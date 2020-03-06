New law allows online sale of Virginia lottery tickets

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed a bill into law that permits the online sale of state lottery tickets, which the fiscal estimate suggests could generate $12 million in annual state revenue.

A person will be permitted to purchase the tickets through a computer, a smartphone or other electronic devices when the Virginia Lottery gets the new method of sales up and running.

The $12 million estimate, however, assumes the new sales will not affect sales in traditional lottery locations. The new sales and method of purchase also may cause the Virginia Lottery to hire more employees, which could lead to additional costs.

The legislation, Senate Bill 922, requires the Virginia Lottery to enter into a contract with a gaming system provider, which will supply the new products through an iLottery app.

The bill will go into effect July 1. It was sponsored by Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, the Senate minority leader.