Oregon Lottery draws winning 2020 St. Patrick's Day Raffle numbers

Mar 18, 2020, 10:16 am

The Oregon Lottery has announced the winning numbers for the St. Patrick's Day Raffle.

The winning number for the top prize of $1 million is 080948.

A total of 1,801 winning numbers were drawn for the raffle, including 300 prizes of $500 and 1,500 prizes of $100.

All winning numbers can be viewed by visiting Lottery Post's Oregon Lottery Results page, in the Raffle Results and Special Draws section.

Those with winning tickets for $500 and $100 can claim their prizes at any Oregon Lottery retail location.

The person with the $1 million ticket must go to the Oregon Lottery office in Salem to claim the jackpot.

Oregon Lottery winning tickets must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

