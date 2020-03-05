NJ Lottery celebrates 50th anniversary with new gigantic scratch-off ticket

Includes video report

By Todd Northrop

To honor its 50 years in operation, the New Jersey Lottery Monday released literally its biggest instant game ever: the Super 50 Scratch-Off.

At a full 8 inches wide and 12 inches tall, the new game is more than double the size of any prior scratch-off ticket in the state. It's so big, the game is housed in special "double-wide" bin available at most of the state's 7000 Lottery retailers.

"Jersey Lottery players love Scratch-Offs, and this is the ultimate BIG game. It offers players an incredible 50 chances to win, making it the perfect way to celebrate 50 years of the New Jersey Lottery," said James Carey, the Lottery's Executive Director.

Selling for $10, the tree-hating ticket offers players the opportunity to scratch their way around the ticket, looking to uncover money bags, multipliers, $50 bonus spots, and a top prize of $500,000.

The release of the Super 50 ticket is the latest in the Lottery's year-long 50th Anniversary celebration that began in January with special Kickoff Events in Bridgewater and Atlantic City.

(See NJ Lottery kicks off 50th anniversary with mall event, Lottery Post, Jan. 10, 2020.)

A total of 9,681,750 tickets were printed for the game, with the following number prizes available to win:

$500,000 (5 available)

$10,000 (32 available)

$5,000 (64 available)

$500 (9,679 available)

$200 (2,825 available)

$150 (8,605 available)

$100 (95,332 available)

$50 (283,805 available)

$40 (161,372 available)

$20 (645,431 available)

$10 (1,290,900 available)

VIDEO: Watch the promotion