Missouri woman collects $3 million 18 years after first lottery win

Mar 26, 2020, 10:26 am

A Missouri woman who collected a $50,000 lottery jackpot in 2002 returned to lottery headquarters 18 years later to claim a $3 million jackpot.

Anne Kasal told Missouri Lottery officials she bought her Lotto ticket for the March 11 drawing at Schnucks Market at 5055 Arsenal St. in St. Louis.

Her ticket matched all six numbers drawn: 11, 16, 23, 26, 31, and 38.

"I play all the games," Kasal said. "I bought the same tickets as I always buy, and one happened to be lucky."

Kasal, who has now become the Missouri Lottery's 542nd millionaire winner, previously visited Missouri Lottery headquarters in 2002 when she won a $50,000 jackpot.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in St. Louis won more than $40.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $4.1 million in commissions and bonuses, according to a Lottery press release.

1 comment. Last comment 4 minutes ago by music*.
music*
Posted: Today, 12:10 pm

Congratulations to Anne Kasal!   For winning $50 K in 2002 and $3 million now. 

 Excellent timing when money comes in handy during this COVID 19 Pandemic.

