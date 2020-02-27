 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited February 27, 2020, 9:25 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Michigan man claims $3.4M Lotto 47 jackpot

Feb 27, 2020, 5:54 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Michigan LotteryMichigan Lottery: Michigan man claims $3.4M Lotto 47 jackpotRating:

LANSING, Mich. — A Macomb County, Michigan, man has some planning to do after winning a $3.4 million Lotto 47 jackpot.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won the big prize when he matched all six Lotto 47 numbers drawn Feb. 8. The winning numbers drawn that evening were 6, 7, 12, 16, 18, and 46.

He bought the winning ticket at the Victory Inn, located at 28950 Mound Road in Warren.

"I heard a winner had been sold at the Victory Inn, so I checked my ticket. Then I checked it again, and then once more just to be sure I was the winner," said the player. "I was stunned to see I really won!

"I've always told people I would win. I've even had a bucket list of items I want to do if I win, but now I'm so shocked I can't recall what any of those things were. It's time to start planning and getting that list together!"

The lucky 68-year-old player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum cash payment of about $2.1 million, rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

With his winnings, he plans to check off some items on his new bucket list and then save the remainder.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

WDIV

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

Posted 4 hours ago. No comments.
Page 1 of 1