Coronavirus begins to impact lottery industry

But state lotteries are not doing enough to communicate with players

By Todd Northrop

Every aspect of life in America has been impacted by the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus (COVID-19), including the lottery.

Although most lotteries continue to operate their drawings normally, some aspects of the games that require people to gather in one place have been shut down.

Claim centers are one such area. Illinois and South Carolina claim centers have closed completely, allowing for only claims by mail until the spread subsides.

In Illinois, claim centers will be closed until further notice starting Tuesday.

"As we continue to learn more about COVID-19, taking a more aggressive stance on helping to ensure the safety of our players and employees is prudent," Illinois Lottery Acting Director Harold Mays said. "We hope our players are patient and understanding as we work through this unprecedented challenge together."

South Carolina drawings will continue to take place and claims for prizes over $500 and up to $100,000 can be mailed or given in person upon re-opening. The Lottery says that it is encouraging people to make copies of their claim form and ticket before placing it in the mail.

Other states have similarly varied their claim center policies, along with other changes to their operations.

Colorado Lottery claim offices remain open, although the lottery is encouraging players to send prize claims through the mail.

Maryland Lottery claim centers have shortened hours of operation.

Massachusetts Lottery claim centers close on Tuesday.

South Dakota has closed its offices until at least March 21st.

Vermont Lottery lobby hours will be shortened to 10 am - 2 pm until further notice.

Washington, D.C.'s lottery prize center shortened it hours of operation to Monday through Friday from 9 am to 3 pm, and players seeking to claim a prize over $25,000 are asked to schedule an appointment by calling 202-645-8000.

West Virginia has canceled all promotional events this month.

The Wyoming Lottery is encouraging players to mail prize claims.

With many states closing non-essential stores, the ability to buy a ticket or claim a small prize at your favorite store may also be impacted.

One lottery that has completely ceased operation is Puerto Rico. The lottery — which is still without a website ever since the island nation was wrecked by Hurricane Maria in 2017 — posted a note on its Facebook page Monday announcing a suspension of sales and postponement of all draws.

At least the Puerto Rico Lottery posted its announcement in a place where players are likely to visit.

Most other lotteries generally are not doing a good job of communicating with their players about the situation, even in areas of the country hardest hit by the virus.

For example, the home pages of the California Lottery and the Washington Lottery contain no information about the virus impact at all. In fact, the News section of the Washington Lottery's website is completely blank. The drawings continue to happen and the website is updated with the winning numbers, but there is no communication to the players about what is happening with regard to the virus.

Many other state lottery websites have the same absence of information about the virus and its impact. For players, it can be frustrating to seek out information about what, if any, effect the virus has on their favorite lottery, only to find the normal assortment of promotions and no mention of the virus.

When Lottery Post visited the websites of every state lottery Tuesday morning, only Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, South Carolina, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming had any information posted on their home page about the virus. That means nearly 80% of state lottery websites had no message to players about COVID-19 on their home page.

Nobody knows exactly how draconian the measures to limit the virus will become, or for how long those measures will last, but the state lotteries would do themselves credit by being transparent about the impact, and openly communicate with their players.

Important information about the Coronavirus can be found at:

The official Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) page about COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

The President's Coronavirus Guidelines for America — 15 Days to Slow the Spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) at whitehouse.gov.