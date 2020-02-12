 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited February 12, 2020, 10:26 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Ireland lottery jackpot winner loses ticket twice

Feb 12, 2020, 9:16 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Ireland National LotteryIreland National Lottery: Ireland lottery jackpot winner loses ticket twiceRating:

DUBLIN, Ireland — A Dublin woman admitted to losing her winning Lotto ticket twice after finding out that she was one of two lucky winners to sharing a massive €7.7 million (US$8.4 million) jackpot.

Lightning struck twice last week when it was revealed that not one but two Dubliners had matched all numbers, claiming a payout of €3,886,999 each following the Wednesday, January 29 draw.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, purchased her Quick Pick ticket at the Circle K Service Station in Kilmainham, Dublin 8.

She found out she had won half of the jackpot when she checked her numbers while watching the draw live on TV, Dublin Live reported.

The lucky winner admitted to misplacing her winning ticket at home, not once but twice after discovering she was the first Lotto millionaire of the decade.

She said, "I am still in disbelief and when I discovered I was the winner, I said to myself 'this can't be me'. I haven't even thought about how to spend my winnings, but I plan to carry on as normal and keep on working."

The second Lotto jackpot winner who picked up his 50% share of the massive jackpot was a Dublin man who also wishes to keep his win private.

Unlike the first winner, this delighted Dubliner told National Lottery staff that he kept his winning ticket safely tucked underneath a statue of Padre Pio as he waited over a week to claim the prize.

He purchased his all-important Quick Pick ticket at Dunnes Stores, Donaghmede Shopping Centre, on the northside of Dublin.

He said, "We are going on a family holiday and then I am starting up my own business and going back to work. If anyone says 'if you are not in, you can't win', they would be absolutely correct."

Meanwhile, the National Lottery has reminded players that Friday's EuroMillions jackpot is extra special, with a guaranteed €130 million up for grabs.

Both Ireland Lotto and EuroMillions can be played from around the world using a reputable lottery ticket butler service. (Click the links for the service recommended by Lottery Post.)

Thanks to dannyct for the tip.

Irish Mirror, Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

2 comments. Last comment 55 minutes ago by Bleudog101.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Raven62
Raven62's avatar - binary
25
New Jersey
United States
Member #17842
June 28, 2005
116704 Posts
Online
Posted: Today, 9:25 am - IP Logged

Party Congrats to the Winners! Party

Thankfully the Winner that Lost Their Winning Ticket Twice also Found Their Winning Ticket Twice!

A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

    Bleudog101
    Avatar
    Simpsonville
    United States
    Member #163184
    January 22, 2015
    2047 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Today, 9:31 am - IP Logged

    Party Congrats to the Winners! Party

    Thankfully the Winner that Lost Their Winning Ticket Twice also Found Their Winning Ticket Twice!

    Raven62....time to fess up.   You won the Mega Millions last night in New Jersey!  Stop by and see me @ Borgata in a few weeks.   Ironically the big guys get won prior to traveling anywhere for out of state purchases.

    Good thing she didn't lose it for the third and final time.

       
      Page 1 of 1