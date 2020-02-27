Pa. store clerk accused of stealing over $17K worth of lottery tickets

MEYERSDALE, Pa. — Police in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, say a woman stole more than $17,000 worth of lottery tickets from a Sheetz store where she worked.

According to a criminal complaint, 37-year-old Cheryl Delawder was confronted by her manager after she was seen on video taking tickets from the lottery machines.

Police say during an interview, Delawder admitted to police to stealing the tickets and cashing them out at different locations. According to the complaint, Delawder told police she had been stealing the tickets from November 2019 to January 2020.

The complaint states Delawder would take packs of lottery tickets on nights when she was scheduled to do checkouts.

Delawder told police she would take extra packs of tickets to activate at the cash register and would only put some of the tickets back in the machine. According to the complaint, Delawder would then hide the rest of the tickets under her clipboard and would hide in the freezer to put them in her pocket.

Police say Delawder admitted to taking the tickets home, scratching them and then taking the winning tickets to the Sheetz in Meyersdale and Somerset, as well as the Giant Eagle and Walmart in Somerset. Of those tickets, Delawder says she received around $3,000, according to police.

In total, police say Delawder stole $17,100 worth of tickets.

Court documents show Delawder faces charges of retail theft, receiving stolen property and more. She was released from custody on an unsecured $20,000 bond.