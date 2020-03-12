 
Illinois Lottery releases 2020 MS Project instant ticket

Mar 12, 2020, 9:51 am

100% of ticket proceeds fund research and treatment for people living with multiple sclerosis

CHICAGO — The Illinois Lottery this week released its annual "MS Project" scratch-off ticket, in partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Greater Illinois Chapter of the National MS Society. All proceeds from this ticket go to The MS Research Fund, which is devoted to finding a cure for multiple sclerosis (MS) and providing treatment for those living with the disease.

"Here at the Illinois Lottery, we are proud to launch our latest effort in the fight against MS," said Harold Mays, Illinois Lottery Acting Director. "With 100% of proceeds going to multiple sclerosis research and treatment, the 'MS Project' scratch-off contributes more than half a million dollars each year to the MS Research Fund," Mays said.

This is the 13th edition of the "MS Project" scratch-off. The ticket costs $3 and offers top prizes of up to $50,000. Since 2008, the ticket has raised nearly $10 million to benefit MS research across Illinois.

"Multiple sclerosis is a disease of the central nervous system that interrupts the path of information within the brain, and between the brain and body," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. "More than 20,000 people in Illinois are living with this difficult disease. We are working hard to support those living and fighting MS while investing in research that will hopefully lead to a cure for multiple sclerosis."

All proceeds from the "MS Project" instant ticket go to the Illinois Multiple Sclerosis Research Fund, which awards grants to organizations conducting MS research in Illinois.
 
"Falls are very common among wheelchair and scooter users with MS - about 75% have reported a fall in the last six months," said Dr. Laura Rice, whose team at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has received Illinois Multiple Sclerosis Research Fund support for their work.

"Our team is working to evaluate fall management programs to help people living with MS - to not only help decrease falls but to help them regain the confidence to live more independently and to live the lives they want to live. Thanks to Lottery players, we're able to fund this valuable research program."

The "MS Project" instant ticket is now available from all Illinois Lottery retailers throughout the state. The ticket is the latest in the portfolio of Illinois Lottery tickets supporting special causes, including Illinois veterans' services, the fight against breast cancer, homelessness prevention, support for police memorials, Special Olympics training programs and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. Since 2006, Illinois Lottery specialty ticket sales have raised $53 million for special causes across Illinois.

1 comment.
noise-gate
Chasing the Dream.
White Shores- California
United States
Member #136473
December 12, 2012
6001 Posts
Posted: Today, 1:48 pm

Do whatever you can Illinois. That crippling disease took a good friend of mine's life a year ago. I watched Phil go from being a healthy active outdoors person to being unable to scratch his chin, from acquiring a laptop that operated on voice activation, because my Dear friend was paralyzed from the neck down. Brought me to tears when l visited him in at two convalescent care homes.

* Sorry, but it was worth telling.

People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

     
