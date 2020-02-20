7-Eleven stores to begin selling Oklahoma lottery tickets

OKLAHOMA CITY — If you're hoping to strike it rich, you will soon have another option to try your luck with the Oklahoma Lottery.

On Tuesday, 7-Eleven announced that it will begin offering Oklahoma Lottery products beginning at 6 a.m. on Feb. 24.

All lottery sales will be conducted on self-serve kiosks, which will be located at every 7-Eleven location. The self-service machines will be able to provide every product the lottery offers and have the ability to cash all tickets up to $600.

"Selling tickets at 7-Eleven has been a goal for the Oklahoma Lottery for many years and we are excited about this opportunity to partner with them," said Jay Finks, Oklahoma Lottery Deputy Director. "This will also allow the Lottery to continue to grow sales and increase our profits for our beneficiary, Oklahoma Education."

Customers will also have the option to purchase a limited-edition scratcher, 7-Eleven Cold Hard Cash, for a chance to win cash prizes, free drinks, and drawings for gift cards.