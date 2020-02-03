 
NC couple married 70 years has weekly lottery tradition that finally paid off

For James and Maxine Hilliker of Lumberton, North Carolina, a tradition of playing the lottery together led to a $768,862 Cash 5 jackpot win a week before their 70th wedding anniversary.

"Our wedding anniversary is next week and today is my 90th birthday," said James after receiving the big check. "I can't even believe this is real. I just can't believe it."

For the Hillikers, playing Cash 5 together is a weekly tradition that has become a special part of their morning routine.

"We go to the same store every Tuesday," said Maxine. "We always play the same numbers. I've been playing them for over 22 years in California, Florida and now North Carolina. We use my birthday, my husband's birthday, and the birthdays of my three sisters. We've never won anything big."

Little did the Hillikers know, when they stopped by the Sun-Do Kwik Shop on North Roberts Avenue in Lumberton and purchased a seven-day multidraw Cash 5 ticket, their fun tradition wouldn't feel quite as normal this time around. 

James found out they had the only winning ticket for Saturday's drawing while reading the newspaper Monday morning. He didn't tell Maxine right away because he didn't want to spoil the surprise until they checked their numbers together, just like they do every morning.

"I always read them out to her," said James. "I call out the numbers and she writes them down and checks them."

Wanting to keep Maxine from noticing something was different this time, James started the routine with his favorite line.

"I told her, 'I think you're going to like these numbers today,'" said James recalling the moment. Maxine then said, like she always does, 'You always say that and we only ever match three numbers!' So I read them out and she looked shocked. Then she told me to read those again. So I read them out again."

"I told him that I had them all," said Maxine. "I had every single number."

The Hillikers claimed their prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, they took home $543,970. They said they plan to take a cruise with the money, but are not sure what to do with the rest yet.   

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery's website. The jackpot for Friday's drawing is $250,000.

Sure made me smile, beautiful well written story on their big lottery win. Perseverance certainly paid off handsomely for this feel good story.

    What a great story!

      i am loving this congrats. i am so happy for them, both.

      My parents happily still "in love" and have that real true love,

       

      that do not exist for alot,of folks for past decade or 2 decades..." LOL

      but they have MORE CASH and REAL LOVE and true to life both and i am smiling reading and i am very happy to see this couple, going strong,like my folks married almost 64 yrs in june. I hope they get to enjoy $$$the cash some of it, and live healthier and well like BETTY WHITE who i think just turned in 2020 "98."

      Congratulations you two... Congrats!

