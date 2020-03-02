 
South Carolina lottery winner says she'll use the money to adopt her grandchildren

Mar 2, 2020, 9:10 am

South Carolina lottery winner says she'll use the money to adopt her grandchildren

A South Carolina grandma has big plans for her jackpot lottery prize.

Jennifer Flannery was on her way to work and in a bad mood when she stopped at a gas station in Spartanburg and bought a Queen of Hearts scratch-off lottery ticket for $10, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

She scratched the ticket when she got to work and then told her boss she had to leave when she saw she won $250,000, the release says.

"I was shaking and hyperventilating," Flannery told lottery officials.

She told lottery officials she plans to use the money to adopt her grandchildren.

Flannery said that she and her husband have been raising their grandchildren since they were 6 and 4 months old but haven't been been able to afford adoption.

"We've had a hard life. And you know, raising our grand-babies, it's been tough for us," she said.

After they adopt them, they're going to take their first family vacation, she told lottery officials.

The gas station where Flannery bought the ticket, a Speedway on East Main Street, got a $2,500 commission, according to the lottery.

There are four jackpot prizes of $250,000 left in the game, the lottery says. The odds of winning are 1 in 936,000.

Myrtle Beach Sun News

Congratulations to her.   Trying my best to reserve judgment on her own child(ren) not being able to raise the kids, but not walking in their shoes, so not for me to say.    $250K will help for a short period of time and I sincerely applaud her and hubby for adopting those innocent children!

    "Shaking and hyperventilating" over a prize of $250,000.00  Before taxes.  Good news for her family. She has been rewarded for her unselfishness.

