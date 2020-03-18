Oregon Lottery draws winning 2020 St. Patrick's Day Raffle numbers

The Oregon Lottery has announced the winning numbers for the St. Patrick's Day Raffle.

The winning number for the top prize of $1 million is 080948.

A total of 1,801 winning numbers were drawn for the raffle, including 300 prizes of $500 and 1,500 prizes of $100.

All winning numbers can be viewed by visiting Lottery Post's Oregon Lottery Results page, in the Raffle Results and Special Draws section.

Those with winning tickets for $500 and $100 can claim their prizes at any Oregon Lottery retail location.

The person with the $1 million ticket must go to the Oregon Lottery office in Salem to claim the jackpot.

Oregon Lottery winning tickets must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.