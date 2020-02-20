Thief yanks entire lottery ticket displays from two California businesses

Includes video report

A lightning quick lottery ticket thief tried his luck twice, yanking California Lottery Scratchers display cases from counters in bold heists that were caught on camera at two San Gabriel Valley businesses.

The crimes were reported Jan. 22 at Smoke Rings 4 and Daily Donut in San Dimas. Store security video shows the man, dressed in athletic wear, grab the Scratchers displays in a bear hug before sprinting away, leaving a flurry of lottery tickets in his wake.

Both crimes occurred within hours on Jan. 22. The man was seen leaving both scenes in a silver four-door sedan, which also can be seen in the security camera video.

The tickets' serial numbers were reported to the California State Lottery.

The man is in his late 20s to early 30s, about 6 feet tall and 180 to 200 pounds, authorities said. He has a close-cut mustache and goatee. He was wearing a black cap with white letters, a gray hoodie, dark pants and dark tennis shoes.

The car was a newer model silver Chrysler 300C with paper plates.

Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at 909-450-2700.

No injuries were reported.

VIDEO: Watch the surveillence footage