 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited March 6, 2020, 11:19 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Retired trucker wins $1M NJ Lottery 'second chance' jackpot

Mar 6, 2020, 2:49 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
New Jersey LotteryNew Jersey Lottery: Retired trucker wins $1M NJ Lottery 'second chance' jackpotRating:

Includes video report

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — James Wood shot up out of his seat Friday the second his name was called. He had the feeling all week that this would be his day.

The Little Egg Harbor man, a retired trucker, won $1 million in Asbury Park Convention Hall at the New Jersey Lottery Million Dollar Replay event. 

He turned and gave a tearful hug to his brother-in-law, Jeffrey Brook, who accompanied him to Friday's event, which you can see in the video above. 

The part Wood, 56, was most excited for was telling his 16-year-old daughter after school that he won.

"I told her I'm going to send a limo for her if I won," Wood said. He said he planned two vacations, one of which was going to be to Hawaii. The other? "I'm going to Disneyland," Wood said. He also said he would give his brother-in-law a new patio.

The year-long NJ Lottery Million Dollar Replay program offers lottery players a second chance to win cash with eligible, non-winning instant tickets. Fourteen other winners received cash prizes ranging from $10,000 to $100,000. 

“This is the ninth consecutive year that New Jersey Lottery has held this spectacular event to provide lottery players with second chances to win cash prizes with previously non-winning scratch-off game tickets," New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey said. "Our semi-finalists were in the audience to experience the anticipation, excitement and potential of becoming a millionaire,” Carey said.

Also awarded during the event were the following secondary prizes:

  • Two (2) winners of $100,000
  • Three (3) winners of $50,000
  • Four (4) winners of $25,000
  • Five (5) winners of $10,000

VIDEO: Watch the winning moment

DbscMtnHTCw

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

app, Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

2 comments. Last comment 5 hours ago by music*.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Cassie8620
Cassie8620's avatar - lR4Ovq
California
United States
Member #180566
March 13, 2017
3522 Posts
Offline
Posted: Today, 3:19 pm - IP Logged

Aw.

Congrats. I am very happy for this nj man,retired. 

Enjoy!Hurray!

utilize it wisely,so it'll last.White Bounce

 

#invest $$$

Cassie(p4  winning amount) $22G's last year. Time to Break the BankHurray! again baby! 0806 6800 0860 0086 8600 8602 8260,                                    1211,1393,1215, 2435,1225,2143,2068,4083,4218, 4830,2680 5820, 2980,85201038,6880,2222 7447 4477,4777 7664,7744 -1061,3557,5555,9590,5599, 3319,3533,6333,6636 0806 5593 5925,1103,1225,3633,7898,8789,8989,8999,9018

    music*
    music*'s avatar - Lottery-035.jpg
    Navy Veteran USN
    Fresno, California
    United States
    Member #157851
    August 2, 2014
    3737 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Today, 6:32 pm - IP Logged

    Very good luck for James Wood. James is retired at the age of 56? Excellent career planning.

     Now to fund his retirement and enjoy life.

     President Dwight D. Eisenhower our 34th President served from 1953 - 1961 US Flag

       
      Page 1 of 1