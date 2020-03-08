 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited March 8, 2020, 4:49 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Malfunction delays Saturday's Powerball lottery drawing

Mar 8, 2020, 11:55 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
PowerballPowerball: Malfunction delays Saturday's Powerball lottery drawingRating:

Includes video report

People hoping to win the Powerball jackpot Saturday night had to wait a little longer to see the numbers.

When viewers tuned in for the drawing, instead of seeing of bouncing balls the saw an empty lottery machine.

An announcement was made saying: "because of a technical problem we are unable to bring you the Powerball drawing at this time."

Eventually the winning numbers were posted online, and USA Mega contains all the winning number and prize information, including the final official drawing video, on its Powerball Drawing Detail for March 7, 2020 page.

After the winning numbers were eventually drawn Saturday night, they were 7, 15, 21, 33, and 62, with Powerball number 23. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

There were no tickets sold for the drawing that matched all the numbers drawn, making the next jackpot for Wednesday $110 million, with a cash value of $88.1 million.

VIDEO: Watch the report

eSPTlQjor44

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

7 comments. Last comment 9 minutes ago by grwurston.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
dpoly1
dpoly1's avatar - driver
PA
United States
Member #66139
October 16, 2008
1956 Posts
Offline
Posted: Today, 12:04 pm - IP Logged

They do that past bedtime anyway LOL!

I don't watch.

dpoly1 - Playing the lottery to save the jobs of those that build, transport, sell & maintain luxury items! -

 

Eschew Poverty ........... Vote Conservative!

    Uluska
    Uluska's avatar - strawberry

    United States
    Member #134623
    November 2, 2012
    1162 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Today, 12:07 pm - IP Logged

    Sounds fishy. Most likely they wanted to create greater rollover, to heat things up. Lately I start distrusting what lottery shows online, in a video, it can be all graphics,  with numbers chosen by officials prior to the drawing.

      Big Joey
      Big Joey's avatar - ADVATAR 20_NEW.jpg
      Louisiana
      United States
      Member #191895
      August 27, 2018
      484 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: Today, 12:15 pm - IP Logged

      I only had one white ball.

      All number sets are contenders until the drawing occurs.

        Kygrl07
        Avatar
        New Member

        United States
        Member #183286
        July 26, 2017
        13 Posts
        Offline
        Posted: Today, 12:37 pm - IP Logged

        KY draw was delayed also.

          JezzVim
          Avatar
          Pennsylvania
          United States
          Member #78050
          August 6, 2009
          831 Posts
          Offline
          Posted: Today, 1:03 pm - IP Logged

          WHO didn't weight the balls???   Hahaha!

          Life Is Wonderful If You Don't Weaken

            djpowerball1234
            Avatar
            New Member
            northern fl
            United States
            Member #161490
            December 1, 2014
            16 Posts
            Online
            Posted: Today, 2:45 pm - IP Logged

            very fishy. can't have a drawing due to a malfunction. they never say what kind of malfunction.  and where is the video of the drawing after they fixed the machine

              grwurston
              grwurston's avatar - Lottery-012.jpg
              Win Today.
              bel air maryland
              United States
              Member #90247
              April 24, 2010
              8724 Posts
              Online
              Posted: Today, 4:40 pm - IP Logged

              very fishy. can't have a drawing due to a malfunction. they never say what kind of malfunction.  and where is the video of the drawing after they fixed the machine

              The drawing video is on the link in the story. https://www.usamega.com/powerball-drawing.asp?d=3/7/2020

              See that? All the pre tests in the world, won't prevent a malfunction from happening during the official drawing. 

              So what's the point of having them?

              Especially when all the lotteries always have a Plan B, just in case something like this does happen.

              "You can observe a lot just by watching." Yogi Berra, Hall of Fame baseball player.

              The numbers will tell you what numbers to play. Pay attention to the numbers.

              Every lottery system can be improved. If you're not winning almost every day, yours can be made better.

                 
                Page 1 of 1