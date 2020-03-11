 
Florida CPA revealed as winner of $396.9 million Powerball drawing

Mar 11, 2020, 7:51 am

Powerball: Florida CPA revealed as winner of $396.9 million Powerball drawing

A partner in an Ocala, Florida, CPA firm will need all her wealth management resources after winning a nearly $400 million Powerball jackpot recently.

Sheryll Goedert, of Collier, Jernigan & Goedert. P.A. claimed the Jan. 29 Powerball drawing worth $396.9 million. Goedert, who claimed the prize as the managing member of Vacation Life LLC, chose to take the lump sum amount of more than $276.5 million, according to a Florida Lottery press release.

The cash value the she claimed was the 20th-largest lottery jackpot cash value ever claimed in the United States.

The winning numbers drawn Jan. 29 were 9, 12, 15, 31, and 60, with Powerball number 2. The lucky winner beat odds of 1 in more than 292 million to win the jackpot.

Goedert formed Vacation Life on Feb. 5, about a week after the drawing, according to Florida Division of Corporations records.

Goedert did not make herself available to the media on Tuesday.

The winning numbers were randomly selected by the lottery computer in what is known as a "Quick Pick" ticket. It was the only winning ticket sold in the 45 states where the lottery plays. The ticket came from a 7-Eleven store in Bonita Springs, according to the release.

The date of the drawing coincides with a vacation Goedert took during the same time frame.

In addition to her CPA work, Goedert is a member of the Marion County Hospital District board of trustees. Goedert joined as a trustee last July. The post, appointed by the Marion County Commission, has a four-year term. Despite winning the jackpot, Goedert continued to attend the meetings without letting on to her windfall.

Thanks to RJ Lee for the tip.

Star-Banner

1 comment. Last comment 1 hour ago by GiveFive.
Posted: Today, 8:03 am

Smart.  Very smart.  She knows what she's doing and she'll be fine.  Good to see that somebody who won as much as she did will manage it responsibly and not quickly lose it all.  G5 

Players who've won large lottery jackpots have something in common. Many of them say "I've played the lottery for years, but I never won anything but small prizes."   That's normal or typical, but it's also why you should not get discouraged and stop playing.  Who knows?  Maybe someday you'll say "I've played the lottery for years...."

     
