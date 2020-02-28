 
S.C. man loses more than $140K to 'you've won the lottery' scam

Feb 28, 2020, 10:31 am

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies say a man lost more than $140,000 to a lottery scam in York County, South Carolina.

The resident was scammed out of $143,500 via the common "you've won the lottery" scam.

In this case, deputies say two suspects — a "Ben Washington" and "Shirley Marsh" — informed the victim he had won $2.8 million.

"Shirley" reportedly told the victim to send $3,500 to an address in Emporia, Kansas to be able to receive the money.

After that money was sent, deputies say the scammers again called to request two blank checks to "verify" the victim's information. The scammers then cashed the $3,500, then proceeded to write and cash the two checks totaling $140,000.

"This lottery scam is one of the more common scams victims fall prey to every year. In 2018 the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received 132,470 reports of scams involving prizes, sweepstakes and lotteries that swindled victims totaling $118 million," a release from the York County Sheriff's Office read.

In any possible scam, officials remind residents to never send a person personal information, check, credit card information or a prepaid money card.

"Once the money is gone, it's gone and very difficult to recover," the release read.

WBTV

8 comments. Last comment 8 minutes ago by noise-gate.
TheMeatman2005







Posted: Today, 10:43 am

What a shame!

I find it amazing that after all the news reports about lottery scams, some people still fall victim to them.







    Raven62
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    Posted: Today, 11:30 am

    Amazing that none of the Checks Bounced! Who keeps that kind of Money in a Checking Account?

    

    

    

      rcbbuckeye
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      Posted: Today, 12:10 pm

      Amazing that none of the Checks Bounced! Who keeps that kind of Money in a Checking Account?

      Thats what I was thinking.

      

      

        Bleudog101
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        Posted: Today, 1:09 pm

        That is the one scam phone call been waiting for and they never come.   One with the fake IRS I told the guy I'll meet you on the second floor gift store in the airport, Louisville KY to pay the money I 'owe'.

        Just last week a smart lady (I thought) was on CBS Evening news.   She was told to send $140K for the social security scam and SHE DID.

        My latest thing when I do infrequently answer the ones that get around the blockers is to ask them for the password.   They ask and I say I need the password that social security said to use when they call.  We all know the IRS & SS never calls taxpayers.   I didn't answer the call one Saturday from 'social security' but we kept him on the line for 30'!

          noise-gate
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          Posted: Today, 3:50 pm

          " It is virtually impossible to be  delivered from evil, when they have deliberately allowed themselves to be tempted by greed."

           * Voice of Reason *   

           

          

            Stack47
            
            
            
            
            
            
            
            Posted: Today, 4:29 pm

            " It is virtually impossible to be  delivered from evil, when they have deliberately allowed themselves to be tempted by greed."

            With all the scam alerts it looks like there are still some people drinking the "very gullible laced Kool-aid".

            

              sweetie7398
              
              

              
              
              
              
              
              Posted: Today, 5:17 pm

              Awful.

              

                noise-gate
                
                
                
                
                
                
                
                
                Posted: Today, 5:43 pm

                With all the scam alerts it looks like there are still some people drinking the "very gullible laced Kool-aid".

                The thing with drinking " Kool-aid" Stack is that once it enters the body, it poisons the heart & mind to the point that you can't tell the difference between reality & fantasy.This person was so blinded by riches that he/she were willing to surrender 100K plus of their personal fortune in order to get "that larger prize." It's the carrot & the stick mentality and walking away after say a $10,000 loss was not an option.

                l was told l won darn it..

                 * Voice of Reason *   

                 

                People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

                   
                  Page 1 of 1