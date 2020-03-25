Lottery bill is likely dead in Alabama legislature

It appears the latest attempt to create an Alabama state lottery will die, killed this time not by special interests but, instead, coronavirus.

The Alabama legislature still has about half of its 30 allotment of meeting days remaining, but also faces a mid-May deadline to end the session that began in early February. All meeting days must take place within a 105 day span.

COVID-19, and the restrictions it has caused, will probably kill most most of them.

It's not only Representative Steve Clouse's lottery bill that is graveyard bound, so are others. Those include legalizing medical marijuana and an effort to keep those charged with violent crimes behind bars while they await trial.

"Right now, we must focus on the (general and education) budgets because they must be passed," Clouse told WTVY. He also said there could also be an effort to pass bills that local governments have already advertised.

One of those would create a $5 license plate fee that would be appropriated to Houston County emergency medical services.