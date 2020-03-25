 
Powerball to lower jackpot starting point and increases due to plunge in sales

Mar 25, 2020, 5:57 pm

Powerball to lower jackpot starting point and increases due to plunge in sales

Coronavirus strikes again

Today the Powerball Product Group announced it is making changes to the multi-state lottery game's jackpot due to sagging sales caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Following the next grand prize win, Powerball's starting jackpot will reset to a guaranteed $20 million (annuity) with minimum roll increases of $2 million between drawings.

Previously the starting point was $40 million, with guaranteed $10 million increases between drawings that did not produce a jackpot winner.

"Powerball players in many U.S. lottery jurisdictions are under shelter-in-place orders or recommendations from their governors or mayors, which has affected normal consumer behaviors," Bishop Woosley, director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, said. "Just like other enterprises around the world that are making adjustments, the lottery industry is making proactive changes to continue to offer the world's premier lottery product."

Tonight's advertised jackpot is a guaranteed $150 million; $114.8 million cash value. If the jackpot is won in tonight's drawing, the jackpot will reset to a guaranteed $20 million (annuity) for the Saturday, March 28 drawing with minimum jackpot roll increases of $2 million between drawings. If the jackpot is not won tonight, then the jackpot will grow to an estimated $160 million (annuity).

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m.

Lottery Post Staff

NY10
Avatar
Billionaires Row 57th street Manhattan
United States
Member #197346
April 9, 2019
2457 Posts
Online
Posted: Today, 6:01 pm

😂😂😂😂😂

LOL

what is Mega Millions waiting for ?

    noise-gate
    Avatar
    Chasing the Dream.
    White Shores- California
    United States
    Member #136473
    December 12, 2012
    6020 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Today, 6:06 pm

    Is that the way you gonna play huh? Well, how about dropping it to $1 a line as well. Or $2 a line, but pick from 50 balls from one barrel & 10 mega balls. Fair is fair.Approve

     * Voice of Reason *   

     

    People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

      hearsetrax
      hearsetrax's avatar - 0118

      United States
      Member #52343
      May 21, 2007
      3224 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: Today, 6:09 pm

      Skeptical

        En ReVal
        Avatar
        Texas
        United States
        Member #82090
        November 5, 2009
        87 Posts
        Offline
        Posted: Today, 6:36 pm

        I agree, you want to start at a smaller amount but want $2. I hope both lotteries reach a billion by May

          andl
          andl's avatar - hSk1nCp
          New Member

          United States
          Member #193182
          October 22, 2018
          10 Posts
          Offline
          Posted: Today, 6:42 pm

          MM has went up only 6 million. I'd imagine PB would do the same.

            kao1632
            Avatar

            New Zealand
            Member #177454
            September 29, 2016
            18 Posts
            Offline
            Posted: Today, 7:00 pm

            It won't just be reduced sales... there is also the matter of how much cash they have to front up with for those $10m increases or $20m start...

            The ratio of cash value to announced jackpot has hit 80% (three draws ago.. Jackpot $120m cash $96.1m -- 80.8% of jackpot.)

            Meanwhile, the Jan 13, 2016 draw.. jackpot of $1,586.4 million.. cash value $983.5m is a rate of 62% (@62% $96.1m cash would  dictate a jackpot of $155m)

            @62% $40m start needs cash of $24.8m

            @80.8% $40m start needs cash of $32.32 ($7.52m more)

              hearsetrax
              hearsetrax's avatar - 0118

              United States
              Member #52343
              May 21, 2007
              3224 Posts
              Offline
              Posted: Today, 7:15 pm

              I agree, you want to start at a smaller amount but want $2. I hope both lotteries reach a billion by May

              Would love to see it hit the billion mark ... but highly unlikely by May

              but maybe by the later part of July at the rate things are going

                 
