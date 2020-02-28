S.C. man loses more than $140K to 'you've won the lottery' scam

Includes video report

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies say a man lost more than $140,000 to a lottery scam in York County, South Carolina.

The resident was scammed out of $143,500 via the common "you've won the lottery" scam.

In this case, deputies say two suspects — a "Ben Washington" and "Shirley Marsh" — informed the victim he had won $2.8 million.

"Shirley" reportedly told the victim to send $3,500 to an address in Emporia, Kansas to be able to receive the money.

After that money was sent, deputies say the scammers again called to request two blank checks to "verify" the victim's information. The scammers then cashed the $3,500, then proceeded to write and cash the two checks totaling $140,000.

"This lottery scam is one of the more common scams victims fall prey to every year. In 2018 the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received 132,470 reports of scams involving prizes, sweepstakes and lotteries that swindled victims totaling $118 million," a release from the York County Sheriff's Office read.

In any possible scam, officials remind residents to never send a person personal information, check, credit card information or a prepaid money card.

"Once the money is gone, it's gone and very difficult to recover," the release read.

