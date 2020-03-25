Powerball to lower jackpot starting point and increases due to plunge in sales

Coronavirus strikes again

Today the Powerball Product Group announced it is making changes to the multi-state lottery game's jackpot due to sagging sales caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Following the next grand prize win, Powerball's starting jackpot will reset to a guaranteed $20 million (annuity) with minimum roll increases of $2 million between drawings.

Previously the starting point was $40 million, with guaranteed $10 million increases between drawings that did not produce a jackpot winner.

"Powerball players in many U.S. lottery jurisdictions are under shelter-in-place orders or recommendations from their governors or mayors, which has affected normal consumer behaviors," Bishop Woosley, director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, said. "Just like other enterprises around the world that are making adjustments, the lottery industry is making proactive changes to continue to offer the world's premier lottery product."

Tonight's advertised jackpot is a guaranteed $150 million; $114.8 million cash value. If the jackpot is won in tonight's drawing, the jackpot will reset to a guaranteed $20 million (annuity) for the Saturday, March 28 drawing with minimum jackpot roll increases of $2 million between drawings. If the jackpot is not won tonight, then the jackpot will grow to an estimated $160 million (annuity).

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m.