California man pleads guilty to Latina grandmothers lottery scam

Feb 25, 2020, 1:39 pm

A Los Angeles man pleaded guilty Monday to a federal charge for targeting Latina grandmothers in Long Beach and throughout Southern California in a scam involving a fake winning lottery ticket.

Tito Lozada, 50, faces sentencing May 11 on a single count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

Two of three additional defendants previously pleaded guilty to the same charge and are awaiting sentencing in Los Angeles federal court.

Lozada and the others were initially charged in state court with trying to scam a 66-year-old Long Beach woman, but federal prosecutors who took the case contend all four defendants are linked to about a dozen incidents since 2017 in which older women were targeted and robbed of cash and valuables in a scheme known as the "Latin Lotto Scam."

According to prosecutors, the defendants would convince victims they had a winning lottery ticket but would have to pay a deposit or fee to actually collect the winnings.

The November federal complaint references crimes in Maywood, Long Beach, Baldwin Park, Hawaiian Gardens, Fontana, Lakewood, San Pedro and Chula Vista.

"This was an organized group that singled out older women for the sole purpose of ripping off these vulnerable victims with bogus promises of a big payday," U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna said.

"While law enforcement will do everything possible to bring criminals like this to justice, this case should serve as a reminder to potential victims and their family members that no one should ever pay an upfront fee in relation to any prize, sweepstakes or lottery," Hanna added.

CNS

noise-gate
Avatar
Chasing the Dream.
White Shores- California
United States
Member #136473
December 12, 2012
5983 Posts
Offline
Posted: Today, 2:42 pm - IP Logged

This S*%% @& always happens in Southern Cal, from hauling off scratcher display cabinets to pulling this on the elderly. I wouldn't be surprised if the scratcher heist isn't included in a B movie soon. The folks up North are civilized.Approve- you heard it here first.

 * Voice of Reason *   

 

People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

    Cassie8620
    Cassie8620's avatar - lR4Ovq
    California
    United States
    Member #180566
    March 13, 2017
    3504 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Today, 2:57 pm - IP Logged

    Friends back home in cali,and my family out there,

    been following this north and south of cali, so i am curious to see what is her sentence.

    Middle age over 40s-fifty ish is older woman. NOT OLD YET, just older woman,

    so, since it's her "1st" serious offense, she just might be out in a few yrs under 5,

     

    still be mid 50s young enough to make up for her sins of doing this.

    SMH

    NWI(Not worth it) either way. no matter a long or shorter sentence, for her.smh.

    Good luck to all with your lottery games this afternoon and evening."

    Cassie(p4  winning amount) $22G's last year. Time to Break the BankHurray! again baby! 0806 6800 0860 0086 8600 8602 8260, 1061, 1211,1393,2325,2435,1225,0134,2143,2068,4083,4218,4074 4704, 4830,2680 5820, 2980,8520,1034,1038,6880,2222 7447 4477,4777 7664,7744 1051,1061,3557,5555,9590,5599,8789,8999, 3319,3533,6333,6636 0806 5593 5925,1103,1225,1208,0809,1215,9018

       
