Man exploits Arizona Lottery vending machine flaw, gets $55K worth of free tickets

Mar 15, 2020, 11:09 am

Arizona Lottery: Man exploits Arizona Lottery vending machine flaw, gets $55K worth of free tickets

PHOENIX — A man is accused of exploiting a flaw in the Arizona Lottery vending machines to get over $55,000 worth of lottery tickets.

Earlier this week, the Arizona Attorney general's Office filed charges against Everado Najera-Nava, 40, for computer tampering and fraud.

Investigators say that Nava exploited a flaw in Arizona Lottery vending machines that gave him $54,699 worth of lottery tickets without paying for them. Police say Nava would enter his debit card into the machine to start the transaction. He would then cancel the transaction. However, the machine would release the tickets before the cancellation took place.

Police say he did this over a two week period last summer.

Investigators reportedly found 279 canceled transactions associated with Nava's debit card. Court records show that Nava continued to try to get more tickets for free after the flaw was recognized and corrected.

MCAO

3 comments.
TheGameGrl
Member #17083
June 10, 2005
Posted: Today, 11:57 am

Hmmmm....reminds me of the casinos. All wins Are null and void if malfunction occurs. 

Some how this chap found the sweet spot in gaining tickets. No one was harmed in the making of this theft ;)

*1340*1333* 8899*8088

    BillionaireBabe
    Member #191588
    August 9, 2018
    Posted: Today, 12:13 pm

    ....what machine was it?

      MsBee18
      Member #186825
      January 2, 2018
      Posted: Today, 3:27 pm

      How did he cancel a debit card transaction? This is why retailers don't accept credit/debit cards as a form of payment for lottery tickets. Did he get any significant wins?

         
