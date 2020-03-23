Lottery Post breaks down every state lottery's response to COVID-19

Arizona Claim centers open. How to claim prizes (Lottery Post recommends claiming prizes by mail)

Arkansas Claim centers closed to walk-in traffic, prizes under $25,000 must be claimed by mail. Prizes $25,000 or more must be claimed in person by appointment. To make an appointment, email Claim Center Manager Sandra Cummings at sandra.cummings@arkansas.gov. The lottery's phone lines are currently down. How to claim prizes

California No COVID-19 response on website How to claim prizes (Lottery Post recommends claiming prizes by mail)

Colorado Claim centers closed through April 18. How to claim prizes

Connecticut The CT Lottery has extended its claims period by 30 days for all tickets originally due to expire from March 16 - April 14, 2020. Prizes $5,000 - $49,999 must be claimed by mail. Prizes $50,000 and above must be made in-person at the CT Lottery's Rocky Hill headquarters, and by appointment only. To make an appointment, claimants should call (860) 713-2679. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Delaware The Division of Revenue Redemption Centers in Wilmington, Dover, and Georgetown are currently unable to cash lottery tickets. Players should mail prize claims. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Florida All claim deadlines have been extended by 90 days, giving players the option to hold on to winning tickets and wait to claim any prizes until Lottery offices reopen to the public. The Florida Lottery headquarters and all district offices are closed to the public. All Lottery Draw game drawings are being conducted as scheduled, and winner claims and prize payments will continue to be processed via mail. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Georgia The claim centers at Georgia Lottery headquarters and district offices will be closed from March 19-31, 2020. Prizes up to $600 can be claimed at Georgia Lottery retailers. Also, winners can mail all prize claims to: Georgia Lottery Corporation, P.O. Box 56966, Atlanta, GA 30343. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Idaho No COVID-19 response on website How to claim prizes (Lottery Post recommends claiming prizes by mail)

Illinois All Lottery claim centers are now closed until further notice, but prizes can be claimed via mail. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Indiana No COVID-19 response on website How to claim prizes (Lottery Post recommends claiming prizes by mail)

Iowa Lottery offices are closed to the public. Prizes must be claimed by mail or by dropoff to a secure dropbox at Lottery headquarters in Clive. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Kansas From March 23-April 6, the Kansas Lottery will not be able to process any claims for prizes $600 or larger. Upon re-opening April 6, Lottery staff will begin processing mail-in claim tickets in the order they are received. It is unknown at this time when in-person claims will resume. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Kentucky The Lexington claims center is closed, but the Louisville claims center remains open to only handle claims of $600 or more. You can claim a prize of up to $50,000 by mail. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Louisiana Winning lottery tickets $600 or more can be claimed in person by appointment only. Winning tickets can also be claimed through the mail but the lottery says they are not responsible for tickets lost in transit. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Maine No COVID-19 response on website How to claim prizes (Lottery Post recommends claiming prizes by mail)

Maryland Prize claims at the Lottery office at 1800 Washington Boulevard, Suite 330, will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays; and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Massachusetts All Lottery claims centers will be closed to the public Monday and Tuesday, March 23-24. Prize claim forms are now available for download. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Michigan Lottery prizes of up to $600 may be claimed at retailers and prizes of $601 to $50,000 may be claimed via U.S. mail. Prize claims of $50,001 will continue to be processed by appointment. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Minnesota No COVID-19 response on website How to claim prizes (Lottery Post recommends claiming prizes by mail)

Mississippi Prizes $100,000 or greater must be claimed by appointment at lottery headquarters; all other prizes must be claimed by mail (but the lottery's onerous documentation requirements make it somewhat difficult). The lottery's COVID-19 response

Missouri All prizes must be claimed by mail until lottery offices re-open at an unspecified later date. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Montana No COVID-19 response on website How to claim prizes (Lottery Post recommends claiming prizes by mail)

Nebraska Regional Lottery Claim Centers in Grand Island, Norfolk, North Platte, and Scottsbluff are closed to the public until further notice. Nebraska Lottery headquarters in Lincoln and the Omaha Claim Center remain open, but office hours may be adjusted as more information becomes available. The lottery's COVID-19 response

New Hampshire Prizes can be claimed at the sales office as usual. The lottery's COVID-19 response

New Jersey The expiration date for all claims set to expire between March 19, 2020, and April 5, 2020 will now be extended for an additional 30 days from the date of expiration. The New Jersey Lottery's front office is temporarily closed for the collection of walk-in claims, with an anticipated reopening of April 1. The lottery's COVID-19 response

New Mexico Winning tickets can be claimed via mail or at Lottery headquarters. The Lottery’s Claim Center hours are being adjusted to 9 AM – 1 PM Tuesday through Thursday until further notice. The lottery's COVID-19 response

New York Lottery regional customer service and claim centers are closed to the public, but prizes can be claimed through the mail. A claim form is linked directly on the lottery's home page. The lottery's COVID-19 response

North Carolina All claim centers are closed at least through March 31. Prizes less than $100,000 can be claimed through the mail, but bigger prizes must still be claimed in person. The lottery's COVID-19 response

North Dakota No COVID-19 response on website How to claim prizes (Lottery Post recommends claiming prizes by mail)

Ohio All regional offices are closed and winners can submit claims by mail. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Oklahoma No COVID-19 response on website How to claim prizes (Lottery Post recommends claiming prizes by mail)

Oregon Both the Salem and Wilsonville Lottery offices are temporarily closed, but prizes can still be claimed by mail. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Pennsylvania No COVID-19 response on website How to claim prizes (Lottery Post recommends claiming prizes by mail)

Rhode Island No COVID-19 response on website How to claim prizes (Lottery Post recommends claiming prizes by mail)

South Carolina The claims center is closed until further notice. Prizes $100,000 or less can be claimed by mail or presented in-person upon reopening. The last day to redeem tickets set to expire during this time period will be extended accordingly. Prizes over $100,000 must be presented in-person when the Claims Center reopens (date uncertain). The lottery's COVID-19 response

South Dakota South Dakota Lottery offices are closed, with an uncertain re-opening date. Prizes must be claimed by mail. How to claim prizes

Tennessee The Nashville Headquarters claim center and the claim centers at the district offices in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Memphis are closed. Prizes must be claimed by mail. How to claim prizes

Texas All Texas Lottery Claim Centers are closed until further notice. All winning scratch and draw game tickets with prizes of up to $5 million may be claimed at this time via mail. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Vermont The Vermont Lottery has suspended acceptance of claims in-person at the Lottery Headquarters in Berlin, but prizes can be claimed by mail. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Virginia Virginia Lottery Customer Service Centers closed statewide through April 3, but prizes can be claimed by mail. Prizes greater than $600 have ID requirements that need to be included with the claim. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Washington Business as usual, with no changes in operation or claiming of prizes. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Washington, D.C. The lottery's Shannon Place prize center is closed to walk-in claims. Prizes greater than $5,000 must be claimed in person by appointment only. How to claim prizes

West Virginia No COVID-19 response on website, and unable to locate a page that describes how to claim by mail. Contact the lottery (Lottery Post recommends contacting the WV Lottery to find out how to claim prizes by mail)

Wisconsin Conflicting information states that the Madison validations office is open for claims, but the next sentence states that the Madison validations office is unable to redeem Wisconsin Lottery Tickets. The lottery's COVID-19 response