 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited March 16, 2020, 5:15 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Amazon held talks on bid to takeover the UK National Lottery

Mar 16, 2020, 10:59 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
UK National LotteryUK National Lottery: Amazon held talks on bid to takeover the UK National LotteryRating:

Amazon held talks about bidding to run the United Kingdom National Lottery, The Mail on Sunday revealed.

The discussions fizzled out, but the US tech giant's interest raises the prospect of it entering Britain's gambling market at some stage.

Amazon, owned by the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, has more than 300 million active customer accounts. 

It may have seen the Lottery as a chance to take the competition online and widen its reach.

City sources told The Mail that only preliminary discussions were held before Amazon decided against proceeding.

The Gambling Commission, which is running the bidding process, is understood to be interested in widening the search for the next Lottery operator to digital companies.

This is a response to the huge rise in smartphone use since the last licence was awarded in 2009. Rothschild, the bank running marketing for the bids, has contacted tech firms to canvass appetite for making a bid.

Amazon's snub leaves three billionaires leading the race to seize control of the Lottery from Camelot, which has held the license since the game's launch in 1994.

Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson will go head to head with former press baron Sir Richard Desmond, who operates the Health Lottery, and the Czech businessman Karel Komarek, whose Sazka Group runs lotteries across the Continent.

Camelot, owned by a Canadian pension fund, hopes to retain the licence when its franchise ends in 2023 but has been criticised for not giving enough to good causes.

If Branson succeeds, after two failed bids, he plans to run the Lottery through a new not-for-profit firm. Amazon declined to comment.

This is Money

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

2 comments. Last comment 19 minutes ago by noise-gate.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
music*
music*'s avatar - Lottery-035.jpg
Navy Veteran USN
Fresno, California
United States
Member #157851
August 2, 2014
3743 Posts
Offline
Posted: Today, 11:27 am - IP Logged

My best guess is that Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson will win this competition.

 President John F. Kennedy our 35th President served from January 20, 1961 - November 22, 1963 US Flag

    noise-gate
    Avatar
    Chasing the Dream.
    White Shores- California
    United States
    Member #136473
    December 12, 2012
    6008 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Today, 4:56 pm - IP Logged

    Jeff just toys with these offers. He is the 700lb Gorilla out there.

    Animated GIF

     * Voice of Reason *   

     

    People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

       
      Page 1 of 1