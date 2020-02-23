Massachusetts woman wins her second $1M lottery prize

About a decade after Linda Sweeney won a $1 million through the Massachusetts Lottery, the Dorchester resident celebrated another victory last week.

Sweeney won her second $1 million prize on a scratch ticket, this time through the lottery's "200X" instant game. The win came 10 years and two months after her first $1 million win in the "Billion Dollar Blockbuster" instant game, which was on Dec. 7, 2009.

Sweeney purchased the most recent winning ticket at the Stop & Shop on Freeport Street in Dorchester. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Sweeney opted for the one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

One $15 million prize and 17 additional $1 million prizes are still available in the $30 instant game.

The win marked one of four Massachusetts residents who claimed prizes of at least $1 million last week.

Jose Almeida of Peabody claimed a $2 million prize last week after he purchased the ticket on the same day he welcomed his 10th grandchild into the world.

Almeida received a one-time payment of $1,300,000 before taxes.

Keith Chamness of Peabody won a $1 million prize through the "$5,000,000 100X Cashword" instant game.

Chamness went out to breakfast one morning after he was given the day off from work because of inclement weather. On the way home with his fiancée, they stopped at a 7-Eleven in Lynn where he purchased the winning ticket.

Chamness chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

Finally, Gary Balsamo of Methuen claimed a $1 million prize and chose the cash option of a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.