading lottery technology company, today announced a new voice synthesis feature for the Lottery Post website that can speak the winning numbers at the tap of a button.

The new feature — the first of its kind among all major lottery websites — is not just a handy aid for having the numbers read aloud, but critical for people with eyesight deficiencies, as well as conditions such as dyslexia. It is immediately available for both mobile and desktop users.

On a computer or tablet, visitors to Lottery Post's results pages simply tap the link marked "Speak" adjacent to the winning numbers to have the numbers spoken aloud. The Speak link is available on most pages that show lottery results at Lottery Post.

For phone visitors, Lottery Post displays an icon resembling a loudspeaker next to the winning numbers. When the icon is tapped, the results are spoken aloud.

Speaking can be stopped at any time by tapping the link or icon again.

The new feature goes beyond the assistive technologies built-in to modern web browsers.

"Speech on web pages is a critical feature for many people," said Todd Northrop, founder of Lottery Post. "Although web browsers do have built-in screen reader capabilities, they are notoriously inaccurate and difficult to use, and they rely on websites appropriately coding their content — which they often do not — leading to a very poor experience."

Another problem with screen readers is that content viewed on a screen often does not translate well if it is spoken exactly as it appears.

"Lottery Post's new Speak feature goes beyond screen readers by analyzing all the results in real-time and re-wording them to be pronounced correctly in a speaking context," Northrop explained. "The feature even slows down its rate of speech at appropriate points for clarity, if supported by the visitor's web browser."

Lottery Post is the world's most popular lottery-related website, and home to the web's most accurate and complete lottery results database. Because more people check their lottery results every day at Lottery Post than any other website, we make it our mission to provide the best experience with the most timely and accurate data — and serving every person equally, regardless of special needs.

Lottery Post celebrates its 20th anniversary this May.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

4 comments. Last comment 2 minutes ago by music*.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
MADDOG10
MADDOG10's avatar - smoke
50
Beautiful Florida
United States
Member #5709
July 18, 2004
23469 Posts
Offline
Posted: Yesterday, 6:53 pm - IP Logged

Popular lottery website adds exclusive new feature

By Todd Northrop

Speednet Group, a leading lottery technology company, today announced a new voice synthesis feature for the Lottery Post website that can speak the winning numbers at the tap of a button.

The new feature — the first of its kind among all major lottery websites — is not just a handy aid for having the numbers read aloud, but critical for people with eyesight deficiencies, as well as conditions such as dyslexia. It is immediately available for both mobile and desktop users.

On a computer or tablet, visitors to Lottery Post's results pages simply tap the link marked "Speak" adjacent to the winning numbers to have the numbers spoken aloud. The Speak link is available on most pages that show lottery results at Lottery Post.

For phone visitors, Lottery Post displays an icon resembling a loudspeaker next to the winning numbers. When the icon is tapped, the results are spoken aloud.

Speaking can be stopped at any time by tapping the link or icon again.

The new feature goes beyond the assistive technologies built-in to modern web browsers.

"Speech on web pages is a critical feature for many people," said Todd Northrop, founder of Lottery Post. "Although web browsers do have built-in screen reader capabilities, they are notoriously inaccurate and difficult to use, and they rely on websites appropriately coding their content — which they often do not — leading to a very poor experience."

Another problem with screen readers is that content viewed on a screen often does not translate well if it is spoken exactly as it appears.

"Lottery Post's new Speak feature goes beyond screen readers by analyzing all the results in real-time and re-wording them to be pronounced correctly in a speaking context," Northrop explained. "The feature even slows down its rate of speech at appropriate points for clarity, if supported by the visitor's web browser."

Lottery Post is the world's most popular lottery-related website, and home to the web's most accurate and complete lottery results database. Because more people check their lottery results every day at Lottery Post than any other website, we make it our mission to provide the best experience with the most timely and accurate data — and serving every person equally, regardless of special needs.

Lottery Post celebrates its 20th anniversary this May.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Great feature Todd. Especially those who have disabilities  Thanks!

                                             

                                               "Slander becomes the tool of the loser when the debate is lost." - Socrates.

    sully16
    sully16's avatar - sharan
    25
    Ringleader
    Michigan
    United States
    Member #81738
    October 28, 2009
    70588 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Yesterday, 7:34 pm - IP Logged

    This is awesome, thanks Todd.

    Coffee

      jackpotismine
      jackpotismine's avatar - kanji for_peace.jpg
      Kunming
      China
      Member #57908
      January 23, 2008
      4182 Posts
      Online
      Posted: Yesterday, 10:28 pm - IP Logged

      Great job Todd. Innovation is the way to stay ahead.

      Party

      I believe in Occam's razor:

      The Simplest Answer is Usually Correct.Yes Nod

        music*
        music*'s avatar - Lottery-035.jpg
        Navy Veteran USN
        Fresno, California
        United States
        Member #157851
        August 2, 2014
        3702 Posts
        Online
        Posted: Today, 12:12 am - IP Logged

        Thank You Todd!! Lottery Post gets better every day!! Lurking

         Warren G. Harding  The 29th President of the USA   1921 - 1923  US Flag

           
          Page 1 of 1