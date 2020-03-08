Malfunction delays Saturday's Powerball lottery drawing

Includes video report

People hoping to win the Powerball jackpot Saturday night had to wait a little longer to see the numbers.

When viewers tuned in for the drawing, instead of seeing of bouncing balls the saw an empty lottery machine.

An announcement was made saying: "because of a technical problem we are unable to bring you the Powerball drawing at this time."

Eventually the winning numbers were posted online, and USA Mega contains all the winning number and prize information, including the final official drawing video, on its Powerball Drawing Detail for March 7, 2020 page.

After the winning numbers were eventually drawn Saturday night, they were 7, 15, 21, 33, and 62, with Powerball number 23. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

There were no tickets sold for the drawing that matched all the numbers drawn, making the next jackpot for Wednesday $110 million, with a cash value of $88.1 million.

