New law allows online sale of Virginia lottery tickets

Mar 6, 2020, 2:21 pm

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed a bill into law that permits the online sale of state lottery tickets, which the fiscal estimate suggests could generate $12 million in annual state revenue.

A person will be permitted to purchase the tickets through a computer, a smartphone or other electronic devices when the Virginia Lottery gets the new method of sales up and running.

The $12 million estimate, however, assumes the new sales will not affect sales in traditional lottery locations. The new sales and method of purchase also may cause the Virginia Lottery to hire more employees, which could lead to additional costs.

The legislation, Senate Bill 922, requires the Virginia Lottery to enter into a contract with a gaming system provider, which will supply the new products through an iLottery app.

The bill will go into effect July 1. It was sponsored by Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, the Senate minority leader.

Washington Examiner

1 comment. Last comment 5 hours ago by Artist77.
Artist77
Artist77's avatar - batman14

United States
Member #121741
January 16, 2012
7405 Posts
Offline
Posted: Today, 6:12 pm

We already can buy mm and pb and cash for life online. So this must mean Bank a million, cash 5, etc.

Je vous salue, Marie, pleine de grace.  We will rebuild!

     
