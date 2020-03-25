Lottery-winning farmer shares potatoes with people in coronavirus isolation

A woman who used her lottery winnings to move to a farm in England supplied free potatoes to people in self-isolation due to COVID-19.

Susan Herdman, 51, moved to the farm after winning the United Kingdom National Lottery in 2010 and made a post in a local Facebook group offering to share her potatoes after learning of people stockpiling food and supplies due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Herdman delivered potatoes to isolating families and a home for disabled children in addition to placing a large bag of potatoes in North Yorkshire for people to pick up.

"I delivered all day Saturday and all day Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. I have backache, leg ache, had to pick them all by hand," she said. "I was inundated with hundreds of messages from people saying, 'in a world so dark and selfish, you have made us smile.'"

Herdman said she wanted to show the generosity of farmers as stores have faced empty shelves amid the pandemic.

"To me, it's not a big thing, we're just giving away potatoes," she said. "I don't understand selfish people, I've been a giver all my life. Hopefully, it proves that farmers aren't that tight."

North Yorkshire County Council member for the town of Boroughbridge, Robert Windass praised Herdman for her work.

"It is a fantastic and generous thing to do in these very uncertain times," he said. "This helps show there is plenty of food to go around."

(Click to display full-size in gallery) Susan Herdman said it was "lovely" to "make people smile" by giving away free potatoes.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) Ms. Herdman and her family hand-pick potatoes from their farm.

Thanks to dannyct for the tip.