Maryland Lottery launches new Fast Play instant games

Starting Monday, Maryland Lottery players will be able to play a new category of instant game that doesn't require any scratching.

Fast Play games are instant tickets that you don't have to scratch. They are printed by Lottery terminals and self-service vending machines, just like draw game tickets. But you find out instantly if you've won — no scratching and no drawings.

Five different Fast Play games will go on sale at all Maryland Lottery retailers on Feb. 10.

Just like scratch-offs, the new games come in a variety of prices and play styles. Each has its own play instructions and prize structure. The Lottery website will be updated each day with the number of remaining prizes on all Fast Play games, just as it is for scratch-offs.

The new Fast Play games are:

$1 Piggy Bank Bucks: 20 top prizes of $1,000

$2 Cherry Twist: 10 top prizes of $10,000

$3 Treasure Chase: 10 top prizes of $30,000 top prize

$5 Hit $250: 8,000 top prizes of $250

$10 Lucky Numbers: 40 progressive top prizes starting at $100,000

Progressive top prize games like Lucky Numbers have a top prize that starts at a base amount and increases with the sale of each ticket until a top-prize-winning ticket is sold. The progressive top prize amount then resets to the base amount and starts increasing again. The Lottery's website and in-store video monitors will display estimated progressive top prize amounts updated every 15 minutes. When you buy a progressive top prize game, an up-to-the-minute progressive top prize amount will be displayed on your ticket.

The Fast Play launch will mark the first time the Maryland Lottery has introduced a new game category since 2016, when it started offering Cash4Life. Fast Play games have been successful in 18 other states. Each state operates Fast Play independently, which means it is not a multi-state lottery game like Powerball or Mega Millions.

"We're starting with games that exist in some form in other jurisdictions," said Kate Airey, Maryland Lottery director of product development. "We'll add games quarterly and base future offerings on player preferences for game price and play style."

